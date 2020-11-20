HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Bushnell in Hartford is postponing more shows.
The theater announced on Friday that all shows in its 2020-21 Broadway Series scheduled through August of next year have been postponed.
The shows continue to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The theater did say it anticipates new dates for all impacted shows to be announced mid-December of this year.
“We look forward to bringing you these shows in the future when we can all safely gather,” The Bushnell said in a post on social media.
For more information from The Bushnell, click here.
