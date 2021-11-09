CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Connecticut residents to be aware of a recent scam involving Google Voice.
The scam works something like this, you try to sell an item using Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or Tik Tok. You then start getting messages from an “interested buyer”. The buyer/scammer will then ask for your phone number. The BBB says this is a big red flag.
The scammer then says they will send you a code which you then need to send them in the original platform, Facebook, Craigslist or Tik Tok. The scammer claims that this is to make sure you are not a scammer yourself.
The scammer really created a Google Voice account using your phone number and the 6-digit code. The scammer can use Google Voice to continue doing other scams.
Google is aware of this scam and has safety measures in place. In addition, they are working to stop any Google Voice accounts that are used in this type of scam. If you believe you have been scammed in this manner, click here for steps on how to reclaim your number.
The BBB has a list of how you can stay safe from future scams:
• Value your personal information. Think of your personal information like money: value and protect it. Be careful what sites you visit and who you are speaking with, and be sure everything is legitimate before entering personal information or responding to a request to enter a verification code. Be especially wary of communications that implore you to act immediately, offer something that sounds too good to be true.
• Share with care. What you post on social media can last a lifetime, so think about who will see your posts and photos, how they will be perceived, and what information they reveal about you.
• Own your online presence. Set the privacy and security settings on web services and devices to your comfort level for information sharing. It’s OK to limit how and with whom you share information.
• Don’t click on unfamiliar links. Whether at home or at work, don’t click on links from unfamiliar sources or unexpected correspondence. One false click can infect a whole computer… or a whole business.
• Avoid wiring money, or using a cash app or gift card. These payment methods offer no recourse and no way to get your money back if you are the victim of a fraud
To report a scam, click here. For more information, click here.
