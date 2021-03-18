HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut-based insurance and investment company The Hartford confirmed on Thursday that it was approached by global insurer Chubb Limited.
In a press release, The Hartford said it received an “unsolicited, non-binding proposal” from Chubb, to acquire the company.
The press release went on to say “The Hartford’s Board of Directors is carefully considering the proposal with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. The Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders over the long term.”
An economics expert with Quinnipiac University said it has been a rough year for insurance companies because of the pandemic, so a merge may help both companies with their profits.
The proposal has already impacted The Hartford’s stocks, with shares surging more than 19 percent on Thursday.
For customers, a takeover could mean a change with insurance rates.
For employees, it could mean potential layoffs.
“You have a situation where one company acquires another company, then you’re likely to have some duplication of people for services,” said Frederick McKinney, Carlton Highsmith Chair of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. “There might be some consolidation or rationalization in the company as a result of the acquisition.”
Currently, The Hartford is valued at more than $23 billion.
