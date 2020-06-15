THE LATEST: Positive coronavirus cases remain at 2 percent in CT

Coronavirus is impacting the entire country, including Connecticut. Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen:
As of Sunday, Gov. Lamont said hospitalizations were at 203. Cases totaled 45,235. Deaths rose to 4,204 since the start of the pandemic in Connecticut.
For a complete town-by-town breakdown of the cases, click here.
June 15
4 p.m.
State officials released the daily statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 45,235 people tested positive, up 147 from Sunday. Deaths rose to 4,204, an increase of 3 from the previous day. Hospitalizations went down to 203, a decline of 2. Tests reported to the state total 354,445, an increase of 7,255.
7:30 a.m.
Total global COVID-19 cases grew to 8,018,693, according to Worldometers. Deaths rose to 436,137 and 4,141,103 people have recovered.
In the U.S., total cases rose to 2,162,261 with 117,858 deaths and 870,076 recoveries.
June 14
4:30 p.m.
State officials released the daily statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 45,088 people tested positive, up 94 from Saturday. Deaths rose to 4,201, an increase of 15 from the previous day. Hospitalizations went down to 205, a decline of 28. Tests reported to the state total 347,190, an increase of 4,852.
June 13
3 p.m.
State officials released the daily statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 44,994 people tested positive, up 305 from Friday. Deaths rose to 4,186, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Hospitalizations went down to 233, a decline of 11. Tests reported to the state total 342,338, an increase of 13,985.
June 12
4 p.m.
State officials released the daily statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 44,689 people tested positive, an increase of 228 from Thursday. Deaths rose to 4,159, up 12 from the previous day. Hospitalizations went down to 244, a decline of 2 in 24 hours. Tests reported to the state total 328,353, an increase of 8,309 since Thursday.
6 a.m.
Global coronavirus cases totaled 7,616,782 with 424,228 deaths and 3,855,068 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases totaled 2,089,825 with 116,035 deaths and 816,174 recoveries.
June 11
4 p.m.
State officials released the daily statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 44,461 people tested positive, an increase of 114 from Wednesday. Deaths rose to 4,146, up 26 from the previous day. Hospitalizations went down to 246, a decline of 24 in 24 hours. Tests reported to the state total 320,044, an increase of 5,030 since Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state is launching a new resource – the CT Back to Work Initiative – that will provide workers and businesses in Connecticut with high-quality, user-friendly career tools to assist those who have been impacted by the economic fallout from the public health emergency.
8:30 a.m.
Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.
That brought the total number to 44 million since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The official unemployment rate is 13.3 percent.
Read more here.
7:30 a.m.
Global coronavirus cases totaled 7,482,957 with 419,498 deaths and 3,798,162 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases totaled 2,066,634 with 115,141 deaths and 808,551 recoveries.
June 10
4 p.m.
State officials released the daily statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 44,347 people tested positive, an increase of 168 from Tuesday. Deaths rose to 4,120, up 23 from the previous day. Hospitalizations went down to 270, a decline of 23 in 24 hours. Tests reported to the state total 315,014, an increase of 4,360 since Tuesday.
6:45 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases grew to 7,343,807 with 414,129 deaths and 3,621,424 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases rose to 2,045,741 with 114,151 deaths and 788,885 recoveries.
June 9
4 p.m.
State officials released the daily statistics related to the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 44,179 people tested positive, an increase of 87 from Monday. Deaths rose to 4,097, up 13 from the previous day. Hospitalizations went down to 293, a decline of 31 in 24 hours. Tests reported to the state total 310,654, an increase of 4,658 since Monday.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the infection rate was now around 2 percent and that hospitalizations were two-thirds below below what they were during the phase 1 reopening on May 20.
"We've kept things moving in the right direction," Lamont said. "June 17 will be an important date going forward."
9:30 a.m.
COVID-19 cases around the world grew to 7,232,313, according to Worldometers. Deaths rose to 409,437 and recoveries stood at 3,562,286.
U.S. cases climbed to 2,027,438 total with 113,125 deaths and 773,510 recoveries.
June 8
4 p.m.
State officials released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 44,092 people tested positive, an increase of 124 from Sunday. Deaths rose to 4,084, up 13 from the previous day. Hospitalizations went down to 324, a decline of 13 in 24 hours. Tests reported to the state total 305,996, an increase of 5,715 since Sunday.
7 a.m.
Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 7 million, according to Worldometers. The website recorded 7,113,012 cases, 406,549 deaths and 3,472,059 recoveries.
U.S. cases surpassed 2 million. The number totaled 2,007,531 with 112,471 deaths and 761,720 recoveries.
Weekday church services resumed for archdioceses in Hartford and Norwich. Read more here.
June 7
4 p.m.
State officials released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 43,968 people tested positive, an increase of 150 from Saturday. Deaths rose to 4,071, up 16 from the previous day. Hospitalizations remained at 333. Tests reported to the state total 300,281, an increase of 6,807 since Saturday.
June 6
4:30 p.m.
State officials released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 43,818 people tested positive, up 358 from Friday. Deaths rose to 4,055, an increase of 17. Hospitalizations dropped to 333, a decrease of 17. Tests reported to the state total 293,474, an increase of 8,160 since Friday.
June 5
4 p.m.
State officials released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 43,460 people tested positive, up 221 from Thursday. Deaths increased to 4,038, an increase of 31. Hospitalizations dropped to 350, a decrease of 23. Tests reported to the state total 285,314, an increase of 5,857.
11 a.m.
Gov. Lamont announces 'Phase 2' will begin on June 17, instead of June 20 like initially planned.
8:30 a.m.
May was a historic month for unemployment, with unexpected positive news.
There were actually job gains, the U.S. Labor Department reported.
The U.S. unemployment rate actually dropped to 13.3 percent, down from 14 percent. Read more here.
The news prompted a big jump in the stock market.
6:30 a.m.
COVID-19 cases across the globe rose to 6,723,644, Worldometers reported. Deaths totaled 393,552 and recoveries reached 3,266,767.
U.S. numbers showed 1,924,189 cases. There have been 110,179 deaths and 712,252 recoveries.
June 4
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont rejected a request from 500 restaurants that sought to resume indoor dining on June 10, not June 20.
Lamont said neighboring states have yet to do it, especially with large scale protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
8:30 a.m.
Another 1.9 million workers filed for initial unemployment aid last week, according to the US Department of Labor.
RELATED: Nearly 43 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits during the pandemic
7 a.m.
Worldometers reported 6,596,863 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 388,425 deaths and 3,188,022 recoveries.
There were 1,902,101 cases in the U.S. with 109,146 deaths and 688,692 recoveries.
June 3
4 p.m.
State officials released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 43,091 people tested positive, up 112 from Tuesday. Deaths increased to 3,989, an increase of 17. Hospitalizations dropped to 406, a decrease of 28. Tests reported to the state total 274,396.
