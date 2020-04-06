THE LATEST: Newborn in Windsor Locks contracts COVID-19

Coronavirus is impacting the entire country, including Connecticut. Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen:
As of Sunday afternoon, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 5,675, Gov. Ned Lamont said. The number of deaths linked to coronavirus reached 189.
A breakdown of the state's cases, including a town-by-town list of where cases are, can be found by clicking here.
April 6
7:45 p.m.
Windsor Locks announced a newborn resident has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials have not released any additional information, but indicate they will be monitoring the case closely.
There are a total of 8 residents who have COVID-19 in Windsor Locks.
4:45 p.m.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the Hartford Police Department has created a unit dedicated to domestic violence calls.
Domestic violence calls have increased by 20 percent in Hartford in the last week.
3:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced there are 6,906 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in CT.
There have been 1,221 hospitalizations and 206 deaths linked to the virus, according to Lamont.
Lamont said that Connecticut is not seeing the rate of increase going up quite as quickly as other states. He says it could be a variety of reasons, with one of them being social distancing.
2 p.m.
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is continuing to self-isolate at home.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ridgefield and 12 deaths. All the deaths were associated with a care facility.
Anyone who has gathered in groups over the weekend are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before entering any public areas in Ridgefield.
9:30 a.m.
Kent Falls State park in Kent closed on Monday due to "challenges maintaining appropriate social distancing."
DEEP said it would be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.
8:30 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said that since new jury trials, both civil and criminal, were suspended back on March 12, that also applied to jury duty for those cases.
6 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 1,282,041 with 70,172 deaths and 269,451 recoveries.
The U.S. had 337,646 total cases, 9,648 deaths and 17,582 recoveries.
April 5
4:00 p.m.
Governor Lamont announced there are 5,675 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut.
There have been 1,142 hospitalizations and 189 deaths linked to the virus, Lamont said.
Officials say more than 23,270 patients have been tested.
For the state's breakdown of coronavirus in your area, click here.
3:30 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced there are 241 confirmed coronavirus cases in the city as of Sunday afternoon. There are 9 fatalities linked to the virus.
New Haven Director of Public Health Maritza Bond said the youngest coronavirus patient in New Haven is 1-year-old.
Mayor Elicker also said the Health Department will be conducting inspections at grocery stores in New Haven to make sure they are complying with Governor Lamont's orders on social distancing.
April 4
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Saturday afternoon there are a total of 5,276 confirmed coronavirus cases in CT.
Lamont says 1,033 patients have been hospitalized and 165 people have died.
Officials say more than 22,029 patients have been tested for coronavirus.
For the state's latest breakdown on coronavirus cases, click here.
12:30 p.m.
A male doctor at Smilow Cancer Hospital was diagnosed with COVID-19 back on March 25. He is currently using TeleHealth to keep appointments with his patients. There is no timetable as to when he will see patients again in person.
12:15 p.m.
In a statement sent to all employees, Electric Boat President Kevin Graney says that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Electric Boat continues to follow proper disinfection and notification protocols.
April 3
4:30 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says there have been 170 positive COVID-19 cases, and 4 deaths linked to the virus.
Within the police department there are 2 positive cases. He said 37 officers are out right now, either symptomatic or possibly have been exposed.
Seven firefighters have tested positive, 10 have been cleared, and five are pending.
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said since Thursday, an additional 1,090 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in CT, bringing the total to 4,914. There have been 131 fatalities.
He added that 909 patients have been hospitalized and more than 20,015 patients have been tested.
Lamont said on Thursday, Dr. Deborah Birx said Connecticut will be one of the next "hot spots" regarding coronavirus cases.
He also presented a power-point about the surge in cases in the state. To view it, click here.
3:30 p.m.
The Ledge Light Health District confirmed the first COVID-19 associated death in Stonington. The resident was a 94-year-old male. The Ledge Light Health district is urging everyone to promote social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
3:30 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announces a series of major actions his administration is taking to support Connecticut long-term care facilities, staff, and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective immediately, the state’s 213 nursing homes are receiving a 10 percent across-the-board increase in Medicaid payments to help meet extraordinary costs from the public health emergency. In addition, the state is offering to assist with start-up costs and to make the same $600 per-day payment to facilities that are designated by DPH as suitable to be re-opened for the purpose of serving residents with COVID-19 and who need nursing home level of care. For more info, click here.
1:45 p.m.
Post University announces it will provide dormitory space to medical personnel and first responders working to fight COVID-19.
The University is preparing some of its undergraduate dormitory space for use by healthcare professionals serving patients at Waterbury Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital.
10 a.m.
The U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March -- worst report since 2009
9 a.m.
Trinity Health of New England out of Hartford said that as of Thursday, it tested 4,934 people for COVID-19. Of those, 789 were positive and 3,010 were negative. As of Friday morning, 1,135 cases were still pending.
6 a.m.
Worldwide coronavirus cases stood at 1,026,739. Deaths were at 54,406. Recoveries were reported at 218,586.
The U.S. remains the country with the most cases at 245,380. The virus has killed 6,095. Recoveries stood at 10,411.
April 2
4 p.m.
Dept. of Veterans Affairs confirms one case of COVID-19 in the residential program.
