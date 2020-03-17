THE LATEST: Coronavirus cases in CT jumps to 68

Coronavirus is impacting the entire country, including Connecticut. Below is a breakdown of developments that happened, day-by-day:
March 17
6:30 p.m.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announces that all 17 CSCU institutions continue online classes for remainder of spring semester. All in-person commencement activities are canceled
5:30 p.m.
DMV announces all branch offices will be closed until further notice. Employees can continue to report to their work locations, unless otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are completed online, through the mail and by phone through Interactive Voice Recognition.
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont confirms 68 cases of COVID-19 in the state: 48 in Fairfield County; 7 in Hartford County; 5 in Litchfield County; 8 in New Haven County
240 tests done so far
Dr. Matthew Cartter said because the state is so far behind in testing, we have to multiply the 68 by 100 and operate like there are 6,800 cases and we're only in the infancy
4:00 p.m.
UConn announces classes remain online for rest of semester. Commencement exercises canceled. Students who left campus will be contacted to retrieve belongings from residence halls
3:00 p.m.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announces schools, libraries, early learning centers, and senior centers are closed
2:00 p.m.
A woman from Waterbury who tested positive traveled to northern Italy with her family. Four other people she was with are also being tested.
9 a.m.
Waterbury's emergency management director confirmed the city's first confirmed case.
The last official number of cases in Connecticut stands at 41, for now. No deaths have been reported.
8 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the number of cases could climb after 200 workers at a healthcare network with ties to Connecticut may have been exposed.
Nuvance Health Services serves Sharon, New Milford, Norwalk and Danbury hospitals, along with three hospitals in New York. The impacted employees have been asked to stay home.
March 16
There were 29 cases in Fairfield County, four cases in Litchfield County, four in New Haven County, and four in Hartford County.
Waterbury: Woman in her 20s from the city who traveled to northern Italy with four other people.
Westport: 20 cases confirmed on Monday
Hartford County: Patient admitted to UConn Health Center in Farmington, but discharged to quarantine.
New Haven: Two cases, including a Yale-New Haven Hospital worker. One additional case is being monitored.
Norwalk: A man in his 40s tested positive.
Rocky Hill: A woman in her 80s was positive and is now at Hartford Hospital.
Greenwich: Two cases, a man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.
Darien: A man in his 50s tested positive.
Wilton: The patient was between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
Bethlehem: Three cases, a woman in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.
New Canaan: An elderly man tested positive on Wednesday. The case is not connected to any known cases in the state, and Dept. of Public Health is assisting medical professionals to trace it.
Stratford: A child tested positive. Before the positive test was announced, Wilcoxson Elementary School was closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case.
Stamford: Patient did not contract virus in the United States or in Stamford. The patient returned from international travel on March 10 and was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital. They tested positive on March 11.
Milford: Resident tests positive for COVID-19
Executive orders (as of March 16)
All schools closed for two weeks
Waiver of 180-day school year
Flexibility of graduation requirements
Flexibility of educator prep programs
Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services
Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people
Limits on nursing home visits
Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements
Modification of police academy attendance requirements
Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements
Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer
Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals
Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible
Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance
Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources
Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities
Municipal budget deadline extension
Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines
Remote conduct of DMV operations
Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities
Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School
COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities
March 16
Bristol-Burlington Health Districts says all licensed hair salons, nail salons, barbers, tattoo parlors to close by 5 p.m. Monday
- Lamont: 200 employees of Nuvance Health, which has locations in CT and NY, may have come in contact with COVID-19 and are staying home. Lamont did not specify which locations were impacted.
Connecticut's casinos, which are considered sovereign nations, announced to close as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
Gov. Lamont makes decision to close several businesses at 8 p.m. The businesses include gyms, restaurants, bars and movie theaters. Restaurants and bars may only offer takeout, curbside pickup or delivery to customers at that point. Exceptions to the announcement would be grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.