3:30 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced that school districts will be able to hold in-person graduations beginning July 6, with certain health and safety protocols.
6:15 a.m.
Worldometers reported 6,470,838 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 382,844 deaths and 3,081,214 recoveries.
There were 1,881,256 cases in the U.S. with 108,062 deaths and 646,260 recoveries.
June 2
4 p.m.
State officials released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 42,979 people tested positive, up 239 from Monday. Deaths increased to 3,972, an increase of 8. Hospitalizations dropped to 434, a decrease of 20. Tests reported to the state total 268,572.
Governor Ned Lamont said Tuesday’s data was the lowest fatality rate the state has seen in months.
7 a.m.
Global coronavirus cases reached 6,394,317 with 377,966 deaths and 2,926,892 recoveries, Worldometers reported.
U.S. cases hit 1,859,693 with 106,927 deaths and 615,426 recoveries.
June 1
Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order requiring all nursing home employees to be tested for COVID-19.
4 p.m.
State officials released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 42,740 people tested positive, up 539 from Sunday. Deaths increased to 3,964, an increase of 20. Hospitalizations dropped to 454, a decrease of 27. Tests reported to the state total 259,320.
10 a.m.
HomeGoods and TJ Maxx locations across the state officially reopened.
Read more here.
7:30 a.m.
Barbershops and hair salons were given clearance to reopen as phase 1 of Gov. Ned Lamont's reopening plan continues. They'll be appointment-only and without waiting areas.
The Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun Casinos announced that Monday would also be their return, but with social distancing and guest limitations.
Worldwide coronavirus cases hit
6,290,758 with 374,336 deaths and 2,862,119 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. cases totaled 1,837,578 with 106,198 deaths and 599,875 recoveries.
May 31
State officials released the latest numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 42,201 people tested positive, up 179 from Saturday. Deaths increased to 3,944, an increase of 32. Hospitalizations dropped to 481, a decrease of 52. Tests reported to the state total 250,046.
Officials say the report released Sunday does not include the entirety of the data because there was an upload issue of electronic files to the state. The rest of the data will most likely be included in Monday's report.
May 30
4 p.m.
The state released the latest numbers regrading the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 42,022 people tested positive (+260) from Friday. Deaths increased to 3,912, up 44 since Friday. Hospitalizations dropped to 533, a decrease of 44 since the previous day. Tests reported to the state total 246,935.
May 29
4 p.m.
The state released new numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 41,762 people tested positive, up 203 since Thursday. There have been 3,868 deaths, 42 since Thursday. Hospitalizations were at 577, which was a decrease of 71 since the previous day. Reported tests totaled 241,393, which is up 5,868 from Wednesday.
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said the state saw the largest drop in hospitalizations it has seen in months, with 71 fewer in the last 24 hours.
He said we are now 75 percent off our peak now, as the metrics continue in right direction.
A new update regarding restrictions was announced on Friday. The state has only allowed gatherings of 5 thus far, but going forward there can now be up to 10 inside, and outside up to 25. Lamont said people should still maintain social distancing, but the state can ease restrictions as long as people follow protocols.
Regarding casinos, Gov. Lamont said they are technically reopening on Saturday. The casinos agreed that nobody from out of state will be allowed to stay at their hotels during Phase 1. They've also said masks will be required.
Regarding houses of worship, Lamont said they will be reopening, only allowing 25% capacity inside, or up to 100, whichever is less. Outside gatherings can be up to 150 people, as long as there is clear social distancing.
6 a.m.
COVID-19 cases rose to 5,928,747 worldwide, according to Worldometers. Total deaths rose to 362,605 and 2,595,643 people have recovered.
In the U.S., cases rose to 1,768,608 with 103,344 deaths and 498,762 recoveries.
May 28
4 p.m.
The state released new numbers regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported 41,559 people tested positive, up 271 since Wednesday. There have been 3,826 deaths, 23 since Wednesday. Hospitalizations were at 648, which was a decrease of 36 since the previous day. Reported tests totaled 235,525, which is up 5,756 from Wednesday.
8:30 a.m.
The Department of Labor reported that 2.1 million people filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total to 40 million since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday marked 10 straight weeks that claims were in the millions.
Read more here.
7 a.m.
COVID-19 cases rose to 5,813,243 worldwide, according to Worldometers. Total deaths rose to 357,893 and 2,514,950 people have recovered.
In the U.S., cases rose to 1,745,911 with 102,114 deaths and 490,151 recoveries.
May 27
5:30 p.m.
The state released new COVID-19 statistics Wednesday afternoon, saying 41,288 people tested positive.
There have been 3,803 deaths, 34 since Tuesday. Hospitalizations were at 684, which was a decrease of 10 since the previous day. Reported tests totaled 229,769, which is up 4,407 from Tuesday.
Another note, the state also said the staff at Dept. of Public Health “have removed 356 cases and 808 tests in the past 24 hours, which were identified as duplicates in the system, affecting both test and overall case numbers. Since yesterday, there have been 341 new positive cases, and 5,215 new tests were reported.”
12:30 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Sen. Richard Blumenthal were tested for COVID-19 on the New Haven Green, a new pop-up testing site.
9 a.m.
The state Department of Correction reported a seventh COVID-19 related death in the state. He was a 60-year-old inmate who was serving a 43-year sentence in Somers for murder.
More from the DOC can be read here.
6 a.m.
Global COVID-19 cases rose to 5,704,080, according to Worldometers. Deaths rose to 352,669 and 2,447,424 have recovered.
In the U.S., 1,725,808 cases were reported with 100,625 deaths and 479,973 recoveries.
May 26
4 p.m.
State officials released daily COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday.
They reported 41,303 people tested positive, up 430 since Monday. There have been 3,769 deaths, 27 since Monday. Hospitalizations were at 694, which was a decrease of 12 since the previous day. Reported tests totaled 225,362, which is up 3,636 from Monday
Governor Ned Lamont said coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are down 65 percent since around mid-April.
6 a.m.
Coronavirus cases hit 5,605,612 worldwide, according to Worldometers. Deaths reached 348,241 with recoveries at 2,382,979.
U.S. cases stood at 1,706,226 with 99,805 deaths and 464,670 recoveries.
May 25
2:25 p.m.
Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut was released by state health officials.
They reported 40,873 people tested positive, up 405 since Sunday. There have been 3,742 deaths, 49 since Sunday. Hospitalizations were at 706, which was an increase of 5 since the previous day. Reported tests totaled 221,726, which is up 7,590 from Sunday.
6:30 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases hit 5,520,730 with 347,014 deaths and 2,313,189 recoveries.
In the U.S., 1,686,436 cases were reported with 99,300 deaths and 451,702 recoveries.
May 24
4 p.m.
State officials released the daily COVID-19 data.