"Any Veteran Residents who may have come in close contact with this Veteran, or who are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, have been placed in isolation and will be tested. For any Staff that may have been in close contact with this Veteran, CDC guidelines will be followed. Enhanced health and safety protocols have been in place for several weeks throughout the DVA campus which include increased cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing, providing Staff and Veterans with personal protective equipment, no visitors allowed and daily COVID-19 screening of Veteran Residents, Patients and Staff. All off campus travel by Veteran Residents has been suspended subject to future review. The COVID-19 positive Veteran is being cared for by the DVA and is doing well with very mild symptoms at this time."
4 p.m.
Bloomfield confirms first death linked to coronavirus. The resident was between the ages of 50 and 60 years old.
3:40 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there have been an additional 267 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,854. The number of deaths as of Thursday afternoon has reached 112.
More than 18,300 tests have been conducted, and 827 patients have been hospitalized.
Lamont also issued an executive order for hotels and short-term rentals being reserved for essential workers. This goes into effect on Friday.
He added that Connecticut is expected to receive $1.45 billion in federal aid
Unemployment numbers have reached 220,000 filed in the past 18 days. The total in all of 2019 was 180,000.
3:15 p.m.
Westport’s first selectman has confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the town.
Officials confirmed the patient was an 80-year-old man. As of Wednesday, there were 122 positive tests for COVID-19 in Westport.
2 p.m.
Coronavirus cases worldwide have surpassed 1 million with more than 50,000 deaths.
Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 1 million with more than 50,000 deaths
2 p.m.
Access Health CT extends special enrollment period until April 17. For more info, click here.
1:45 p.m.
The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) released aggregate data of the reported number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified within its state-operated inpatient facilities:
- Connecticut Valley Hospital has 6 patients and 2 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Whiting Forensic Hospital has 6 patients who have tested positive.
- Western Connecticut Mental Health Network has 1 staff member who has tested positive.
12:30 p.m.
Three Waterbury police officers have tested positive for COVID-19. Lt. David Silverio said at least one of the officers was showing symptoms, and then all three tested positive. They are all in stable condition at this time.
10:50 a.m
The Town of Cromwell reported its first coronavirus death
Mayor Enzo Faienza said the woman was 94 years old.
"As Mayor I was praying I would not have to pass this terrible news along but the reality is it will spare no town," Faienza said. "Please follow the guidelines and stay safe. Together we will get through this, I ask you all to stay strong. We will prevail and defeat this horrible virus."
6 a.m.
The number of worldwide coronavirus cases stood at 949,750, according to Worldometer. For deaths, 48,259 were recorded. As for those who recovered, there were 200,317 reports.
For the U.S., it was 215,344 cases, 5,112 deaths and 8,878 recoveries.
April 1
3:45 p.m.
Glastonbury town officials announced the first coronavirus-related death. The resident was a female over the age of 80.
The Connecticut Lottery has announced its first case of COVID-19. Beginning on Thursday, April 2, the CT Lottery will begin temporary operations out of its backup facility. The employee who tested positive had been self-isolating at home and absent from the facility for more than two weeks.
3 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said a 6-week-old baby that died had tested positive for COVID-19. The baby, who was from Hartford, was brought to the hospital unresponsive late last week and could not be revived.
Lamont said "Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19. This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."
He added that there have been 429 more coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,557, and 16 more deaths, bringing the total so far to 85.
Lamont said there are currently 766 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, and 16,600 patients have been tested.
Gov. Lamont also toured the field hospital at SCSU on Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont visits field hospital at SCSU
2:45 p.m.
UConn Health reports the first death of a patient related to COVID-19. The individual was a 70 year old male who had been receiving treatment at UConn Health.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual,” said Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, CEO of UConn Health and EVP for Health Affairs. “Even though we know from the experience of hospitals elsewhere in Connecticut and across the country that some patients can lose their lives from this illness it is heartbreaking to announce this first death.”
1:10 p.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 200,000, according to Worldometers. Also reported, nearly 4,400 deaths.
It also said more than 8,707 people have recovered.
1 p.m.
A 73-year-old woman with underlying conditions was Cheshire's first coronavirus death, the town reported.
Town officials said they have a total of 27 confirmed cases so far.
11:30 a.m.
CT's Comptroller Kevin Lembo projects fiscal year 2020 deficit of $170 million, although the ongoing and rapidly changing conditions will demand close monitoring and scrutiny in the coming weeks and months.
8:30 a.m.
North Haven police said nine people in town have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
Police urged residents not to discard loose waste into trash receptacles, especially medical waste items such as gloves, gowns and masks.
"Our public works department has seen an increase in such items being thrown into trash receptacles," police said. "Please make sure these items are properly bagged before discarding them. Actions like this put our public works department at an increased risk."
8:15 a.m.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reduced the number visitors that can be at state parks.
DEEP said violators of the order could face fines and/or charges.
6 a.m.
Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to reach 1 million by the end of the week.
Experts said the virus could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans.
The U.S. recorded a big daily jump of 26,000 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 189,000. The death toll leaped to more than 4,000, including more than 1,000 in New York City.
March 31
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont confirms 557 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 3,128.
Lamont reported 16 more deaths on Tuesday afternoon that had been reported in the past day. There were an additional 17 deaths that had been reported to the state medical examiner. The total number of deaths as of Tuesday stood at 69.
There are 608 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 15,600 have been tested for coronavirus.
Lamont went on to say that Connecticut is the fourth most infected state, per capita.
