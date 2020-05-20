(WFSB) – The partial reopening of Connecticut signified the beginning of a new era.
More people in the state are returning to work or will begin to in the days and weeks ahead.
The offices many people are returning to are about to be transformed.
In a workshop in Manchester, a small team of men and women are shaping the future of how office spaces will look over the next three months and even three years.
Staffers at Transfer Enterprises build and repurpose office furniture and design corporate space, but COVID-19 flipped their business upside down because when people return to work, their offices will likely be very different.
“We really just sat down and said if we worked somewhere else, what would make us comfortable and that’s where we started,” said Alyssa Jones.
Showroom manager Alyssa Jones says designers realized in the future, offices will likely feature cubicles with higher walls than most are used to. Some may even be topped with glass sneeze guards or other dividers.
“We needed to think of a way we can protect our employees that sit here,” Jones said.
Jones says open floor plans may not become completely extinct, but they’ll need to be monitored with glass or latex screens.
“You’re adding division for privacy, but also for safety,” Jones said.
A trip to the doctor’s office may look different as well. People can expect front lobbies and waiting rooms to have glass panels separating chairs in spaces where social distancing would be difficult, and even approaching the front desk will be a different experience.
“The idea is that you have a reception counter, so kind of like a regular reception desk would be, but you are protected by Plexi,” Jones said.
The face of America may also be forever altered because of the coronavirus.
“I think it’s going to lead to significant changes in many ways for the operations and the design of factories,” said Professor David Cadden, Quinnipiac University.
Supply chain expert David Cadden, a professor emeritus at Quinnipiac University says factories could look very different in the future. The stereotypical American assembly line with workers standing shoulder to shoulder may disappear.
“They’re certainly going to be looking at increasing the amount of automation that would reduce the reliance on human beings in the factory,” Cadden said.
Cadden says automation and digitization have long been priorities, but going forward, they’ll be necessities, so the future of the factory floor will feature more machines.
“So, you’re going to get automate forklift trucks, automated robots that transport material of one segment of the manufacturing facility to another,” Cadden said. “You’ll be able to see more people that might actually be on the factory floor do some of the control systems at home.”
That trend will extend well beyond factories.
Zip Recruiter reports that before the pandemic, about 1 percent of their job listings offered the opportunity to work from home. Now, that number is more than 11 percent.
“I think everyone is learning right now,” said Stefanie Arcangelo, American Red Cross.
Not every organization can have all of their employees work remotely. The American Red Cross in Farmington already hired transfer enterprises to make their labs safer and soon, they’ll update their lobbies as well.
“The Red Cross has been affected by the pandemic just like everyone else,” Arcangelo said.
Arcangelo says whether we like it or not, we need to get used to this new reality.
“This is not something that is just going to change overnight. We are not going to go back to, ‘normal,’” Arcangelo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.