They reported 40,468 people tested positive, which is up 446 since Saturday. There have been 3,693 deaths, up 18 from yesterday. Hospitalizations dropped to 701, down 23 from Saturday. Officials say 214,136 tests have been reported.
May 23
4 p.m.
State officials released the daily COVID-19 data.
They reported 40,022 people tested positive, which is up 382 since Friday. There have been 3,675 deaths, up 38 since yesterday. Hospitalizations dropped to 724, 16 less than Friday. Reported tests total 208,367, up 6,039 from the last 24 hours.
May 22
4 p.m.
State officials released the daily COVID-19 data.
They reported 39,640 people tested positive, which is up 432 since Thursday. There have been 3,637 deaths, 55 since yesterday. Hospitals are at 740, which was a drop of 76 in the last 24 hours. Reported tests totaled 202,328, which is up 5,881 from Thursday.
1:45 p.m.
The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) reports a fourth patient who had been in one of DMHAS’ inpatient psychiatric facilities has died due to complications related to the coronavirus
6 a.m.
COVID-19 cases reached 5,213,767 worldwide, Worldometers reported. Deaths hit 334,996and recoveries reached 2,093,874.
U.S. cases rose to 1,621,333 with 96,363 deaths and 382,244 recoveries.
May 21
11:50 a.m.
Daily COVID-19 data in Connecticut was released by state health officials.
They reported 39,208 people tested positive, up 191 since Wednesday. There have been 3,582 deaths, 53 since Wednesday. Hospitalizations were at 816, which was a drop of 71 since the previous day. Reported tests totaled 196,447, which is up 5,729 from Wednesday.
10 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the infection rate was below 5 percent for the state the day after phase 1 reopened some businesses.
Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commissioner Katie Dykes unveiled a website for people to check what's open and what's not in terms of beaches and state parks. It's portal.ct.gov/whatsopenoutdoors.
Dykes also elaborated on the guidelines for state parks that Lamont released on Wednesday. Those can be viewed here.
The plan included limiting the amount of people who can visit shoreline beach areas and closing all state inland swimming areas. All state camping areas will be closed until at least June 11.
8:30 a.m.
The U.S. Labor Department reported that an additional 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.
That brings the total to more than 39 million since the pandemic began.
A breakdown of the new numbers can be read here.
6:20 a.m.
Channel 3's 8th Masks for CT giveaway kicked off earlier than expected to help alleviate traffic.
It's happening at the Yale West campus in Orange until 1 p.m.
People simply have to show up and pop their trunk to have volunteers deposit five free face masks in their vehicles.
More information can be read here.
More than 1 million masks have been given away since the events began last month.
6 a.m.
COVID-19 cases reached 5,106,151 worldwide, Worldometers reported. Deaths hit
330,006 and recoveries reached 2,035,784.
U.S. cases rose to 1,593,039 with 94,941 deaths and 370,812 recoveries.
May 20
4:15 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announced the business sectors that are part of the Phase 2 reopening plan. Phase 2 would begin around June 20.
The Phase 2 businesses that are expected to reopen on June 20 are:
- Hotels (no bar areas)
- Gyms, fitness, and sports clubs
- All personal services
- Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)
- Outdoor amusement parts
- Movie theaters
- Bowling alleys
- Social clubs, pools
- All museums, zoo, aquariums
- Restaurants (indoor, no bar)
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said the number of cases went up by 587, for a total of 39,017.
He said 3,529 deaths have now been associated with a positive COVID-19 test, an increase of 57 over the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations, however, continue to go down. There are now 887 patients hospitalized, which decreased by 27 since Tuesday.
Lamont said 190,718 tests have been conducted, an increase of 5,198 in one day.
8:30 a.m.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released its summer plan for state parks. It involved the closure of inland swimming areas and put limits on shoreline beaches.
Read the complete plan here.
6 a.m.
Wednesday marked the day that the state partially reopened.
Restaurants were able to open with only outdoor dining. Salon and barbershops, however, remained delayed until June 1.
For more on the guidelines and what businesses can reopen, head here.
COVID-19 cases around the world topped 5,003,182, according to Worldometers. Deaths rose to 325,218 to go along with 1,971,470 recoveries.
U.S. cases hit 1,570,920 with 93,537 deaths and 361,180 recoveries.
May 19
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said the number of cases went up by 314, for a total of 38,420.
He said 3,472 deaths have now been associated with a positive COVID-19 test, an increase of 23 over the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations, however, continue to go down. There are now 914 patients hospitalized, which decreased by 6 since Monday
Lamont said 185,520 tests have been conducted, an increase of 7,841 in one day.
9 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order that was signed Monday night included extending restrictions on large gatherings, canceling overnight summer camps and continuing to prohibit gyms and movie theaters from reopening.
Read more here.
6:20 a.m.
Masks for CT kicked off an hour earlier than expected at Mohegan Sun. The events have been beginning earlier than planned to help alleviate traffic.
As with previous Masks for CT events, Channel 3 is helping to give away upwards of 50,000 masks. All people have to do is drive up and pop their trunks. A volunteer will deposit five free masks inside.
Read more here.
6 a.m.
COVID-19 cases worldwide rose to 4,910,481, according to Worldometers. Deaths stood at 320,448 with recoveries at 1,919,129.
U.S. cases climbed to 1,550,539 with 91,985 deaths and 356,383 recoveries.
May 18
3 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said during his news conference that he is targeting June 1 to reopen hair salons and barbershops.
2:30 p.m.
Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for the State of Connecticut during a news conference. Since Sunday, there were an additional 697 cases (38,116 total since the start of the pandemic) and 41 deaths (3,449 total since the start of the pandemic).
Hospitalizations dropped by 17.
A total of 177,679 tests have been performed, which was up 7,072 since Sunday.
2:15 p.m.
Lamont released guidelines for dentist offices that are planning to reopen on May 20.
The document included making sure offices have their own plan, enough personal protective equipment, thorough cleaning procedures, employee logs, staggered employee shifts, enough space to practice social distancing, enough ventilation and other items.
Read more here.
1:30 p.m.
The reopening of hair salons and barber shops was delayed until early June, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. Both Lamont and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo issued a joint statement about the decision.
“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from many owners and employees, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made," Lamont said.
Salons and barbershops were part of Lamont's phase 1 reopening plan, which was set to happen on Wednesday, May 20.
Read more here.
6:50 a.m.
COVID-19 cases stood at 4,819,425, according to Worldometers. There were 316,961 deaths and 1,864,269 recoveries.
There were 1,527,951 cases with 90,980 deaths and 346,389 recoveries in the U.S.
May 17
On Sunday afternoon, Gov. Lamont issued a statement saying that hospitalizations were down to 937, which is down 57 from yesterday. However, cases climbed to over 37,400, an increase of 716 since Saturday. COVID-19-related deaths have increased by 69 since yesterday, with an overall total of 3,408.