The state also announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for anyone impacted by COVID-19
RELATED: Gov. announces 90-day grace period for mortgage payments amid pandemic
2 p.m.
A second Department of Correction inmate tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the offender is a 24-year-old male who is incarcerated at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville. This is also the second case at the facility.
1 p.m.
The Department of Public Health confirmed the first associated death of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of the Uncas Health District. The individual, a Norwich resident, was a man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.
“It is with sadness today that I am confirming the first death of a person within the Uncas Health District due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient had recently been admitted to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment,” said Patrick McCormack, Uncas Health District’s Director of Health.
11:30 a.m.
Bristol Health president and CEO Kurt Barwis tested positive for COVID-19. Barwis said he experienced some normal cold symptoms on Friday and underwent testing to see if he could return to work.
He had not been in the hospital since and quarantined himself for 14 days.
He said he must test negative twice before he can return to work.
Otherwise, he said he felt physically well.
6 a.m.
There have been nearly 3,200 deaths in the U.S., 500 of which happened on Monday. Officials said the U.S. is expected to surpass China in terms of deaths sometime on Tuesday.
March 30
9 p.m.
Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati confirms the city’s first coronavirus-related death. The resident who was in their 40s died on Monday. The city has not released the person’s identity.
4:30 p.m.
There have been 2,571 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of Monday afternoon, and 36 deaths. Gov. Lamont said 517 people have been hospitalized, and more than 14,600 tests have been conducted statewide.
New Haven leaders say there are 72 cases in the city and there have been three deaths. They went on to say 13 firefighters are in quarantine right now, and four tests came back negative. The rest are waiting for results.
3:30 p.m.
State leaders are looking at everything from nursing homes that are no longer in use, to college dorms, and even venues like the Connecticut Convention Center, Webster Bank Arena, and even Mohegan Sun as possible hospital overflow sites.
3 p.m.
First Dept. of Correction inmate tests positive for COVID-19. DOC said the 32-year-old male offender is incarcerated at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.
6 a.m.
The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, while around the world almost 725,000 people are infected.
President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York alone from the new coronavirus passed 1,000.
Deaths in Spain and Italy topped 34,000 combined.
March 29
10:15 p.m.
Since Saturday, there are 87 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in the city to 226. A death of a Norwalk resident was also reported. Five Norwalk residents have died as a result of coronavirus. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 908 to 1,245.
New Haven Firefighters Local 825 President Frank Ricci announced 2 first responders in the city have tested positive for coronavirus. He said the number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
5:20 p.m.
Gov. Lamont reports 1,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths as of Sunday evening. There are 404 people hospitalized.
More than 11,900 tests have been done.
2:55 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced there are 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.
Elicker also said playgrounds will be closed at all schools and parks in the city.
2:30 p.m.
Mayor Kevin Scarpati of Meriden announced the city has a total of 16 residents that have tested positive for coronavirus. Four are hospitalized.
Starting March 30, the golf course will be closed until further notice.
12:40 p.m.
The North Central Health Department confirmed the town of Ellington's first case of coronavirus. Officials say the patient is between the ages of 50 and 59.
11:25 a.m.
Old Lyme First Selectman Timothy Griswold reports the town's first case of COVID-19.
11:00 a.m.
The CT Department of Public Health has reported the town of North Branford's first case of coronavirus. Officials said the patient is a woman between the ages of 60 and 70.
10:00 a.m.
Glastonbury's town manager states that two members of the local EMS self quarantined in early March. At this time, no EMS members have tested positive for COVID-19.
March 28
6 p.m.
Gov. Lamont reports 1,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. There are 205 hospitalized at this time.
More than 10,200 tests have been performed statewide.
10:00 a.m.
Gov. Lamont is urging Connecticut residents who can help during the coronavirus crisis to register to volunteer on the state's CT Responds! website.
This system helps to maintain a registry of volunteers’ skills and credentials available within the state, and helps communities match available resources to an emergency event.
Click here to register.
7:30 a.m.
Worldwide infections topped 600,000, with medical officials saying most of the new cases were stacking up in Europe and the United States.
While the U.S. now leads the world in reported infections — with more than 104,000 cases — five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.
March 27
7:45 p.m.
The Torrington Area Health District confirmed the first coronavirus-related death of a Torrington resident.
The health district said the patient was an elderly adult, but did not release any additional information.
5:45 p.m.
A third member of the Dept. of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19. The custody staff employee who is assigned to the Hartford Correctional Center last entered the Hartford facility on Thursday, March 19.
On Monday, March 23, 2020 the staff member was assigned to a hospital detail at Manchester Memorial Hospital and worked both the second and third shifts. On March 24, the staff member developed a fever and was sent home. Positive test results were reported on Friday
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont reports 1,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths as of Friday afternoon. There are 173 hospitalized at this time.
As of Friday, 8,400 tests have been performed statewide
Experts said coronavirus in Connecticut could peak in the second week of April
1:30 p.m.
The House passed the $2.2 trillion rescue package and rushed it to the president's office for his signature. It's expected to pay $1,200 to millions of Americans and bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans and grants, and provide tax breaks to businesses.
1 p.m.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who represents Connecticut's 3rd District, spoke out in support of the stimulus package.
"The United States is now the epicenter of a global pandemic," DeLauro said on the floor of the House. "Cases of the coronavirus are rising exponentially. And, to slow the spread of the contagion, serious measures of social distancing are underway. Schools are closing, businesses are shuttering, and last week, more than 3 million filed for unemployment."
