WFSB – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced hunting season will begin on Wednesday.
“This is a popular time for residents to enjoy the many outdoor opportunities our state has to offer such as, hiking and biking, even more so now due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” DEEP Wildlife Division Director Jenny Dickson says.
She says that is important for anyone participating in outdoor activities to be aware of all activities that happen outside. “Connecticut hunters have an excellent safety record, and awareness on the part of all outdoor users can help in our efforts to keep hunting safe for everyone,” Dickson says.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released their safety tips that all outdoor users should follow:
• Look up and watch out for hazardous trees while in forested areas, particularly in eastern Connecticut. Several years of storms, drought, and insect infestations have severely damaged a significant number of trees. A "hazard tree" has a structural defect that makes it likely to fail in whole or in part. Such a tree can fall without warning.
• When you plan to spend time outdoors, let someone know where you are going and when you will return.
• Familiarize yourself with the area where you plan to go and know the activities that occur there. Maps and hunting information for State Forests, Wildlife Management Areas, State Parks, Permit-Required Areas, and other areas managed or leased by DEEP can be found on DEEP’s Interactive Hunting Area Map here.
• Wear brightly colored clothing. A fluorescent orange vest and/or hat is recommended.
• If you see another person while in the woods, whether a hiker, hunter, biker, or horseback rider, call out to make them aware of your presence.
• Respect property rights. Remember, all users are required to obtain permission from the owner before entering private property. Deer and turkey hunters hunting on private land must obtain and carry written permission from the landowner. Verbal permission for the hunting of other game species is sufficient.
For more information on deer hunting specific information, visit the DEEP website here.