May 16
3:00 p.m.
On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Lamont said the number of coronavirus hospitalizations dropped to 994 (-39).
The number of positive cases rose to 36,703 (+618).
Lamont said there are 3,339 (+54) deaths linked to COVID-19.
State officials say 164,755 (+8,847) tests have been reported.
May 15
10 a.m.
On Friday morning, Gov. Lamont said the only number he had was regarding hospitalizations, which have gone down by about 70. He said it’s the biggest drop the state has seen in hospitalizations
8:50 a.m.
The state released COVID-19 statistics from nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state, up through May 13:
- At 75 assisted living facilities across the state, 874 residents have tested positive with COVID-19. The state said there have been 207 deaths at those facilities connected to a positive COVID-19 test, and 69 patient deaths are considered “probable” to have been positive with COVID-19. Click here for the full breakdown.
- At 163 nursing homes across the state, 6,947 residents have tested positive with COVID-19. The state said there have been 1,487 deaths at those facilities connected to a positive COVID-19 test, and 440 patient deaths are considered “probable” to have been positive with COVID-19. Click here for the full breakdown.
6 a.m.
Coronavirus cases were up to 4,543,250 worldwide, according to Worldometers. There were 303,707 deaths and 1,713,215 recoveries.
U.S. COVID-19 cases stood at 1,457,593 with 86,912 deaths and 318,027 recoveries.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said the number of cases went up by 609, for a total of 35,464.
He said 3,219 deaths have now been associated with a positive COVID-19 test, an increase of 94 over the past 24 hours.
Hospitalizations, however, continue to go down. There are no 1,103 patients hospitalized, which decreased by 55 since Wednesday.
Lamont said 149,562 tests have been conducted, an increase of 6,619 in one day.
8:30 a.m.
National unemployment claims rose once again by just under 3 million last week.
That brings the total to 36 million people over the past eight weeks.
A worrying statistic to leaders is that 42 percent of those claims could be permanent, experts told CBS News.
8:15 a.m.
The Durham Fair, Connecticut's largest fair, announced it's cancellation for the year. Its president cited COVID-19 concerns.
8 a.m.
CVS announced the launching of 12 new COVID-19 test sites at pharmacy locations across Connecticut. The list can be found here.
6 a.m.
Coronavirus cases were up to 4,445,839 worldwide, according to Worldometers. There were 298,439 deaths and 1,670,282 recoveries.
U.S. COVID-19 cases stood at 1,430,348 with 85,197 deaths and 310,259 recoveries.
5:30 a.m.
The Masks for CT giveaway at Middletown High School got under way an hour and a half early to help ease traffic congestion. Details can be read here.
People can show up to the high school, pop their trunk and receive five free masks, no questions asked.
May 13
5 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said indoor dining would hopefully be included in 'phase 2,' which could happen on June 20th, but no date has officially been set.
4:45 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the hospitalizations decreased by -31 as of Wednesday afternoon, with 1,158 people currently hospitalized.
The number of cases went up to 34,855 (+522), and the number of deaths went up to 3,125 (+84).
Lamont said 142,943 tests have been performed, with +54,519 being done in the past 24 hours.
6 a.m.
Worldometers reported 4,357,791 cases of COVID-19, 293,226 deaths and 1,611,514 recoveries.
U.S. cases hit 1,408,636 with 83,425 deaths and 296,746 recoveries.
May 12
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the hospitalizations decreased by -23 as of Tuesday afternoon, with 1,189 people currently hospitalized.
The number of cases went up to 34,333 (+568), and the number of deaths went up to 3,041 (+33).
Lamont said 136,424 tests have been performed, with +5,916 being done in the past 24 hours.
He said that hospitalizations are down for the 18th straight day. Lamont also said that hospitals are being to do elective surgeries again.
10:30 a.m.
Connecticut Children's Medical Center confirms two cases of the mysterious inflammatory illness that’s been linked to COVID-19. They said Tuesday morning they expect to confirm a third shortly.
9:45 a.m.
Gov. Lamont announces appointment of the current commissioner of the Department of Social Services to serve as acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health.
Deidre Gifford will be the acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, effective immediately, replacing Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell.
In the face of COVID-19 pandemic, Lamont announces new acting commissioner of Department of Public Health
6:15 a.m.
The fourth Masks for CT that Channel 3 is a part of opened its gates at Torrington Middle School. All people have to do is drive up and pop their trunks for five free face masks.
Worldwide coronavirus cases reached 4,272,729 with 287,615 deaths and 1,536,196 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
U.S. statistics showed 1,385,850 cases, 81,795 deaths and 262,225 recoveries.
May 11
9:45 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont’s office confirmed that hair salons will be able to use blow dryers when reopening on May 20. Blow dryers were originally prohibited from being used.
4:30 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont confirmed three children at Yale New Haven Health with inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19 and said the children are “doing okay.”
4:15 p.m.
Summer camps will be able to reopen on June 29 if they follow state guidelines, but overnight camps will not be able to reopen at that time.
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the hospitalizations decreased by -30 as of Monday afternoon, with 1,212 people currently hospitalized.
The number of cases went up to 33,765 (+211), and the number of deaths went up to 3,008 (+41).
Lamont said 132,508 tests have been performed, with +2,316 being done in the past 24 hours.
Lamont said the percentage of people testing positive is less than 10 percent.
Shipment of PPE and remdesivir, the drug that is used to help treat COVID-19 have been delivered to local hospital.
12 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont's Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group wrapped up a meeting about the future of education in the state. Its emphasis was on student safety.
Though no hard decision was made as to when schools could reopen, the panel acknowledged that schools would likely look different when it happened.
It also broadly mapped out would wound need to happen before students could head back to class. Read more here.
6:30 a.m.
Worldometers reported 4,200,953 COVID-19 cases across the globe, along with 284,150 deaths and 1,502,591 recoveries.
In the U.S., there were 1,367,963 cases, 80,787 deaths and 256,336 recoveries.
May 10
2:00 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced 33,554 (+570) people have tested positive for coronavirus and 2,967 (+35) people have died.
Hospitalizations continue to decline, with 1,242 (-59) patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
Officials say 130,192 (+6,623) tests have been performed in the state.
Click here for a breakdown of coronavirus in your area.
May 9
2:30 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced 32,984 (+573) people have tested positive for coronavirus and 2,932 (+58) people have died.
Hospitalizations continue to trend downward, with 1,301 (-35) patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
Officials said 123,569 (+3,028) coronavirus tests have been reported.
For a breakdown of cases in your area, click here.
May 8
4:30 p.m.
State officials announced that nail salons will no longer be part of the Phase 1 reopening on May 20.
4:15 p.m.
State officials have released social guidelines for reopening on May 20. Some of those guidelines include having residents wearing facemasks or facial coverings worn at all times in public. Gathering sizes limited to a maximum of five people.