12 p.m.
The House kicked off a debate over the $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic's devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system. It hit a snag when Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, threatened to delay a vote. President Donald Trump called Massie's threat "political grandstanding."
7:30 a.m.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus.
Johnson's office said he was tested after showing mild symptoms. He is self-isolating.
March 26
11 p.m.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed that of any other country in the world.
The U.S. passed China with more than 85,000 cases, and Italy also exceeded 80,000, the three countries together accounting for almost half of the world's infections from the new virus.
9:15 p.m.
A patient at Connecticut Valley Hospital tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said the person is a patient in the General Psychiatry Division of CVH.
8:45 p.m.
A Bristol postal worker has tested positive for COVID-19. The postal service believes the risk is low for employees at the office. They also said there’s no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through mail or package.
8 p.m.
The town of Wolcott announced that a resident has died from coronavirus-related complications. The patient’s age has not been released.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there are now 1,012 coronavirus cases, and 21 deaths. There have been 6,500 tests performed, but that will decline as tests will be reserved for those with serious symptoms. This is due to a lack of medical equipment needed to keep healthcare staff members safe.
He said "if you're coming to Connecticut, self quarantine for 14 days."
Lamont also says people should not gather in groups more than 5 people
He also said he's considering removing the tax on plastic bags at stores, as reusable bags could be a public health concern
3:45 p.m.
Town of Clinton reports first coronavirus-related death. The town manager said a woman in her 70s passed away at Middlesex Hospital.
1 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont submits request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a presidential major disaster declaration resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state of Connecticut.
11:30 a.m.
The City of Stamford reported that former Board of Representatives member Anthony Spadaccini died on Wednesday due to coronavirus complications.
11 a.m.
The Town of Durham announced its first case of COVID-19.
First Selectman Laura Frances alerted the town.
"We knew it was only a matter of time before there was a confirmed case in Durham, given that community spread has already been established in our region," Francis said. "We must assume that there are other cases already in our community at this time, and that the number will increase. If someone is sick with a fever and has a cough, you need to assume they have COVID-19. I strongly urge all Durham residents to heed instructions by public health officials to 'flatten the curve' and slow the spread of the disease by practicing social distancing."
9:25 a.m.
Bristol's mayor confirmed the city's fourth case of COVID-19. The number involves two residents and two people who work in the city.
8:30 a.m.
The U.S. Labor Department announced that a record 3.3 million people filed unemployment claims last week.
12 a.m.
The U.S. Senate passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package.
March 25
7:15 p.m.
State police announced that there are four positive cases of COVID-19 within the agency.
The four cases consist of a trooper from Troop G in Bridgeport, Troop L in Litchfield, the training academy in Meriden, and a recruit from the 129th Training Troop which has been training remotely.
All are doing well and are expected to make a full recovery.
6:30 p.m.
The second Department of Correction employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The custody staff employee was assigned to the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville. The employee last entered the facility on March 21.
No other staff members or offenders at the facility have tested positive.
The employee’s assigned post for the last five days worked was in areas of the building which required minimal interaction with the offender population.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont gives an update saying 875 COVID-19 cases, 106 hospitalized, 19 deaths. He adds that the majority of fatalities are older than 75 years old
DECD Commissioner discussed a small business loans, saying it is available for businesses with up to 100 employees, no interest for 18 months, money for 3 months of operating expenses, capped at $75,000, applications will be processed on Thursday
3:30 p.m.
New Haven has its first coronavirus-related death. No information regarding the patient has been released at this time. Mayor Justin Elicker is expected to give an update at 4 p.m.
3 p.m.
New data put out by the Dept. of Public Health shows 875 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon, and 19 deaths
1:30 p.m.
The University of Connecticut announced that it will be giving refunds to students who board and who were part of its Education Abroad program.
11 a.m.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system announced that students who were kicked off campus and moved to online classes would be eligible for a credit.
The Department of Labor also announced that it is taking steps to address its overloaded system. It said the system became bogged down due to a spike in applications for unemployment benefits. It could take up to three weeks for payments to be dispersed.
6 a.m.
Worldwide, more than 423,000 people infected and more than 18,000 deaths. More than 108,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.
South Korea will provide testing materials to U.S. in response to President Donald Trump’s request for help.
White House and Senate leaders reached a deal on a $2 trillion U.S. aid package.
March 24
8:50 p.m.
The Archdiocese of Hartford has extended the cancellation of public masses from April 3 until April 30 at churches throughout Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties. This includes the liturgies of Holy Week and Easter.
5:15 p.m.
The Judicial Branch says a staff member tests positive for COVID-19. The employee is a Judicial Marshal assigned to the Litchfield Judicial District courthouse located at 50 Field St., Torrington. The marshal hasn't been to work since Friday and had been assigned to the control room, which is located in the basement of the building, where there is no public access.
A statement released said "The Judicial Branch takes the safety of its employees and members of the public seriously. The area where the individual worked has been cleaned and disinfected. In addition to the normal cleaning procedures, which remain in place, all Judicial Branch locations are now also receiving disinfecting cleaning nightly. For court locations, in addition to the normal cleaning routine and nightly disinfecting, additional disinfecting cleaning is occurring during the day as well. The disinfecting cleaning places special emphasis on high touchpoint areas."
