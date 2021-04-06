HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford has announced new dates for eight shows that had to be postponed last year.
Shows will start Oct. 12, starting with Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.
The musical kicks off the combined 2019 and 2020 Broadway series.
After shows in November, January, and March, Tony Award winner Dear Evan Hansen opens March 29, 2022.
Pretty Woman: The Musical will be at the Bushnell from April 26 to May 1, 2022.
Returning in 2022 is Hamilton, which will run at the Bushnell from June 22 to July 10, 2022.
You can see the full schedule by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.