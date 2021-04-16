HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Insurance company The Hartford settled several insurance claims with the Boy Scouts of America.
The agreement was reached after "extensive negotiations".
The Hartford agreed to pay $650 million, before taxes, to settle several sexual abuse claims associated with an unspecified number of insurance policies.
Most of the policies were filed in the 1970s, according to The Hartford.
Under the agreement, The Hartford will also be released from any obligation under policies it issued to the organization and its local councils.
The agreement will be effective on certain conditions, including confirmation of the Boy Scouts of America's global resolution plan, executed released from the local councils, and approval from the abuse claimants and bankruptcy court.
Both the Boy Scouts of America and The Hartford hope to receive approval from court by the summer time.
Approval could be delayed due to, as The Hartford described it, various procedural reasons.