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there are now 618 coronavirus cases in the state, with New Haven County more than doubled. There have been 12 deaths as of Tuesday.
He added that 71 people are hospitalized, and more than 5,300 tests have been conducted statewide.
To see the latest statistics, click here.
12 p.m.
In a radio interview with WCBS, Gov. Lamont said Connecticut schools will likely be closed until the fall. On Monday, he said schools would be closed until at least April 20.
A statement from his office said "The Governor is looking at this public health crisis as potentially lasting a longer period of time than initially thought, which he has said publicly before and is consistent with federal CDC suggestions of class cancellations for up to 6-8 weeks. The goal is to have frank discussions with superintendents and the education community as this situation unfolds. Governor Lamont is telling school systems they must be prepared for a potentially unprecedented break from classes being held in schools as a result of the coronavirus to ensure students, teachers, staff, and parents are safe."
11 a.m.
Hartford HealthCare said it is bracing for a surge in patients. The number of cases is expected to significantly go up. It said the virus is affecting almost all communities in Connecticut.
The criteria for screening for COVID-19 was also changed after a number of patients experienced abdominal pain and diarrhea.
March 23
7:45 p.m.
Naugatuck announced its first positive case of COVID-19. Officials said the person who contracted the virus has been working directly with the health department. The health department has confirmed that there is no risk to the community.
The Naugatuck Valley Health District announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Derby. The resident will remain in quarantine at their home.
7:30 p.m.
The two people who died from COVID-19 were a man in his 50s who live in a private residence in Norwalk and was recently hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital. The other person was a man in his 70s who lived in a private resident in Newington and was recently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital.
7:15 p.m.
Legislative leaders have announced that legislative business, including committee meetings and public hearings, will be postponed until April 13. The Legislative Office Building, State Capitol, and the Old State House will be closed during that time.
5 p.m.
The Department of Labor received more than 72,000 new unemployment claims from Friday, March 13 to Friday, March 20.
Over the weekend, the DOL received approximately 17,000 new claims.
On Monday, March 23, the DOL received approximately 10,000 new unemployment claims.
4:45 p.m.
The first Connecticut Department of Correction employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was assigned to the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown and has been self-monitoring at hoe.
The employee last entered the institution on Tuesday, March 17.
Starting Monday, DOC employees will have to pass a wellness screening check before entering a facility.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there are now 415 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, and 10 deaths, and 54 are hospitalized
- See a town-by-town breakdown as of Monday afternoon, here.
As of Monday afternoon, 4,500 tests have been conducted statewide
Lamont said schools in the state could be reopening on April 20, at the earliest, but this is not a firm date
12:30 p.m.
Two Branford residents test positive for COVID-19. The patients are male, between the ages of 63 and 70
10 a.m.
The UConn Health Center began testing for COVID-19. Patients need to bring an order from their doctor.
More locations can be found here.
The facility also became the state's first approved triage site in case there is a surge in patients.
7:30 a.m.
The Town of South Windsor Health Department confirmed two cases of COVID-19 and is working on contact investigations. The cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 30.
Today at 8 p.m., all businesses considered non-essential will close. To see the full breakdown of what is considered essential and non-essential, click here.
March 22
9:50 p.m.
Officials have confirmed a case of coronavirus at ESPN in Bristol.
A spokesperson says the individual has not been in the office since March 13.
9:15 p.m.
State officials released a guide explaining which businesses are considered essential and non-essential on the "Stay Safe, Stay Home" Executive Order.
The order goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m. and orders all non-essential businesses to close.
To see the full breakdown of what is considered essential and non-essential, click here.
8:00 p.m.
Cromwell Town Manager Tony Salvatore confirmed that an 84-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19, making it the town's first case. The man is not being hospitalized and is being monitored closely. Salvatore adds that the patient is doing very well at this time.
6:30 p.m.
Governor Lamont has announced three more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total in the state to eight.
Five have died in Fairfield County, two in Tolland County, and one in Hartford County.
The number of positive cases has risen to 327: 208 in Fairfield County, 54 in Hartford County, 12 in Litchfield County, 6 in Middlesex County, 29 in New Haven County, 3 in New London County, 14 in Tolland County, and 1 in Windham County.
Of those cases, 51 are hospitalized.
Click here for a breakdown from the state.
4:55 p.m.
Officials in New Haven confirmed two new cases in the city, bringing the total number to 12.
A homeless man that tested positive had escaped care at the hospital and is now in police custody.
A child has also tested positive for COVID-19.
3:50 p.m.
Town officials announced two new cases of coronavirus in Stratford. A male in his 40s and a female in her 80s have tested positive.
Officials say the child that previously tested positive has recovered.
2:55 p.m.
Officials with Day Kimball Hospital confirmed that an obsetrics and gynecology physician tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19. The Day Kimball Hospital is working to contain the case and safeguard the well being of its patients, volunteers, visitors, and staff.
2:50 p.m.
Fairfield University announced online classes will continue for the rest of the spring semester.
The school's residence life team will contact students on Monday with instructions on when students can pick up their belongings.
The 2020 Commencement will not be held in May as scheduled, but the school is making arrangements for them to be held at a later date.
2:45 p.m.
Officials confirmed there are 5 patients at the Evergreen Health Center in Stafford Springs that tested positive for COVID-19. Four patients are in the center and one is in the hospital.
