WFSB- Yesterday, the CDC announced adults can now get booster shots.
Major pharmacies like CVS were giving out boosters already, however this new CDC approval means even more people can get a booster shot.
If you are 18 or older, and you received either the Pfizer or Moderna shot first, you qualify for the booster after six months.
Officials say now is the time to get a booster ahead of the holiday season.
“I’d like to thank doctors for all the excellent reasons for having this. I think it will be especially important going into the holiday season and the winter season. I look forward to having more data in the future about whether this is actually a booster dose or a third dose of the primary series. But that will take months if not years to figure out,” says a doctor.
Doctors say all three vaccines continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death even without the booster. As protection fades over time, officials say boosters are the answer.
For those who have J and J, the CDC says anyone 18 and older should get the booster.
As for Pfizer or Moderna, anyone 18 and older may get a booster shot but those who should get it are those who are in the 50+ age range.
If you plan on getting a booster, it is safe for out to get a different brand than the shot you initially got.
Officials still say the overall goal is to get everyone with at least their first set of vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.