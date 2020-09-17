WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- The annual Big E festival may have been cancelled this year, but would-be fair-goers can still enjoy the annual event, virtually.
The virtual experience will allow people to explore the iconic dishes, handmade products, and tourist attractions that they would find along the ‘Avenue of the States.’
Many vendors are offering special discounts for virtual fair-goers, which can be redeemed online or in person, including restaurants, farms, wineries and breweries.
Also, artisans, entertainers, and museums have special deals.
Businesses featured in the virtual Connecticut Building include:
- Connecticut Valley Tobacconist in Enfield, featuring traditional hand-rolled cigars
- Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, home to a variety of endangered species
- Danny’s Smoke House Grill in South Windsor, voted best baked potato at The Big E
- Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, now showing “Fresh Fields: American Impressionist Landscapes,” through Nov. 1, 2020
- Good Doggy Treats in Brookfield, featuring all-natural, grain-free dog treats
- Maple Craft Food in Sandy Hook, featuring its Maple Candied Bacon Kit
- Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, offering gaming, lodging and entertainment for the whole family
- Sweet Wind Farm in East Hartland, featuring pure maple syrup and cream
- The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, providing a variety of house, history, mystery and ghost tours
For more information, click here.
