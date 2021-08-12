HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The Bushnell theatre updated its COVID health and safety policies, which applies to all live performances and events at The Bushnell through Oct. 31.
Guests will need to show proof of vaccination, as well as photo ID. Proof must come directly from a healthcare provider and can be shown with a physical copy or on your phone.
A government issued ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, is required by guests 18 and older. A government ID or school ID is allowed for guests under 18. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the requirements.
The exceptions are medical exemption or religious beliefs. Unvaccinated guests will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before the performance. This can be the antigen test taken 6 hours before the performance or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before.
Masks are always required.
The Bushnell has made changes to increase the safety of the theatre. This includes MERV-13 filters to provide greater air quality, increased janitorial protocols with a focus on sanitation, touchless amenities and concessions sold in a manner that is consistent with CDC guidelines.
More information on https://bushnell.org/visit/health-safety-covid-19