1:25 p.m.
The Newtown Health District announced the town's first case of COVID-19. Officials say that the patient, a woman between the ages of 25 and 49, is currently isolated and recovering at home. The district is also working on notifying all those that have recently come in contact with her.
8:05 a.m.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Twitter the city's first confirmed case of coronavirus. Mayor Stewart says that they were treated at UConn Medical Center and were later released. They are now quarantined in their home for 14 days and are working with the city's public health department. Mayor Stewart adds that the party is resting and doing well.
March 21
8:40 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont is asking residents to consider signing up for the CTAlert system for phone and text message update about emergency alerts in the state. Find out more information here.
7:45 p.m.
Governor Lamont has announced another coronavirus-related death. This brings the total to five in the state.
The person who died is a man in his 80s who was a resident of a nursing home in Stafford Springs. He had been receiving treatment at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
The number of positive cases has risen to 223: 140 in Fairfield County; 35 in Hartford County; 11 in Litchfield County; 24 in New Haven County; 6 in Middlesex County; 5 in Tolland County; 1 in New London County, 1 in Windham County.
Of those cases, 43 people are hospitalized.
6:10 p.m.
Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim confirms the city's first positive case of COVID-19. The 50-year-old man is self-isolating at home.
5:45 p.m.
The Department of Public Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of the Uncas Health District. The patient is a 42-year-old Norwich resident.
2:35 p.m.
The University of Hartford says remote instruction will continue through the end of the Spring semester. Students that remain on campus during Spring break have been asked to return home. Click or tap here for additional information.
9:30 a.m.
Connecticut's Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is extending the filing and payment deadline for personal income tax returns 90 days, to July 15, 2020. The extension also applies to Connecticut estimated income tax payments for the first and second quarters of 2020. For more, click here.
March 20
8:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announces the fourth patient to die of COVID-19 in CT was a woman in her 80s who had been living in her private home in Norwalk. She was receiving treatment at Norwalk Hospital.
7:45 p.m.
Bristol Health announces an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has been notified as well as any co-workers or patients the employee may have had contact with.
3:30 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced the fourth coronavirus-related death in the state. The number of positive cases has risen to 194: 122 in Fairfield County; 29 in Hartford County; 8 in Litchfield County; 23 in New Haven County; 8 in Middlesex County; 4 in Tolland County; 1 in New London County, 2 in Windham County.
40 people have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Gov. announces Stay Safe, Stay Home policy, ordering non-essential businesses to close, those over 70 to stay home. Essential businesses would include: food, grocery stores, healthcare, pharmacies, gas stations. This goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
West Hartford confirms first case of COVID-19. The patient is between the ages of 20 and 30 years old
1 p.m.
The State Department of Public Health reported a positive case of COVID-19 in Haddam, a resident over age 70 who has had very limited contact with others. The resident has been self-isolating. He is recovering from the infection. His symptoms are improving daily.
East Lyme reports first case of COVID-19. The patient is a 44-year-old female
11:40 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers in the state to stay home in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
He issued an executive order for that.
"New York State on pause," Cuomo called it.
11 a.m.
Griffin Health was approved to provide a drive-up collection facility for COVID-19 testing by the Department of Public Health. It'll happen on the Griffin Hospital campus in Derby.
Only people with a valid order from a licensed health care practitioner can be tested. Those with an order can scheduled an appointment at 203-437-6815.
Testing will be done Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
9 a.m.
Central Connecticut State University announced that it moved its 2020 spring commencement and joined it with the winter 2020 commencement. This comes after the CSCU system announced earlier this week that all commencements were canceled.
6:15 a.m.
Cases amount to 244,500 with more than 10,000 deaths worldwide. More than 86,000 people have recovered, mostly in China.
U.S. death toll topped 200 with more than 14,000 people infected.
March 19
10 p.m.
The Stratford Health Department announced the second presumptive case of COVID-19 in a Stratford High School student is reported to be negative.
6:30 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont has announced a third coronavirus-related death in the state. A man in his 80s from New Canaan died from the virus. This is the second person from New Canaan to die.
6 p.m.
A member of the CT House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Jane Garibay confirmed she tested positive and is self-quarantining at home.
5 p.m.
63 more residents test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 159.
Enfield announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the town. The patient is a 26-year-old Enfield resident.
Bloomfield closes town offices to the public until further notice
3 p.m.
Four Hartford police officers, who returned from international travel on March 10, have tested positive for COVID-19. A fifth officer was in contact off-duty with one of the officers prior to receiving test results. All are under self-quarantine at home.
The officers were on personal leave and traveled to Spain, which was not on the CDC's list of countries with coronavirus advisory at that time.
2 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announces the state's presidential primary will now be on June 2.
1:40 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said he will issue an executive order on Thursday directing the closure of establishments like nail salons, barber shops, and hair salons
12:09 p.m.
Meriden confirms first case of COVID-19. Officials have reached out to close contacts of the patient and will quarantine for 14 days
8:35 a.m.
A 91-year-old man in New Canaan was the state's second coronavirus-related death, Gov. Ned Lamont reported. The man had been hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital with the virus. The death was announced at a City Council meeting on Wednesday night.
8:30 a.m.
The Chinese city of Wuhan reported no new homegrown infections of COVID-19.
6 a.m.
University of Connecticut students are allowed to move off campus early as the remainder of the spring semester moves to online classes.
