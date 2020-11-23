WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont urged people to stay home this Thanksgiving, and if they do gather, to gather small.
To make it convenient for travelers getting off an airplane at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, there are now two COVID-19 testing locations.
One is outside.
The Connecticut Airport Authority and Hartford HealthCare just opened the outdoor drive-up testing site on Friday.
It’s in parking lot three.
It is available to the public without an appointment. Of course, travelers are welcome too.
The other location is inside at baggage claim.
There, appointments are urged to get travelers in and out.
The tests aren't rapid tests, but results should be ready within 72 hours.
Despite the increase in testing capabilities, many people said they’re opting to simply heed the governor’s, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's, request.
“Certainly, over the last couple of months it's been quiet here at the airport,” said Alisa Sisic, Connecticut Airport Authority. “And in the week ahead we are seeing a little bit of an uptick for holiday travel. It's not where we are used to seeing this time of the year, so if you were to compare it to last year, we are about 65 percent down from Thanksgiving travel in 2019.”
The Connecticut Airport Authority believes it will have a slight increase this week, but still down from last year at this time.
