WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Replacement of a failed section of pipe liner got underway on Thursday in West Hartford.
The liner failed earlier this month and flooded homes along Linbrook Road raw sewage, some as high as 4 feet.
The Metropolitan District Commission said the replacement operations began around 3 a.m.
The installation of the new liner is expected to take approximately 18 hours, at which time the new liner will be put into service.
Once all lining work is complete, crews will begin the removal of bypass pumping equipment, ramps in front of driveways and related materials and begin clean-up and lawn restoration efforts, weather permitting.
Due to the forecast, any work not completed on Saturday will be done Monday.
Once the MDC is clear of the area, a contractor will pave the road. That also is weather permitting.
