THE LATEST: 2 deaths in CT now linked to coronavirus

Coronavirus is impacting the entire country, including Connecticut. Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen:

The number of confirmed cases stood at 97 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to state leaders.

However, state officials said that may be closer to 9,000.

March 19

12:09 p.m.

Meriden confirms first case of COVID-19. Officials have reached out to close contacts of the patient and will quarantine for 14 days

8:35 a.m.

A 91-year-old man in New Canaan was the state's second coronavirus-related death, Gov. Ned Lamont reported. The man had been hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital with the virus. The death was announced at a City Council meeting on Wednesday night.

8:30 a.m.

The Chinese city of Wuhan reported no new homegrown infections of COVID-19.

6 a.m.

University of Connecticut students are allowed to move off campus early as the remainder of the spring semester moves to online classes.

March 18

10:15 p.m.

State Representative Bobby Gibson says a employee of the Bloomfield Wells Fargo Bank has tested positive for COVID-19. Wells Fargo is closing and cleaning the location.

4:45 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont confirms 97 cases of COVID-19 in the state: 69 in Fairfield County; 11 in Hartford County; 5 in Litchfield County; 10 in New Haven County; 1 in Middlesex County; 1 in Tolland County

Nursing home resident at Evergreen Health Facility in Stafford Springs tests positive for COVID-19

Health officials confirm 24 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state right now.

700 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

4 p.m.

Gov. Lamont announces first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19.

The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield

3:30 p.m.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirms presumptive case. This would be five cases in New Haven.

2:45 p.m.

CT joins NY, NJ, PA in announcing closure of indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19

2 p.m.

Hospital of Central Connecticut is treating its first two positive COVID-19 patients (a husband and wife in their 70s) currently hospitalized and in isolation.

Hartford Healthcare releases data on drive-through process thus far: 204 Registered with 114 tests performed yesterday (March 17); 214 Registered for testing today (March 18th)

Hartford Healthcare says it is working to get more drive through testing sites open on other campuses across the state.

Gov. Lamont expands businesses forced to close amid coronavirus outbreak Gov. Ned Lamont has expanded the businesses that will now be forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced some aid for cities and towns.

He directed the Office of Policy and Management to release second and third annual payments from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund earlier than required under state law. Cities and towns should expect the grants by Monday.

8 a.m.

Johns Hopkins University's tally of worldwide COVID-19 cases topped 201,436 with 82,032 listed as recoved.

It also recorded 8,006 deaths.

The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany.

March 17

10:30 p.m.

The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford will temporarily close as of Thursday, March 19. The mall did not announce when they plan to reopen, but said they will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and reopen when health authorities recommend it.

9:15 p.m.

A student who attends Grove School in Madison tested positive for COVID-19, according to the first selectwoman. The student was immediately isolated and brought to his home in the New York area. The school was advised to close early for spring break as a precaution.

6:30 p.m.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announces that all 17 CSCU institutions continue online classes for remainder of spring semester. All in-person commencement activities are canceled

5:30 p.m.

DMV announces all branch offices will be closed until further notice. Employees can continue to report to their work locations, unless otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are completed online, through the mail and by phone through Interactive Voice Recognition.

4:30 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont confirms 68 cases of COVID-19 in the state: 48 in Fairfield County; 7 in Hartford County; 5 in Litchfield County; 8 in New Haven County

240 tests done so far

Dr. Matthew Cartter said because the state is so far behind in testing, we have to multiply the 68 by 100 and operate like there are 6,800 cases and we're only in the infancy

4:00 p.m.

UConn announces classes remain online for rest of semester. Commencement exercises canceled. Students who left campus will be contacted to retrieve belongings from residence halls

3:00 p.m.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announces schools, libraries, early learning centers, and senior centers are closed

2:00 p.m.

A woman from Waterbury who tested positive traveled to northern Italy with her family. Four other people she was with are also being tested.

9 a.m.

