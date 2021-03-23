HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford said its board of directors has unanimously rejected a proposal from Chubb Limited, looking to acquire the company.
The rejection comes nearly two weeks after The Hartford received an unsolicited proposal from Chubb Limited.
The board said entering into “discussions regarding a strategic transaction would not be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.”
Its statement went on to say that “The board reaffirmed its commitment and resolve in the continued execution of The Hartford’s strategic business plan.”
