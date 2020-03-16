THE LATEST: 41 test positive for COVID-19 in the state

Coronavirus is impacting the entire country, including Connecticut. Below is a breakdown of developments that happened, day-by-day:

Confirmed cases (As of 3/16)

There were 29 cases in Fairfield County, four cases in Litchfield County, four in New Haven County, and four in Hartford County.

  • Hartford County: Patient admitted to UConn Health Center in Farmington, but discharged to quarantine.

  • New Haven: Two cases, including a Yale-New Haven Hospital worker. One additional case is being monitored.

  • Norwalk: A man in his 40s tested positive.

  • Rocky Hill: A woman in her 80s was positive and is now at Hartford Hospital.

  • Greenwich: Two cases, a man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.

  • Darien: A man in his 50s tested positive.

  • Westport: 20 cases confirmed on Monday

  • Wilton: The patient was between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.

  • Bethlehem: Three cases, a woman in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.

  • New Canaan: An elderly man tested positive on Wednesday. The case is not connected to any known cases in the state, and Dept. of Public Health is assisting medical professionals to trace it.

  • Stratford: A child tested positive. Before the positive test was announced, Wilcoxson Elementary School was closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case.

  • Stamford: Patient did not contract virus in the United States or in Stamford. The patient returned from international travel on March 10 and was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital. They tested positive on March 11.

  • Milford: Resident tests positive for COVID-19

Executive orders (As of 3/16)

  • All schools closed for two weeks

  • Waiver of 180-day school year

  • Flexibility of graduation requirements

  • Flexibility of educator prep programs

  • Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services

  • Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people

  • Limits on nursing home visits

  • Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements

  • Modification of police academy attendance requirements

  • Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements

  • Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer

  • Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals

  • Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible

  • Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance

  • Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources

  • Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities

  • Municipal budget deadline extension

  • Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines

  • Remote conduct of DMV operations

  • Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities

  • Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School

  • COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities

March 16

  • Gov. Lamont makes decision to close several businesses at 8 p.m. The businesses include gyms, restaurants, bars and movie theaters. Connecticut's casinos, which are considered sovereign nations, were asked to follow suit. Restaurants and bars may only offer takeout, curbside pickup or delivery to customers at that point. Exceptions to the announcement would be grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

  • Lamont announces 15 new cases on Monday, bringing total to 41

  • Westport says 20 residents have tested positive for coronavirus

  • DMV commissioner says executive team member who works within agency's Wethersfield office tests positive. Person hasn't been at work since March 10, currently at home recovering

  • Milford announces case of coronavirus, declares Civil Preparedness and Health Emergency

  • Old Saybrook declares local state of emergency

March 15

  • All CT schools to close by the end of business Monday

  • 26 coronavirus cases confirmed so far in the state

  • Patient at UConn Health tests positive for COVID-19

  • Faculty member at Eastern CT State University tests positive for COVID-19

  • Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero to support economy

March 14

  • State confirms 20 positive coronavirus tests thus far

  • Yale confirms case

  • President Donald Trump gets tested for coronavirus, results come back negative

  • Trump extends current travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland

  • Massachusetts shuts down all state casinos

March 13

  • President Trump declares national emergency

  • State announces 12 coronavirus cases in CT, first one in Hartford County (A woman from Rocky Hill)

  • PURA orders moratorium on all utility shut-offs

  • DSS is expanding telemedicine coverage for those under HUSKY/Medicaid

  • SDE has received a waiver from the federal government allowing students who receive meals under the school lunch program to continue receiving those meals during school closures and consume them at home

  • CTDOL is announcing modifications to unemployment insurance

  • DECD is working with small businesses to assist with COVID-19 impact

  • Gov. Lamont signs executive order authorizing additional visitation restrictions at nursing homes

  • Senators Blumenthal, Murphy call for more action to be done to fight coronavirus

  • Schools cancel SATs

  • Bristol Health opens outdoor screening facility

  • Grocery stores wiped out of essentials, like toilet paper, paper towels, meats, etc.