Waterbury's emergency management director confirmed the city's first confirmed case.

The last official number of cases in Connecticut stands at 41, for now. No deaths have been reported.

8 a.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the number of cases could climb after 200 workers at a healthcare network with ties to Connecticut may have been exposed.

Nuvance Health Services serves Sharon, New Milford, Norwalk and Danbury hospitals, along with three hospitals in New York. The impacted employees have been asked to stay home.

March 16

There were 29 cases in Fairfield County, four cases in Litchfield County, four in New Haven County, and four in Hartford County.

Waterbury: Woman in her 20s from the city who traveled to northern Italy with four other people.

Westport: 20 cases confirmed on Monday

Hartford County: Patient admitted to UConn Health Center in Farmington, but discharged to quarantine.

New Haven: Two cases, including a Yale-New Haven Hospital worker. One additional case is being monitored.

Norwalk: A man in his 40s tested positive.

Rocky Hill: A woman in her 80s was positive and is now at Hartford Hospital.

Greenwich: Two cases, a man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.

Darien: A man in his 50s tested positive.

Wilton: The patient was between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.

Bethlehem: Three cases, a woman in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.

New Canaan: An elderly man tested positive on Wednesday. The case is not connected to any known cases in the state, and Dept. of Public Health is assisting medical professionals to trace it.

Stratford: A child tested positive. Before the positive test was announced, Wilcoxson Elementary School was closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case.

Stamford: Patient did not contract virus in the United States or in Stamford. The patient returned from international travel on March 10 and was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital. They tested positive on March 11.

Milford: Resident tests positive for COVID-19

Executive orders (as of March 16)

All schools closed for two weeks

Waiver of 180-day school year

Flexibility of graduation requirements

Flexibility of educator prep programs

Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services

Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people

Limits on nursing home visits

Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements

Modification of police academy attendance requirements

Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements

Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer

Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals

Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible

Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance

Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources

Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities

Municipal budget deadline extension

Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines

Remote conduct of DMV operations

Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities

Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School

COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities

March 16

Bristol-Burlington Health Districts says all licensed hair salons, nail salons, barbers, tattoo parlors to close by 5 p.m. Monday

Lamont: 200 employees of Nuvance Health, which has locations in CT and NY, may have come in contact with COVID-19 and are staying home. Lamont did not specify which locations were impacted.

Connecticut's casinos, which are considered sovereign nations, announced to close as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Gov. Lamont makes decision to close several businesses at 8 p.m. The businesses include gyms, restaurants, bars and movie theaters. Restaurants and bars may only offer takeout, curbside pickup or delivery to customers at that point. Exceptions to the announcement would be grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

Lamont announces 15 new cases on Monday, bringing total to 41

Westport says 20 residents have tested positive for coronavirus

DMV commissioner says executive team member who works within agency's Wethersfield office tests positive. Person hasn't been at work since March 10, currently at home recovering

Milford announces case of coronavirus, declares Civil Preparedness and Health Emergency

Old Saybrook declares local state of emergency

March 15

All CT schools to close by the end of business Monday

26 coronavirus cases confirmed so far in the state

Patient at UConn Health tests positive for COVID-19

Faculty member at Eastern CT State University tests positive for COVID-19

Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero to support economy

March 14

State confirms 20 positive coronavirus tests thus far

Yale confirms case

President Donald Trump gets tested for coronavirus, results come back negative

Trump extends current travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland

Massachusetts shuts down all state casinos

March 13

President Trump declares national emergency

State announces 12 coronavirus cases in CT, first one in Hartford County (A woman from Rocky Hill)

PURA orders moratorium on all utility shut-offs

DSS is expanding telemedicine coverage for those under HUSKY/Medicaid

SDE has received a waiver from the federal government allowing students who receive meals under the school lunch program to continue receiving those meals during school closures and consume them at home

CTDOL is announcing modifications to unemployment insurance

DECD is working with small businesses to assist with COVID-19 impact

Gov. Lamont signs executive order authorizing additional visitation restrictions at nursing homes

Senators Blumenthal, Murphy call for more action to be done to fight coronavirus

Schools cancel SATs

Bristol Health opens outdoor screening facility

Grocery stores wiped out of essentials, like toilet paper, paper towels, meats, etc.

