FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – With the news about COVID-19 spreading, lung health is getting much attention.
One habit that compromises lung health is vaping.
Logan Krahn is a Wisconsin teen that shared picture with the world late last year to show his vaping habit nearly killed him. He was hospitalized with a case of chemical pneumonia that was directly linked to vaping.
Krahn suffered damage to his lungs that he’ll be dealing with for the rest of his life. While he survived, other users of vaping products have not.
The Centers for Disease Control reports 68 people across the country have died as a result of vaping. That number includes a death in Connecticut.
Over a period of just three months in 2019, 34 Connecticut residents suffered lung injuries linked to vaping. Of those cases, 22 patients were under the age of 34.
“Clean air should go into a person’s lungs. Nothing else should go into a person’s lungs,” said Diahann Wilcox.
Diahann Wilcox is a specialist in pulmonary medicine at UConn Health. For years, she’s been treating patients with smoking-related lung issues.
She’s concerned that vape, or e-cigarettes, used by the youth is undermining the gains made from years of “stop smoking” campaigns.
“What scares me the most about this generation and vaping is that they will switch over to combustible tobacco and that all of the gains that were made with getting kids to not start smoking will be lost,” Wilcox said.
The nicotine in traditional cigarettes is extremely addicting. When nicotine levels drop in those who smoke or vape, the cravings kick in.
“That will often bring them back to dose themselves again with nicotine, whether it be with a cigarette or an electronic cigarette,” Wilcox said.
E-cigarettes contain nicotine and they also contain other things that are dangerous to the lungs.
“So, besides nicotine, which is included in all vaping products, which makes people addicted to the product, there’s also propylene glycol,” Wilcox said.
Also, in e-cigarettes is a cancer-causing chemical, heavy metals, and some of the vape flavors, which are especially enticing to younger uses, contain a chemical called diacetyl. According to the CDC, diacetyl is linked to serious lung disease.
These ingredients can lead to inflammation in the lungs and trachea, which can impact breathing. More seriously, there is concern that they can lead to scarring of the lungs, which has serious implications.
“So, scarring of the lungs is going to make a person feel short of breath doing activities, may even everyday activities. And that’s going to really limit both their ability to lead productive lives and happy lives,” Wilcox said.
Over the last six months, state and federal laws have been enacted to help prevents these issues by making it illegal to buy tobacco or vaping products if you’re under the age of 21.
Efforts to completely ban flavored tobacco products are moving forward on the federal level.
