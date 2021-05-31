HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The dreary weather continued into Memorial Day, but there is an end in sight.
Monday morning, there were some showers in the state, but the bulk of them were in eastern Connecticut and on their way out of the state. Some drizzle was all that was left.
"The temperatures are cold, they're raw, they're only in the 40s," said meteorologist Lorin Richardson. "So make sure you bundle up as you head out the door."
The breeze is making it feel even colder.
Track the remaining rain with the Interactive Radar on the Ch. 3 app here.
A chance for an isolated shower remains for Monday afternoon.
"But for the most part, we're looking to stay pretty dry," Richardson said. "We're going to have a mix of clouds and even some sun [Monday] afternoon into [Monday] evening."
The average temperature for Memorial Day is 76. This time around, it's only expected to get up into the mid-60s.
Tuesday, however, temperatures are expected to bounce back into the mid-70s.
"Closer to where we should be this time of year," Richardson said.
Tuesday appears to be mostly cloudy, with a few chances for the sun to peak through.
Temperatures creep closer to 80 degrees on Wednesday, but with a chance for afternoon showers.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.