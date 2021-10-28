Thanksgiving meals, holiday travel will be more expensive this year

(WFSB) -- Thanksgiving is less than a month away, and one thing is for sure, food and travel will be more expensive this year.
We’ve no doubt seen grocery bills jump, just about everything costs more these days.
From travel to turkey prices, everything is more expensive, and it all has to do with the supply chain issues.
Some of the food with the sharp increases are meats, eggs and poultry.
With Thanksgiving around the corner, the hunt for cheaper prices is on.
“I am looking for good deals. Usually, we divide things up in our family so I will probably have a couple of sides and my mom will take care of the big loads,” said shopper Kate Sala.
She said prices are scary, but one way she's saving is by splitting up the cost.
As for Cionie Slangen, prices won’t ruin her holidays.
“I don’t think food will be a major problem and say I can’t afford groceries, but getting family together will be a big incentive for friends and relatives flying from all over the state,” Slangen said.
The consumer price index, or the average change over time in prices for goods and services, has increased.
The highest spike in energy, like natural gas, which is why cooking your food will cost more, and when you buy, expect to spend most on meats, poultry fish and eggs, that category went up by about 10 percent over the past year.
“If your turkey usually costs you $30. Then that would mean that category is up, and that same turkey is going to cost $33,” said Linda Fisher, associate professor of economics at Quinnipiac University.
Now, the American Farm Bureau Federation 2019 Thanksgiving dinner costs.
This year’s data isn't out yet, but Channel 3 picked out random products from local stores to compare.
So, for a 16-pound turkey that pre-pandemic would be $20.80, is now $3 more.
For a gallon of milk, you will spend about 70 cents more, and for fresh cranberries about $2 more.
So, buying a smaller size turkey could save you a few bucks.
Fisher also said trying new recipes instead of the classic Thanksgiving meal could be cheaper.
Dairy products are one category that didn’t see much of an increase. So, Fisher says making dessert won’t cost much more.
She also recommends to watch out for sales and you could catch a deal.
When it comes to end of the year trips or traveling for the holidays, folks will probably spend a lot more than in past years.
For those planning to travel this year for the holidays, experts say to pack your patience because it’ll be hectic.
“I just rebooked an Ireland tour that was cancelled in 2020. Rebooking for 2022. The prices are higher, because some of the hotels are not opened anymore in Ireland. Some of the guides are no longer employed,” said Melissa Albright, vice president of Wethersfield Travel.
Long term plans, or if you are planning for the holidays, overall, travelers are hitting road bumps.
Albright said some airlines don’t have enough flight crews, which explains the delays, cancellations, and increase in prices.
“You want to pack your patience. Make sure you have travel insurance. If there are any unexpected events that cause you to be delayed or cancelled or stuck somewhere,” Albright said.
Getting travel insurance could help you out this holiday season when it comes to reimbursements.
Also, once you arrived at your destination, keep in mind excursions might be limited. Some tours have stopped their services.
“You are going to have to be more strategic about choices. Instead of going on a two-week vacation, you may be choosing to do one-week vacation,” said Kirsten Tripodi, director of Hospitality, Resort and Tourism Management Program at Sacred Heart University.
She said the industry is having an awakening and is trying to figure out how to move forward in a pandemic.
So, for now, traveling locally could be your best bet for a cheaper experience.
Another tip is to leave time for delays and cancellations. So maybe leave earlier than usual before heading to the airport.
