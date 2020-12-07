(WFSB) – In an effort to honor Denise D’Ascenzo’s legacy of kindness and support causes that were close to her heart, her family created the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation.
The foundation is already making a difference.
Denise once said that if she ever won the lottery, she’d start a foundation to help people. Now, the foundation that bears her name, is doing just that.
Denise loved reporting on ways for people to become healthier, which is why during the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation gave its first donation of $5,000 to buy extra scrubs for nurses at Hartford Hospital.
“Denise was a fixture on our campus, and for her initial contribution to go to scrubs, it couldn’t be more befitting because we always saw her in scrubs, in our operating rooms, in our clinics, and going to make a big different to our staff and we are honored to receive it,” said Jeff Flaks, CEO of Hartford HealthCare.
Next came a donation of $2,500 to the Millions of Meals campaign to help struggling families put food on the table as COVID-19 ravaged the economy.
Then, a $5,000 donation was made to help Mary’s Place, a center for grieving children who have lost parents or loved ones.
Denise raised thousands of dollars for the children as an emcee for many years.
“Honored to be receiving this in Denise’s memory. It has been a tough year and the funds will allow us to continue to be here for the grieving families who really need our support,” said Brittany Sheehan, Executive Director of Mary’s Place.
To mark the one-year anniversary of Denise’s passing, WFSB’s parent company, The Meredith Corporation, made a $10,000 donation for the foundation. President of Meredith’s Local Media Group, Patrick McCreery, spoke about continuing her legacy.
“Just like Denise Committed 30 years of her life to this community, we are committed to keep her legacy alive,” McCreery said.
Throughout this chaotic year, we have tried to honor Denise in many ways like changing Channel 3’s address to 3 Denise D’Ascenzo Way.
Her advice to all was be open, be brave, be kind, so if you want to remember Denise, do that.
People can also honor Denise’s legacy with a donation here.
