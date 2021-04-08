NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The owner of one of the country's most beloved pizzeria's has died.
Gary Bimonte, operator of the New Haven-based Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, passed away, according to those who knew him.
His family said he was in his 60s and believe he suffered a heart attack.
The New Haven location said it will be closed for all business on Thursday.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker offered his condolences.
"My condolences to the family of Gary Bimonte and the greater Pepe’s family," Elicker said. "They are an iconic institution not just in New Haven, but to the country. Their cultural contributions have a lasting impact on our nation’s culinary history. We will always remember Gary for the love he had for this City, his employees, and his family. Please keep his family in your thoughts."
Mr. Bimonte's Pizza in Cheshire posted its condolences to the family.
"A very nice man, gone too soon," the restaurant wrote on social media. "Rest well. We are so extremely sorry for your family’s loss."