Residents of 65 years or older, or people with high risk factors, are encouraged to stay home.
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the hospitalizations decreased by -49 as of Friday afternoon, with 1,337 people currently hospitalized.
The number of cases went up to 32,411 (+627), and the number of deaths went up to 2,874 (+77).
Lamont said 120,541 tests have been performed, with +4,367 being done in the past 24 hours.
Lamont said another thing the state is looking into is care-related fatalities. They are up by around 28 percent (18 deaths), compared to this time last year.
8:30 a.m.
Unemployment nationwide hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as U.S. shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak.
6 a.m.
There were 3,932,672 COVID-19 cases world wide with 271,029 deaths and 1,349,420 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
In the U.S., there were 1,292,879 cases, 76,942 deaths and 217,251 recoveries.
May 7
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the hospitalizations decreased by -60 as of Thursday afternoon, with 1,385 people currently hospitalized.
The number of cases went up to 31,784 (+789), and the number of deaths went up to 2,797 (+79).
Lamont said 116,174 tests have been performed, with +4,727 being done in the past 24 hours.
Gov. Lamont will sign an executive order that will allow people to get tested for COVID-19 without a doctors referral.
8:30 a.m.
National unemployment claims reached more than 33 million, according to the U.S. Labor Department. Roughly 3.2 million people filed in the last week. Read more here.
The numbers marked the seventh week in a row that unemployment numbers rose.
6 a.m.
There were 3,836,601 COVID-19 cases world wide with 265,366 deaths and 1,308,093 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
In the U.S., there were 1,263,224 cases, 74,809 deaths and 213,109 recoveries.
May 6
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the hospitalizations decreased by -55 as of Wednesday afternoon, with 1,445 people currently hospitalized.
The number of cases went up to 30,995 (+374), and the number of deaths went up to 2,718 (+85).
Lamont said 111,447 tests have been performed, with +2,804 being done in the past 24 hours.
2:30 p.m.
Gov. Lamont receives recommendations for a phased reopening of colleges and universities in Connecticut
State releases recommendations for a phased reopening of colleges, universities
10:54 a.m.
Foodshare announced on Wednesday that it will continue the donations through the month of May.
Foodshare to continue drive-thru donation distributions through May
6 a.m.
Cases globally rose to 3,744,300 with 258,882 deaths and 1,248,825 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
The U.S. reported 1,238,040 cases, 72,284 deaths and 200,669 recoveries.
May 5
4:25 p.m.
Stat officials announced that the Department of Labor has processed over 400,000 unemployment claims and is just shy of $1 billion in compensation for Connecticut workers.
4:20 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont said said high schools will most likely have virtual graduations, but said the state is looking at ways for in-person graduations to be held at a later date.
4:15 p.m.
The Office of Early Childhood announced that summer camps can reopen on June 29. Some has remained open to help serve families with essential workers. Guidance will be released by May 15 on reopening.
Camps can decided whether or not to open on their own.
4 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont said after a 12-day decline in hospitalizations, the numbers rose a small number on Tuesday. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 1,500.
A total number of positive COVID-19 cases is at 30,621 and the number of deaths associated with the virus rose to 2,633.
So far, 106,642 tests have been completed.
12:45 p.m.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference officially canceled spring high school sports in conjunction with the governor's announcement of keeping schools closed. More from the CIAC can be read here.
9:45 a.m.
Gov. Lamont announces schools will remain closed for rest of academic year.
#BREAKING: Due to the ongoing pandemic, in-person classes at K-12 schools in Connecticut will remain canceled for the rest of the academic year.Given the circumstances, this is the best course of action for the safety of students, educators, and staff. https://t.co/0mo9VUVq29 pic.twitter.com/qKgVcMP4uh— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 5, 2020
Lamont: Schools will remain closed for rest of academic year
8 a.m.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have begun testing a COVID-19 trial vaccine on human participants. Read more here.
6 a.m.
The Masks for CT free mask giveaway got underway an hour earlier than anticipated due to the demand. Vehicles were backed up at Science Park in New Haven several hours before the event was supposed to start.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to
3,660,829 with 252,682 deaths and 1,204,210 recoveries.
U.S. cases topped 1,212,955. There have been 69,925 deaths and 188,068 recoveries.
May 4
4:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont said hospitalizations are down for the 12th consecutive day with 1,464 patients in the hospital.
Deaths increased to 2,556 and the number of positive cases has now risen to 30,173.
As of Monday, 105,330 tests have been performed.
Lamont said officials will make an announcement on Tuesday regarding the decision for schools for the rest of the school year.
11 a.m.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that schools in his state will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
10:30 a.m.
A plan for both the primary and general elections was released by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill. It included making sure funding was available to help cities and towns keep voters socially distanced.
More on the plan can be read here.
6 a.m.
Worldwide coronavirus cases reached 3,582,464, according to Worldometers. The death toll reached 248,561 and 1,160,080 people have recovered.
U.S. cases rose to 1,188,555 with 68,602 deaths and 178,594 recoveries.
4 a.m.
The Windham County Agricultural Society canceled the Brooklyn Fair, which was scheduled for the end of August.
May 3
4:15 p.m.
Governor Lamont announced there are 2,495 deaths associated with coronavirus in Connecticut.
Hospitalizations dropped for the 11th consecutive day, with 1,488 patients hospitalized.
Officials say the next full report of coronavirus test results will be issued on Monday.
For a breakdown of cases in your area, click here.
12 p.m.
In a regional press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York, Connecticut, and other surrounding states are launching a regional purchasing initiative to procure items to help fight the coronavirus, such as PPE and ventilators. Other states involved in the joint initiative include Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The initiative is an effort to help prevent price gouging while also increasing market power.
May 2
7:00 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the number of cases has rose to 29,287, and deaths associated with coronavirus rose to 2,436.
Hospitalizations went down for the 10th straight day, with 1,551 patients hospitalized.
Lamont said 102,493 tests have been reported as of Saturday.
CT DOC states that 8 COVID-19 patients were discharged from their medical unit today while another 5 were admitted.
May 1
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the number of cases has gone up to 28,764, and the deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test rose to 2,339 as of Friday.
Hospitalizations were down for the 9th consecutive day, with 1,592 patients being hospitalized.
As of Friday, 100,257 tests have been reported.
11 a.m.
Governor Ned Lamont said COVID-19 is taking a fiscal toll on the state. He said the state's deficit is around $900 million for this fiscal year which ends June 30.
For FY21, which begins July 1, the state's deficit is predicted to be around $2 billion.
Connecticut has received $1.4 billion from the federal government for COVID-19 related expenses at the state and local levels.
Income tax revenue and sales tax have dropped.
The Rainy Day fund will be helpful, but not enough.
6 a.m.
