The Hartford to delay return-to-office plans

HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - The Hartford announced on Aug. 11 that they are delaying their Oct. 4 return-to-office plans.
Matthew Sturdevant, a spokesman for The Hartford, said they will determine return timing when it is prudent to do so, based on guidance from public health experts at all levels of government.
About half of their employees will continue to work remotely full-time, as they did before the pandemic.
Many of those who worked full-time in the office before the pandemic will move to a hybrid model.
The office will continue to be the primary workplace.
