The FBI wants the public to help identify Capitol rioters

The FBI is asking Americans to step up and help them identify the people that participated in Wednesday's riot and insurrection at the US Capitol.
It's not just tips and information that the agency wants, it's also asking for photos or videos.
To submit videos or photos of the riot, click here or go to fbi.gov/USCapitol.
To submit information, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), click here or go to tips.fbi.gov.
"The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC," it said on its website.
"The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021."
Some of the individuals that participated have already come forward or have since been identified by CNN and other news organizations.
This shouldn't take long. Too much pixs/video. The FBI identified the Nashville bomber (what was left of him) in less than 12 hours. No DNA testing is needed for this one.
Those terrorists are about as bright as I expected. Not wearing masks while breaking and entering and vandalizing and looting.
