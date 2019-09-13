WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) – Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to West Springfield, MA in the next two weeks to attend the Eastern States Exposition, also known as The Big E.
The Big E is the largest fair in New England, and it kicks off today with new features, and many yearly favorite events and attractions.
From fried dough, pulled pork sandwiches, to cream puffs, the Big E offers more food than anyone can eat.
New foods this year include a chicken bacon and cheese chomper with a buffalo ranch dipping sauce made by Chompers, and on the sweet side, Moolicious is offering new chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches.
The delectable food is what many come for, but the Big E also hosts several concerts over the course of the 17-day fair.
Artists performing at the Big:
9/13: AJR
9/15: Skillet
9/15 Blue Oyster Cult
9/25: The Original Wailers
9/26: Los Lonely Boys
9/28: Carly Rae Jepsen
Make sure to check out the New England buildings that offer a glimpse of what makes each state in the region unique.
“Connecticut Day” will take place on Wednesday, September 18 and it will feature a lumberjack show, a LEGO building contest, a hypnotist show, square dancing, sheep shearing demos, and more.
The fair features ‘as seen on tv’ demonstrations highlighting many gadgets and tools that can be purchased to simplify life at home.
Dozens of vendors sell jewelry, pottery, collectibles and ornaments at the craft common.
A daily parade is held at 5 p.m. and a Mardi Gras parade runs Monday through Thursday at 5 p.m.
On the weekends, the Grande Mardi Gras Parade begins at 5 p.m.
There is construction on the Morgan-Sullivan bridge at the West Springfield-Agawam line and it may cause delays in the area.
To alleviate traffic in the area, King Ward Coach Lines is offering shuttles to the Big E.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 12 and children 5 and under get in for free.
(1) comment
The Big Eh? It is nothing special.
