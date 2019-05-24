LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It doesn't take an Avenger to know there are great pizza joints in Connecticut.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame, was spotted in Litchfield.

Bohemian Pizza on Bantam Road posted to its Facebook page on Friday that the strongest Avenger joined them for dinner.

It thanked Ruffalo for his business.

"It made our staff's night," it wrote.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

