LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It doesn't take an Avenger to know there are great pizza joints in Connecticut.
Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the blockbuster movie Avengers: Endgame, was spotted in Litchfield.
Bohemian Pizza on Bantam Road posted to its Facebook page on Friday that the strongest Avenger joined them for dinner.
It thanked Ruffalo for his business.
"It made our staff's night," it wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.