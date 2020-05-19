(WFSB) - The coronavirus pandemic had an impact on transportation in Connecticut.
As the state slowly starts to open back up, what can we expect the roads, the rails, and airplanes to be like not only in the near future, but also years from now?
With his work bag by his side and a mask covering his face, Daniel Clark gets ready to head home from New Haven’s Union Station.
“It’s kind of quiet. Everyone keeps their distance, wears their masks on board, stays a few seats apart,” Clark said.
Clark says since the pandemic started, typically on his morning trip from New London to New Haven, he has a car to himself, but lately he’s noticed a new more travelers in the afternoon.
“Still pretty sparse, but I definitely see an uptick on customers,” Clark said.
He’s not the only one noticing the difference.
“I’m already hearing from some commuters, that trains they have been taking and were empty are now starting to fill up,” said Jim Cameron, Hearst CT Media.
So, what will travel throughout Connecticut look like in three months from now? What about three years from now?
Jim Cameron writes a weekly column for Hearst Connecticut Media focusing on transportation and he stressed while the state slowly starts to reopen, commuters aren’t expected to rush back to the rails.
“I think initially, regular commuters are probably going to go to their cars because they feel safe in their cars than on the rails,” Cameron said.
That will mean more traffic back on the roadways.
“We absolutely anticipate late summer and fall, there’s going to be a resurgence of travel, domestically and road trips,” said Suzanne Aresco, AAA spokesperson.
With many vacations already canceled, AAA says many will instead hit the road with shorter, local trips.
“As restriction open up and people are allowed to move about more freely, they’ll be looking to do more day trips, overnight weekend trips,” Aresco said.
But what about those flying? At Bradley International Airport, the pandemic wiped out nearly all of its passengers and many flights.
“Beginning in early April, passenger numbers were down as much as 98 percent from what they would normally be in the same time period in other years,” said Kevin Dillon.
According to Kevin Dillon, the executive director with the Connecticut Airport Authority, they’ve noticed a slight upward trend in more flyers over the past few weeks.
Dillon adds it will be quite some time, at least a year and a half, before they’re back to pre-coronavirus numbers. Until then, they’ve made a number of changes.
All employees and passengers now have to wear masks in the terminal, they’re cleaning high touch surfaces, and installing plexiglass at ticket counters.
“We do think it’s going to be slow for the next month or two, but we think once we get into the summer, we’ll start to see a gradual pick up and we’re hopeful by the end of our next fiscal year, which ends next July, a year from this July, that we’ll be back to at least 75 percent of where we were prior to the virus,” Dillon said.
But, just how quickly will people return to trains and planes? For many, it could be psychological, specifically just how safe they feel.
“I think a lot of people may wait until they get a vaccine, which could be a year, beginning of next year, maybe,” said Dave Holmes of Hartford.
Cameron says traffic will return, but he adds the idea of commuting to work five days a week or flying for business travel is likely a thing of the past.
“We’ve all learned to be much more productive working without going to an office,” Cameron said. “That’s something that this whole crisis has taught us, and I think we’re going to learn from that experience, that you don’t need to go to work, to be doing work.”
