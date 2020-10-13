HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford has announced a five-year, $10 million commitment to the capitol city’s Asylum Hill neighborhood in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, with the company saying it is proud to continue its “long-standing support of the Asylum Hill neighborhood, the place we’ve called home for 100 years.”
To mark the anniversary, the company surveyed individuals and nonprofit organizations in the Asylum Hill neighborhood between August and September of this year, in an effort to identify the areas of most need.
Based on the results, the company said it will increase its focus on programs that promote job readiness, housing stability, and greater safety in Asylum Hill, continuing its partnerships with The Village for Families and Children, United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut and Northside Institutions Neighborhood Alliance. It will also partner up with the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association.
The survey results also showed that while the neighborhood feels the quality of life in the area has gotten slightly better over the past five years, it remains concerned about employment, housing, and crime resources.
In a press release, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, “The Hartford has been an anchor institution in the city of Hartford for 200 years, and their commitment to the Hartford community has been extraordinary. I’m deeply grateful for The Hartford’s commitment to the city and to the Asylum Hill neighborhood in particular, and look forward to working closely with The Hartford as they make this significant neighborhood investment over the next five years.”