Worldometers reported 3,321,170 cases worldwide, 234,399 deaths and 1,049,400 recoveries.
The number of U.S. cases stood at 1,095,304 with 63,871 deaths and 155,737 recoveries.
April 30
4 p.m.
The reopening process is set to begin May 20, as long as numbers continue to decline for 14 days (Contingent on reopening criteria, and all businesses will open at limited capacity as defined by opening levels)
- Restaurants (outdoor only)
- Remaining retail
- Offices (Continue work from home where possible)
- Personal services (hair and nail only)
- Museums zoos (outdoor only
- Additional outdoor recreation (camping, mountain biking)
- University research programs
Gov Ned Lamont said There have now been 27,700 coronavirus cases reported in the state. He said the deaths related to COVID-19 complications now stands at 2,257. He added that these deaths are increasingly in the nursing homes.
Hospitalizations are down again for the eighth day in a row, standing at 1,650. The number of tests performed is 97,133.
11:30 a.m.
The Connecticut Department of Labor reported that it has received 430,000 applications for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.
It also announced a new online ReEmployCT system aimed at helping the self-employed apply for benefits.
8:30 a.m.
The U.S. Labor Department reported another big jump in unemployment. An additional 3.8 million Americans filed for claims last week.
That brought the total to more than 30 million since the pandemic began.
6 a.m.
COVID-19 cases across the globe rose to 3,232,490 with 228,513 deaths and 1,007,987 recoveries, Worldometers reported.
Cases in the U.S. hit 1,064,572. There were 61,669 deaths and 147,411 recoveries.
April 29
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the number of cases has gone up to 26,767, and the deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test rose to 2,168 as of Wednesday.
The number of hospitalizations went down again, now at 1,691. That makes seven days in a row.
The number of positive tests now sits at 94,819.
11:45 a.m.
The University of Connecticut set a virtual commencement date of May 9 during its Board of Trustees meeting. A decision about its fall semester has not yet been made.
11 a.m.
Dept. of Correction says third inmate has died from complications related to coronavirus. He was a 74-year-old man who had been receiving medical treatment since April 19.
6 a.m.
Worldometers reported 3,148,709 cases, 218,371 deaths and 962,436 recoveries.
The U.S. had 1,035,765 cases, 59,266 deaths and 142,238 recoveries.
April 28
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 26,312. The number of deaths associated with COVID-19 complications stood at 2,089.
The state also saw another day of a decrease in hospitalizations, with 1,732 people hospitalized.
He added that 92,745 tests have been conducted.
9 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced that some people who filed for unemployment benefits should start to see on Tuesday an additional $600 in federal stimulus funds in their accounts.
Lamont said the state's Department of Labor old computer system completed integrating the money into its current payouts.
7:00 a.m.
Masks for CT, a 3Cares event, began handing out free 5 packs of surgical masks to people at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
Channel 3, along with 99.1 WPLR and The Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven started giving away free masks around 7 a.m. The event runs until 1 p.m.
The charity Masks for Connecticut, with help from Pratt and Whitney, provided the masks.
More information can be found here.
6 a.m.
COVID-19 cases around the world rose to 3,076,185, according to Worldometers. Deaths were at 211,941 and 925,503 patients have recovered.
In the U.S., cases rose to 1,010,507 with 56,803 deaths and 139,162 recoveries.
April 27
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said hospitalizations continue to decline, with the number now sitting at 1,758. The number of deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test rose again, and is now at 1,998.
12 p.m.
Connecticut National Guard said it will be working with the Department of Public Health to make sure nursing homes in the state are following proper health and safety protocols. Additionally, the National guard will be visiting nursing homes unannounced, and will help in educating staff members on how to properly put on and sanitize personal protective equipment.
10 a.m.
Hartford HealthCare says while the state’s number of COVID-19 cases has continued to climb; increase mortality. But, the number of hospitalizations has gone down. “This is a positive sign at this time.”
It also said there are several factors that remain crucial: Testing, Contract tracing, Social distancing/isolation
Even though number of cases still rises, the hope is it'll peak soon. Predicted end of April, early May to see peaking, plateauing, and trending down.
The best advice to the community: "We’ll be doing this for a long time; social distancing will continue to the fall. That’s the only thing we can do to fight this virus. Once there’s a vaccine, things will change. But, until then, we need to take precautions. It would be irresponsible to establish a timeline."
6 a.m.
Worldwide coronavirus cases hit 3,004,926 with 207,262 deaths and 883,008 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
In the U.S., cases stood at 987,322 with 55,415 deaths and 118,781 recoveries.
April 26
4:00 p.m.
Governor Lamont announced there are 25,269 positive coronavirus cases in the state with 1,924 deaths.
Lamont said 1,766 patients are currently hospitalized. Hospitalizations have dropped for the fourth day in a row.
The total number of tests completed in the state stood at 79,811.
April 25
4:00 p.m.
Governor Lamont announced there are 24,582 positive coronavirus cases in the state with 1,862 deaths.
Lamont said there are 1,810 patients currently hospitalized, a drop of 67 from Friday.
As of Saturday, 77,602 people have been tested for COVID-19.
12:30 p.m.
The CT Department of Corrections reports that an inmate, being only identified as a 57-year-old male, at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution passed away Saturday morning as a result of the coronavirus. The inmate showed symptoms on April 15 and was immediately transferred to the facility quarantine unit for testing before being taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital, where they tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate had preexisting underlying medical conditions. This is the second inmate in CT that has died from the coronavirus.
April 24
5:30 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said the total total cumulative healthy hospital COVID-19 discharges in Connecticut to date is 3,372.
4:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced positive COVID-19 cases stood at 23,921 with 1,764 deaths associated with the virus.
Lamont said there are 1,877 patients hospitalized, but said this was the biggest drop in hospitalizations to date.
As of Friday, 74,038 tests have been completed.
9:45 a.m.
The City of Waterbury canceled its Memorial Day weekend events. The list can be found here.
6 a.m.
Coronavirus cases rose to 2,736,188 worldwide, according to Worldometers. Deaths rose to 191,422 with 751,799 recoveries reported.
U.S. cases increased to 886,709 with 50,243 deaths and 85,922 recoveries.
April 23
4:45 p.m.
During the governor's news conference it was said that May 20 is not a "reopen" date, but the deadline for the state's Reopen CT Advisory Group to collect information on testing, contact tracing, and PPE -- not necessarily when schools and businesses could reopen.
4 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont said the number of positive COVID-19 cases was at 23,100 and the deaths associated with the virus was at 1,639.
Lamont said hospitalizations stood at 1,947 patients, but was trending down.
The total number of tests completed in the state is 71,497.
3 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announces that in just 24 hours, four million surgical masks were delivered to Connecticut. They will quickly go out for delivery to first responders, healthcare workers, and other essential workers.
11:30 a.m.