March 12

Gov. announces three more positive cases of COVID-19, one being a child from Stratford

Gov. Lamont signs executive order that: Prohibits all events in CT with over 250 people, waives 180 school day requirement, clarifies visitor restrictions at nursing homes, authorizes DMV to extend renewal deadlines and reduce crowds at branches

More school districts and universities announce closures lasting at least two weeks: New Haven, Danbury, Hamden, Hartford, West Hartford

Hartford cancels any city-permitted events where more than 100 people are expected

Hartford Marathon Foundation cancels all March events

MLS shuts down, AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournaments canceled, NHL pauses season, MLB delays opening day

NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments

Yard Goats home game delayed

March 11

State officials confirm case in New Canaan. An elderly man tested positive and was hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital

New Haven announces closure of Nathan Hale School due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student.

More school districts announce closures – Wilton, Westport, New Canaan, Greenwich

NCAA announces games with no fans, only essential staff and limited family attendance

President Trump cancels all U.S. travel to and from Europe

NBA suspends season

Hartford Healthcare announces drive-by coronavirus testing location

More colleges, universities cancel in-person classes, move to online learning

Cities and towns continue to cancel/postpone events

Ivy League Athletics cancel spring sports

St. Mary’s Hospital conducts drive-through screenings

Hartford temporarily closes senior centers, pauses daytime recreation for adults

March 10

Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness and public health emergencies

Connecticut Insurance Department notifies travel insurance companies about the emergency declarations and will be monitoring their compliance with the terms of their policies

Gov., other leaders push to increase number of tests being done per day

Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade gets canceled

Danbury, Norwalk cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades

New London postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade

Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) cancels all remaining winter high school tournament games

Petition started in opposition to CIAC’s decision

More districts continue to cancel school trips, events

Region 14, which covers Woodbury and Bethlehem, cancels school after student comes into contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus

Colleges, universities start to cancel in-person classes, move to online learning

March 9

Officials confirm second positive case of coronavirus in CT. A female in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and a Bethlehem resident, tested positive. She is believed to have contracted the virus while in Nevada

State given second coronavirus test kit. One kit can test up to 600 patients.

School districts start to schedule half days, plan for distance learning

New Haven postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade as a precaution against coronavirus

Hospitals, nursing homes start to implement new restrictions on visitation

Gov. Lamont puts travel ban on state employees, urges cities and towns to limit large gatherings

Public hearings, all non-legislative events at State Capitol postponed

March 8

State officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient, who lives in Wilton, is between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.

March 7

State confirms second hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

The State of Connecticut is partnering with United Way of Connecticut to launch the infoline.

Those who have questions can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.

March 6

Gov. Ned Lamont confirms Bridgeport Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19, but is a New York state resident. The female employee self-quarantined, and officials believe the patient was infected in New York.

Hartford Healthcare expands command center to field concerns and questions about coronavirus. Folks can call the command center at 860-972-8100, or click here for more information.

March 5

Gov. Ned Lamont says 200 people in Connecticut have been self-quarantined since February and are being monitored for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

March 4

Gov. Lamont advises travelers to follow CDC guidance surrounding coronavirus outbreak

March 2

School districts, colleges start to cancel trips abroad as a precaution

Gov. Lamont, U.S. surgeon general test state lab in Rocky Hill

Feb. 28

State Lab in Rocky Hill approved to test for coronavirus

Symptoms of coronavirus can include:

Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:

Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room

Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced

Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick

Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer

Avoid shaking hands as a greeting

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines,

Connecticut launched a coronavirus info-line as part of a partnership with the United Way.

Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211 or click here for more information.