- Lamont announces 15 new cases on Monday, bringing total to 41
Westport says 20 residents have tested positive for coronavirus
DMV commissioner says executive team member who works within agency's Wethersfield office tests positive. Person hasn't been at work since March 10, currently at home recovering
Milford announces case of coronavirus, declares Civil Preparedness and Health Emergency
Old Saybrook declares local state of emergency
March 15
All CT schools to close by the end of business Monday
26 coronavirus cases confirmed so far in the state
Patient at UConn Health tests positive for COVID-19
Faculty member at Eastern CT State University tests positive for COVID-19
Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero to support economy
RELATED: School districts announce food distribution sites as classes are canceled
March 14
State confirms 20 positive coronavirus tests thus far
Yale confirms case
President Donald Trump gets tested for coronavirus, results come back negative
Trump extends current travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland
Massachusetts shuts down all state casinos
March 13
President Trump declares national emergency
State announces 12 coronavirus cases in CT, first one in Hartford County (A woman from Rocky Hill)
PURA orders moratorium on all utility shut-offs
DSS is expanding telemedicine coverage for those under HUSKY/Medicaid
SDE has received a waiver from the federal government allowing students who receive meals under the school lunch program to continue receiving those meals during school closures and consume them at home
CTDOL is announcing modifications to unemployment insurance
DECD is working with small businesses to assist with COVID-19 impact
Gov. Lamont signs executive order authorizing additional visitation restrictions at nursing homes
Senators Blumenthal, Murphy call for more action to be done to fight coronavirus
Schools cancel SATs
Bristol Health opens outdoor screening facility
Grocery stores wiped out of essentials, like toilet paper, paper towels, meats, etc.
March 12
Gov. announces three more positive cases of COVID-19, one being a child from Stratford
Gov. Lamont signs executive order that: Prohibits all events in CT with over 250 people, waives 180 school day requirement, clarifies visitor restrictions at nursing homes, authorizes DMV to extend renewal deadlines and reduce crowds at branches
More school districts and universities announce closures lasting at least two weeks: New Haven, Danbury, Hamden, Hartford, West Hartford
Hartford cancels any city-permitted events where more than 100 people are expected
Hartford Marathon Foundation cancels all March events
MLS shuts down, AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournaments canceled, NHL pauses season, MLB delays opening day
NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments
Yard Goats home game delayed
March 11
State officials confirm case in New Canaan. An elderly man tested positive and was hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital
New Haven announces closure of Nathan Hale School due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student.
More school districts announce closures – Wilton, Westport, New Canaan, Greenwich
NCAA announces games with no fans, only essential staff and limited family attendance
President Trump cancels all U.S. travel to and from Europe
NBA suspends season
Hartford Healthcare announces drive-by coronavirus testing location
More colleges, universities cancel in-person classes, move to online learning
Cities and towns continue to cancel/postpone events
Ivy League Athletics cancel spring sports
St. Mary’s Hospital conducts drive-through screenings
Hartford temporarily closes senior centers, pauses daytime recreation for adults
March 10
Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness and public health emergencies
Connecticut Insurance Department notifies travel insurance companies about the emergency declarations and will be monitoring their compliance with the terms of their policies
Gov., other leaders push to increase number of tests being done per day
Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade gets canceled
Danbury, Norwalk cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades
New London postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade
Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) cancels all remaining winter high school tournament games
Petition started in opposition to CIAC’s decision
More districts continue to cancel school trips, events
Region 14, which covers Woodbury and Bethlehem, cancels school after student comes into contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus
Colleges, universities start to cancel in-person classes, move to online learning
RELATED: Gov. declares public health emergency due to the coronavirus
March 9
Officials confirm second positive case of coronavirus in CT. A female in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and a Bethlehem resident, tested positive. She is believed to have contracted the virus while in Nevada
State given second coronavirus test kit. One kit can test up to 600 patients.
School districts start to schedule half days, plan for distance learning
New Haven postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade as a precaution against coronavirus
Hospitals, nursing homes start to implement new restrictions on visitation
Gov. Lamont puts travel ban on state employees, urges cities and towns to limit large gatherings
Public hearings, all non-legislative events at State Capitol postponed
March 8
State officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient, who lives in Wilton, is between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
March 7
State confirms second hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19
The State of Connecticut is partnering with United Way of Connecticut to launch the infoline.
Those who have questions can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
March 6
Gov. Ned Lamont confirms Bridgeport Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19, but is a New York state resident. The female employee self-quarantined, and officials believe the patient was infected in New York.
Hartford Healthcare expands command center to field concerns and questions about coronavirus. Folks can call the command center at 860-972-8100, or click here for more information.
March 5
Gov. Ned Lamont says 200 people in Connecticut have been self-quarantined since February and are being monitored for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
March 4
Gov. Lamont advises travelers to follow CDC guidance surrounding coronavirus outbreak
March 2
School districts, colleges start to cancel trips abroad as a precaution
Gov. Lamont, U.S. surgeon general test state lab in Rocky Hill
Feb. 28
State Lab in Rocky Hill approved to test for coronavirus
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
Connecticut launched a coronavirus info-line as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211 or click here for more information.
(1) comment
The NFL just announced the Super Bowl for 2021 has been cancelled. Check back here for hour by hour updates of people opinion o we can keep this advertising money flowing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.