The state Department of Labor said it has received more than 402,000 unemployment claims since March 13. It processed 327,000 of them.
Over a five week span, the DOL said it provided $230 million in unemployment benefits, $83 million in the last week.
8:30 a.m.
Unemployment numbers surged once again, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Jobless claims rose 4.4 million since last week.
That brings the total number up to roughly 26 million since the pandemic began.
However, it appears those numbers are beginning to taper.
6 a.m.
Coronavirus cases worldwide added up to 2,653,808, according to Worldometers. There were 185,059 deaths and 727,844 recoveries.
U.S. cases topped 849,092 with 47,681 deaths and 84,050 recoveries.
April 22
4 p.m.
Governor Lamont announced the number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 22,469 with 1,544 deaths associated with the virus.
To date, 1,972 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state said 69,918 tests have been performed.
11 a.m.
The State of Connecticut partnered with Battelle, a nonprofit tech group, for a system to decontaminate thousands of N95 masks. Thirty hospitals have signed on for the service, which has been set up at a Department of Transportation site in New Haven.
8 a.m.
Two people in California actually died of COVID-19 complications weeks before the first reported virus death in the U.S.
The two deaths in the state's Santa Clara County happened Feb. 6 and Feb. 17, the county said in a news release this week. New autopsies were recently completed.
The previously understood first coronavirus death happened in Kirkland, WA on Feb. 29.
6 a.m.
There were 2,573,471 COVID-19 cases, 178,558 deaths and 701,838 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
In the U.S. that translates to 819,175 cases, 45,343 deaths and 82,973 recoveries.
April 21
4:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced a partnership with Quest Diagnostics and Hartford HealthCare to increase testing in the state. The new partnership will allow an additional 2,000 tests per day.
4 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont reported that COVID-19 cases had climbed to 20,360 with 1,423 deaths from coronavirus complications.
There are currently 1,949 patients hospitalized with the virus. There have been 64,192 tests completed so far in the state.
1:15 p.m.
According to Worldometers, as of Tuesday, there are 803,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. According to the same chart, 43,558 people have died from the virus in the U.S. and 75,317 have recovered so far.
12:30 p.m.
Per CT DEMHS, the CVS Rapid Testing Center in New Haven will be closed for the day at 1pm due to impending weather. The testing center is expected to open as normal tomorrow.
12:15 p.m.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces all public and private schools will be closed through the academic year.
11 a.m.
Legislative leaders announced that the regular 2020 session will not reconvene before the May 6 constitutional adjournment date.
In a joint statement, leaders said "The 2020 regular legislative session will adjourn without any further action, and we are already working on a plan to convene a special session in the coming months to ensure the continuity of government functions and that any necessary legislative action can be taken. Our top priority is the health and safety of the public, and we are committed to continue working in unison to stem this health crisis and do everything possible to protect the Connecticut residents we all represent."
11 a.m.
Yale New Haven Health announces it has discharged more than 1,000 COVID positive patients after being treated at one of its hospitals.
"The vast majority of these patients go back home to be with their families. Others are discharged to a rehabilitation facility where they can focus on their full recovery."
6 a.m.
Worldwide coronavirus numbers topped 2,496,999 with 171,241 deaths and 656,051 recoveries, Worldometers reported.
U.S. statistics showed 792,938 cases, 42,518 deaths and 72,389 recoveries.
April 20
4 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday afternoon that the number of COVID-19 cases in CT rose to 19,815. There were 1,331 deaths from complications related to the virus.
There have been 62,806 tests completed so far in the state and there are currently 1,919 patients hospitalized.
1 p.m.
The head of the World Health Organization warned that “the worst is yet ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak could get worse.
Some people, though, have pointed to the likely future spread of the illness through Africa, where health systems are far less developed.
6 a.m.
Monday at 8 p.m. is the day the governor's executive order for face coverings goes into effect. Anyone in a public place is required to wear one.
Worldwide coronavirus cases stand at 2,418,845 with 165,759 deaths and 633,335 recoveries, according to Worldometers.
In the U.S., cases are up to 764,265 with 40,565 deaths and 71,012 recoveries.
April 19
5:30 p.m.
Governor Lamont announced there are 17,962 positive coronavirus cases in Connecticut. He said 1,127 people have died and 1,901 patients are hospitalized.
Lamont said 59,759 people have been tested for the virus.
For a breakdown of coronavirus in your area, click here.
3:00 p.m.
Governor Lamont along with governors from neighboring states announced a multi-state council that will work to restore the economy and get people back to work.
The other regional governors involved include Governor Cuomo of New York, Governor Baker of Massachusetts, Governor Raimondo of Rhode Island, Governor Murphy of New Jersey, Governor Wolf of Pennsylvania, and Governor Carney of Delaware.
Officials say the appointees to the council will include one economic development expert, one health expert, and the chief of staff from each state.
The appointees from Connecticut are:
- Dr. Albert Ko- Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health
- Indra Nooyi- Co-chair of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo
- Paul Mounds, Jr.: Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Ned Lamont
"One thing that’s undeniable is that this virus does not stop at the border of any county, state, or country, but the impact is the same when it comes to our respective economies and healthcare systems," Lamont said. "Working as a regional coalition to make the right decisions will lead to the best public health results for all of our residents. We must solve these problems together."
Lamont said this group is different from the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, which is a CT based panel that will work with the Lamont administration and the state's legislative leaders on re=opening the economy.
Members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will be announced in the coming days, officials said.
To see a full list of those appointed to the multi-state council, click here.
April 18
5:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced there are 17,550 positive coronavirus cases in Connecticut. The number of deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test is 1,086.
Lamont also said 1,938 patients are hospitalized and 58,213 people have been tested.
He also said the number of COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals declined for the first time since the pandemic started.
For the first time since the start of this pandemic, today we saw the number of COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals decline. This is providing us with some hope, and is a sign that our social distancing measures are having an impact.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
19 CT DOC employees have recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to work. 67 incarcerated individuals have also recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to their original facility locations.
April 17
7 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont has signed an executive order requiring face coverings. In the order, it says any person in a public place who is unable to or doesn’t maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face covering.
The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. on April 20.
Face coverings will be required starting April 20
5:30 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut’s presidential primary has been rescheduled to August 11. This will align it with our other federal, state, and local primaries already scheduled on that date.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there have been 16,809 coronavirus cases in the state. The number of deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test stands at 1,036.
He also said 1,946 are hospitalized, and 55,462 have been tested thus far.
2:40 p.m.
Metro-North Railroad announced that anyone riding their trains must wear masks.
Metro-North said effective 8 p.m. on Friday, riders must wear a mask or covering to protect their noses and mouths when riding the train.
8 a.m.
CVS Health launched a rapid COVID-19 testing site at the old Gateway Community College property on Sargent Drive in New Haven. It hopes to test 750 patients per day. It said it should take about 30 minutes to get a result. A doctor's order is still required to be tested and all patients must register online here.
