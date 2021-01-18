HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut National Guard will send at least 300 men and women from our state to Washington DC this week to help protect the capitol during the presidential inauguration.
The military presence will be even larger than initially anticipated.
The U.S. National Guard initially requested just 100 guardsmen from Connecticut. Recently, however, they asked that Gov. Ned Lamont greenlight an additional 200 men and women. They'll be part of a massive military presence in the nation’s capital that will hopefully prevent any violence.
Newly released footage from The New Yorker showed rioters storming the capitol earlier this month. It highlighted why security will be so tight this week.
The nation’s capitol has since turned into an armed fortress ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
"Sometimes the enemies are a little closer to home,” said First Lt. Richard Idler, Delaware National Guard.
Concerned about a potential inside attack, the FBI is vetting all 25,000 national guard troops now stationed in Washington.
"Protect property and life,” said Maj. Gen Kendall Penn.
Capt. David Pytlik told Channel 3 last week that the men and women of the Connecticut National Guard have a very simple, yet important, mission.
“We have a role to play, we have a job to do,” Pytlik said. “We don’t want to see a repeat of last week.”
He also said they are proud to help ensure a peaceful transfer of power.
“We could expect they’ll being doing anything from entry control points, running coordinates, traffic control, [and] general security,” Pytlik said.
As all of this has been going on, Congress continues to investigate the intelligence and security failures leading up to the capitol assault.