March 18
10:15 p.m.
State Representative Bobby Gibson says a employee of the Bloomfield Wells Fargo Bank has tested positive for COVID-19. Wells Fargo is closing and cleaning the location.
4:45 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont confirms 97 cases of COVID-19 in the state: 69 in Fairfield County; 11 in Hartford County; 5 in Litchfield County; 10 in New Haven County; 1 in Middlesex County; 1 in Tolland County
Nursing home resident at Evergreen Health Facility in Stafford Springs tests positive for COVID-19
Health officials confirm 24 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state right now.
700 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announces first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19.
The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield
3:30 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirms presumptive case. This would be five cases in New Haven.
2:45 p.m.
CT joins NY, NJ, PA in announcing closure of indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19
2 p.m.
Hospital of Central Connecticut is treating its first two positive COVID-19 patients (a husband and wife in their 70s) currently hospitalized and in isolation.
Hartford Healthcare releases data on drive-through process thus far: 204 Registered with 114 tests performed yesterday (March 17); 214 Registered for testing today (March 18th)
Hartford Healthcare says it is working to get more drive through testing sites open on other campuses across the state.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced some aid for cities and towns.
He directed the Office of Policy and Management to release second and third annual payments from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund earlier than required under state law. Cities and towns should expect the grants by Monday.
8 a.m.
Johns Hopkins University's tally of worldwide COVID-19 cases topped 201,436 with 82,032 listed as recoved.
It also recorded 8,006 deaths.
The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany.
March 17
10:30 p.m.
The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford will temporarily close as of Thursday, March 19. The mall did not announce when they plan to reopen, but said they will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and reopen when health authorities recommend it.
9:15 p.m.
A student who attends Grove School in Madison tested positive for COVID-19, according to the first selectwoman. The student was immediately isolated and brought to his home in the New York area. The school was advised to close early for spring break as a precaution.
6:30 p.m.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announces that all 17 CSCU institutions continue online classes for remainder of spring semester. All in-person commencement activities are canceled
5:30 p.m.
DMV announces all branch offices will be closed until further notice. Employees can continue to report to their work locations, unless otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are completed online, through the mail and by phone through Interactive Voice Recognition.
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont confirms 68 cases of COVID-19 in the state: 48 in Fairfield County; 7 in Hartford County; 5 in Litchfield County; 8 in New Haven County
240 tests done so far
Dr. Matthew Cartter said because the state is so far behind in testing, we have to multiply the 68 by 100 and operate like there are 6,800 cases and we're only in the infancy
4:00 p.m.
UConn announces classes remain online for rest of semester. Commencement exercises canceled. Students who left campus will be contacted to retrieve belongings from residence halls
3:00 p.m.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announces schools, libraries, early learning centers, and senior centers are closed
2:00 p.m.
A woman from Waterbury who tested positive traveled to northern Italy with her family. Four other people she was with are also being tested.
9 a.m.
Waterbury's emergency management director confirmed the city's first confirmed case.
The last official number of cases in Connecticut stands at 41, for now. No deaths have been reported.
8 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the number of cases could climb after 200 workers at a healthcare network with ties to Connecticut may have been exposed.
Nuvance Health Services serves Sharon, New Milford, Norwalk and Danbury hospitals, along with three hospitals in New York. The impacted employees have been asked to stay home.
March 16
There were 29 cases in Fairfield County, four cases in Litchfield County, four in New Haven County, and four in Hartford County.
Waterbury: Woman in her 20s from the city who traveled to northern Italy with four other people.
Westport: 20 cases confirmed on Monday
Hartford County: Patient admitted to UConn Health Center in Farmington, but discharged to quarantine.
New Haven: Two cases, including a Yale-New Haven Hospital worker. One additional case is being monitored.
Norwalk: A man in his 40s tested positive.
Rocky Hill: A woman in her 80s was positive and is now at Hartford Hospital.
Greenwich: Two cases, a man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.
Darien: A man in his 50s tested positive.
Wilton: The patient was between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
Bethlehem: Three cases, a woman in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.
New Canaan: An elderly man tested positive on Wednesday. The case is not connected to any known cases in the state, and Dept. of Public Health is assisting medical professionals to trace it.
Stratford: A child tested positive. Before the positive test was announced, Wilcoxson Elementary School was closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case.
Stamford: Patient did not contract virus in the United States or in Stamford. The patient returned from international travel on March 10 and was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital. They tested positive on March 11.
Milford: Resident tests positive for COVID-19
Executive orders (as of March 16)
All schools closed for two weeks
Waiver of 180-day school year
Flexibility of graduation requirements
Flexibility of educator prep programs
Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services
Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people
Limits on nursing home visits
Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements
Modification of police academy attendance requirements
Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements
Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer
Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals
Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible
Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance
Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources
Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities
Municipal budget deadline extension
Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines
Remote conduct of DMV operations
Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities
Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School
COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities
March 16
Bristol-Burlington Health Districts says all licensed hair salons, nail salons, barbers, tattoo parlors to close by 5 p.m. Monday
- Lamont: 200 employees of Nuvance Health, which has locations in CT and NY, may have come in contact with COVID-19 and are staying home. Lamont did not specify which locations were impacted.