March 12

  • Gov. announces three more positive cases of COVID-19, one being a child from Stratford

  • Gov. Lamont signs executive order that: Prohibits all events in CT with over 250 people, waives 180 school day requirement, clarifies visitor restrictions at nursing homes, authorizes DMV to extend renewal deadlines and reduce crowds at branches

  • More school districts and universities announce closures lasting at least two weeks: New Haven, Danbury, Hamden, Hartford, West Hartford

  • Hartford cancels any city-permitted events where more than 100 people are expected

  • Hartford Marathon Foundation cancels all March events

  • MLS shuts down, AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournaments canceled, NHL pauses season, MLB delays opening day

  • NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments

  • Yard Goats home game delayed

March 11

  • State officials confirm case in New Canaan. An elderly man tested positive and was hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital

  • New Haven announces closure of Nathan Hale School due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student.

  • More school districts announce closures – Wilton, Westport, New Canaan, Greenwich

  • NCAA announces games with no fans, only essential staff and limited family attendance

  • President Trump cancels all U.S. travel to and from Europe

  • NBA suspends season

  • Hartford Healthcare announces drive-by coronavirus testing location

  • More colleges, universities cancel in-person classes, move to online learning

  • Cities and towns continue to cancel/postpone events

  • Ivy League Athletics cancel spring sports

  • St. Mary’s Hospital conducts drive-through screenings

  • Hartford temporarily closes senior centers, pauses daytime recreation for adults

March 10

  • Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness and public health emergencies

  • Connecticut Insurance Department notifies travel insurance companies about the emergency declarations and will be monitoring their compliance with the terms of their policies

  • Gov., other leaders push to increase number of tests being done per day

  • Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade gets canceled

  • Danbury, Norwalk cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades

  • New London postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade

  • Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) cancels all remaining winter high school tournament games

  • Petition started in opposition to CIAC’s decision

  • More districts continue to cancel school trips, events

  • Region 14, which covers Woodbury and Bethlehem, cancels school after student comes into contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus

  • Colleges, universities start to cancel in-person classes, move to online learning

March 9

  • Officials confirm second positive case of coronavirus in CT. A female in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and a Bethlehem resident, tested positive. She is believed to have contracted the virus while in Nevada

  • State given second coronavirus test kit. One kit can test up to 600 patients.

  • School districts start to schedule half days, plan for distance learning

  • New Haven postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade as a precaution against coronavirus

  • Hospitals, nursing homes start to implement new restrictions on visitation

  • Gov. Lamont puts travel ban on state employees, urges cities and towns to limit large gatherings

  • Public hearings, all non-legislative events at State Capitol postponed

March 8

  • State officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient, who lives in Wilton, is between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.

March 7

  • State confirms second hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

  • The State of Connecticut is partnering with United Way of Connecticut to launch the infoline.

  • Those who have questions can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.

March 6

  • Gov. Ned Lamont confirms Bridgeport Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19, but is a New York state resident. The female employee self-quarantined, and officials believe the patient was infected in New York.

  • Hartford Healthcare expands command center to field concerns and questions about coronavirus. Folks can call the command center at 860-972-8100, or click here for more information.

March 5

  • Gov. Ned Lamont says 200 people in Connecticut have been self-quarantined since February and are being monitored for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

March 4

  • Gov. Lamont advises travelers to follow CDC guidance surrounding coronavirus outbreak

March 2

  • School districts, colleges start to cancel trips abroad as a precaution

  • Gov. Lamont, U.S. surgeon general test state lab in Rocky Hill

Feb. 28

  • State Lab in Rocky Hill approved to test for coronavirus

Symptoms of coronavirus can include:

  • Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:

  • Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
  • Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
  • Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick

Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:

  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
  • Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.

Connecticut launched a coronavirus info-line as part of a partnership with the United Way.

Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211 or click here for more information.

