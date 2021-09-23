(WFSB) – There’s an important consumer alert from The Boppy Company.
The company is recalling it's 'newborn lounger,’ after eight infants died while using it.
The company says babies could be positioned in a way on the pillow, that would restrict their breathing, or a child could fall over on their stomach and onto a surface that would obstruct their mouth.
The recall applies to all models and colors for the 'newborn lounger,’ 'preferred newborn lounger,’ and 'pottery barn lounger.’
If you have any of those, you're asked to stop using it immediately.
See the full recall here.