Connecticut's casinos, which are considered sovereign nations, announced to close as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
Gov. Lamont makes decision to close several businesses at 8 p.m. The businesses include gyms, restaurants, bars and movie theaters. Restaurants and bars may only offer takeout, curbside pickup or delivery to customers at that point. Exceptions to the announcement would be grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.
- Lamont announces 15 new cases on Monday, bringing total to 41
Westport says 20 residents have tested positive for coronavirus
DMV commissioner says executive team member who works within agency's Wethersfield office tests positive. Person hasn't been at work since March 10, currently at home recovering
Milford announces case of coronavirus, declares Civil Preparedness and Health Emergency
Old Saybrook declares local state of emergency
March 15
All CT schools to close by the end of business Monday
26 coronavirus cases confirmed so far in the state
Patient at UConn Health tests positive for COVID-19
Faculty member at Eastern CT State University tests positive for COVID-19
Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero to support economy
RELATED: School districts announce food distribution sites as classes are canceled
March 14
State confirms 20 positive coronavirus tests thus far
Yale confirms case
President Donald Trump gets tested for coronavirus, results come back negative
Trump extends current travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland
Massachusetts shuts down all state casinos
March 13
President Trump declares national emergency
State announces 12 coronavirus cases in CT, first one in Hartford County (A woman from Rocky Hill)
PURA orders moratorium on all utility shut-offs
DSS is expanding telemedicine coverage for those under HUSKY/Medicaid
SDE has received a waiver from the federal government allowing students who receive meals under the school lunch program to continue receiving those meals during school closures and consume them at home
CTDOL is announcing modifications to unemployment insurance
DECD is working with small businesses to assist with COVID-19 impact
Gov. Lamont signs executive order authorizing additional visitation restrictions at nursing homes
Senators Blumenthal, Murphy call for more action to be done to fight coronavirus
Schools cancel SATs
Bristol Health opens outdoor screening facility
Grocery stores wiped out of essentials, like toilet paper, paper towels, meats, etc.
March 12
Gov. announces three more positive cases of COVID-19, one being a child from Stratford
Gov. Lamont signs executive order that: Prohibits all events in CT with over 250 people, waives 180 school day requirement, clarifies visitor restrictions at nursing homes, authorizes DMV to extend renewal deadlines and reduce crowds at branches
More school districts and universities announce closures lasting at least two weeks: New Haven, Danbury, Hamden, Hartford, West Hartford
Hartford cancels any city-permitted events where more than 100 people are expected
Hartford Marathon Foundation cancels all March events
MLS shuts down, AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournaments canceled, NHL pauses season, MLB delays opening day
NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments
Yard Goats home game delayed
March 11
State officials confirm case in New Canaan. An elderly man tested positive and was hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital
New Haven announces closure of Nathan Hale School due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student.
More school districts announce closures – Wilton, Westport, New Canaan, Greenwich
NCAA announces games with no fans, only essential staff and limited family attendance
President Trump cancels all U.S. travel to and from Europe
NBA suspends season
Hartford Healthcare announces drive-by coronavirus testing location
More colleges, universities cancel in-person classes, move to online learning
Cities and towns continue to cancel/postpone events
Ivy League Athletics cancel spring sports
St. Mary’s Hospital conducts drive-through screenings
Hartford temporarily closes senior centers, pauses daytime recreation for adults
March 10
Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness and public health emergencies
Connecticut Insurance Department notifies travel insurance companies about the emergency declarations and will be monitoring their compliance with the terms of their policies
Gov., other leaders push to increase number of tests being done per day
Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade gets canceled
Danbury, Norwalk cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades
New London postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade
Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) cancels all remaining winter high school tournament games
Petition started in opposition to CIAC’s decision
More districts continue to cancel school trips, events
Region 14, which covers Woodbury and Bethlehem, cancels school after student comes into contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus
Colleges, universities start to cancel in-person classes, move to online learning
RELATED: Gov. declares public health emergency due to the coronavirus
March 9
Officials confirm second positive case of coronavirus in CT. A female in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and a Bethlehem resident, tested positive. She is believed to have contracted the virus while in Nevada
State given second coronavirus test kit. One kit can test up to 600 patients.
School districts start to schedule half days, plan for distance learning
New Haven postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade as a precaution against coronavirus
Hospitals, nursing homes start to implement new restrictions on visitation
Gov. Lamont puts travel ban on state employees, urges cities and towns to limit large gatherings
Public hearings, all non-legislative events at State Capitol postponed
March 8
State officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient, who lives in Wilton, is between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
March 7
State confirms second hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19
The State of Connecticut is partnering with United Way of Connecticut to launch the infoline.
Those who have questions can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
March 6
Gov. Ned Lamont confirms Bridgeport Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19, but is a New York state resident. The female employee self-quarantined, and officials believe the patient was infected in New York.
Hartford Healthcare expands command center to field concerns and questions about coronavirus. Folks can call the command center at 860-972-8100, or click here for more information.
March 5
Gov. Ned Lamont says 200 people in Connecticut have been self-quarantined since February and are being monitored for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
March 4
Gov. Lamont advises travelers to follow CDC guidance surrounding coronavirus outbreak
March 2
School districts, colleges start to cancel trips abroad as a precaution
Gov. Lamont, U.S. surgeon general test state lab in Rocky Hill
Feb. 28
State Lab in Rocky Hill approved to test for coronavirus
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
Connecticut launched a coronavirus info-line as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211 or click here for more information.