6 a.m.
The worldwide COVID-19 cases number reached 2,192,597 with 147,376 deaths and 554,525 cases.
Cases in the U.S. rose to 678,210. There were 34,641 deaths and 57,844 recoveries.
April 16
6:45 p.m.
Gov. Lamont released statistics regarding coronavirus cases and related deaths at nursing homes across the state on Thursday. There has been 1,713 nursing home coronavirus cases, and 375 deaths associated with the virus.
See the breakdown by clicking here.
Here is the most up-to-date list of every nursing home in Connecticut with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/kJTSszSfwG pic.twitter.com/jhEjTe7dLG— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 16, 2020
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there have been 15,884 coronavirus cases in the state. The number of deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test stands at 971.
He also said 1,926 are hospitalized, and 53,122 have been tested thus far.
Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group outlines ways the state and economy can reopen:
- 14-day decline of cases/hospitalizations
- Mass testing, contact tracing & self-isolation
- Protect high risk populations
- Adequate supply of PPE
- Continued physical distancing regulations
- Adequate healthcare capacity for all
2:05 p.m.
The City of Stamford announced a Board of Education member has died from complications related to COVID-19.
The city said Jack Bryant was also the former President of Stamford’s Chapter of the NAACP.
He died on Thursday morning.
2 p.m.
The Connecticut Department of Labor successfully processed 60,000 claims Wednesday night, utilizing its new software improvements, state Democrats announced. Another batch of 60,000 claims will be processed Thursday night.
1 p.m.
Avon officials reported two coronavirus-related deaths, including a woman in her 40s and a man in his 80s.
12 p.m.
Hartford Healthcare officials confirmed an employee died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Officials did not say where the employee worked or at which hospital the employee was being treated.
8:30 a.m.
More than 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number up to more than 22 million since the pandemic began.
6 a.m.
Hamden residents were ordered to wear face masks in public. The mayor said the decision was made in solidarity with the City of New Haven, which announced a previous order on Wednesday. The order goes into effect on Friday at 5 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 2,092,031 with 135,235 deaths and 516,975 recoveries, Worldometers reported.
U.S. cases were at 644,348 with 28,554 deaths and 48,708 recoveries.
April 15
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there have been 14,755 coronavirus cases in the state. The number of deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test stands at 868.
He also said 1,908 are hospitalized, and 50,143 have been tested thus far.
Lamont said he is "strongly saying" if you are approaching a crowded group, wear a mask. If you're going into a store, or if you work in one, wear a mask. He said this will probably be reflected in an executive order within 48 hours.
3:50 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announces a new software improvement at the state's Department of Labor to increase speed at which claim applications can be processed. "Paired with the continued manual processing, the originally anticipated six-week wait period will be shortened to one week or less," his office said.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont sent a letter to President Donald Trump seeking supplemental coronavirus aid. He asked for FEMA to cover 100 percent of all virus-related state expenses, rather than the previously approved 75 percent.
12 p.m.
Some people reported seeing stimulus payments directly deposited into their bank accounts. The IRS announced last week that taxpayers would likely start to notice the payments this week.
Anyone who does not have their tax refunds directly deposited can expect a check in the mail in the coming weeks.
10:30 a.m.
The first state Department of Correction employee to test positive for the coronavirus has recovered.
The employee, identified as Cpt. McDaniel, returned to duty, the DOC reported on Wednesday.
6 a.m.
Cases around the world continue to rise with 2,013,918 being reported by Worldometers. Deaths climbed to 127,587 while recoveries were at 491,765.
The U.S. had 614,246 cases, 26,064 deaths and 38,820 recoveries.
April 14
7 p.m.
After wanting to reopen states before May 20, and claiming he would make the ultimate decision, President Donald Trump reversed his stance on Tuesday, acknowledging that governors hold that power.
On Tuesday, Gov. Lamont did suggest he would consider reopening sooner, but laid out the criteria for doing it, saying “We’re going to have a lot of testing done by then, we’re going to know what our PPE supply is, and stockpile is. That will give us the information we need to know how fast we can get people back to work.”
As of Tuesday, May 20 is still the hopeful target date to have the economy up and running.
6 p.m.
President Trump directs halt to payments to World Health Organization while US reviews virus warnings regarding China.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said Tuesday that there have been 13,989 cases and 671 deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test. He added that 1,779 are hospitalized, and 45,841 have been tested up to this point.
2 p.m.
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 600,000 with more than 25,100 deaths, Worldometers reported.
Recoveries stood at 38,077 so far.
10 a.m.
A poll from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and The Hartford Courant found that most people in Connecticut support how Gov. Ned Lamont has handled the coronavirus.
The majority of respondents, 67.2 percent, said they approve of the way Lamont is handling “communication to the public” and were equally confident, 65 percent, about his “overall response and handling of the coronavirus crisis.”
6 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases reached 1,934,136, according to Worldometers. There were 120,438 deaths and 456,599 recoveries.
The U.S. had 587,173 cases, still the most out of any country. There were 23,644 deaths and 36,948 recoveries.
April 13
6:15 p.m.
Department of Corrections said an inmate has died after contracting coronavirus. It's the first coronavirus-related death within the Dept. of Corrections. The inmate was identified as a man in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.
4 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont reported 13,381 positive COVID-19 cases and 602 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. There are 1,760 patients currently hospitalized.
Lamont said while hospitalizations are not going down, they're not going up faster.
State-wide infections are about one-third of what in New York City and about one-half of what is in New Jersey.
Lamont also announced two developments on the equipment front and lives will likely be saved because of it. Shipments of ventilators have arrived, some came from the federal government, others were ordered privately by the state.
A shipment of at least 200,000 N95 masks came in and they’re being distributed to 70 cities and towns, and the state has created a way for them to be reused.
2:45 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to announce a task force to come up with a plan to reopen the state.
12:45 p.m.
Big Y World Class Markets in Connecticut will limit capacity, effective Tuesday, April 14.
8 a.m.
The CT National Guard is setting up 136 surge capacity hospital beds in the Connecticut Tower of UConn Health to prepare for the potential increase in COVID-19 patients
April 12
8:30 p.m.
The drive-through testing sites at Saint Francis Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital will be closed Monday due to the weather.
The sites will reopen on Tuesday.
6:15 p.m.
Hartford Healthcare will close all drive-through testing sites Monday due to the weather.
Testing will resume Tuesday at Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford, MidState Medical Center, and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
4:50 p.m.
Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury announced their COVID-19 Drive Through Clinic will be closed Monday due to the weather.
Drive through testing will resume on Tuesday, April 14.
4:00 p.m.
Governor Lamont announced there are 12,035 positive coronavirus cases, 525 more than Saturday.
There have been 1,654 hospitalizations and 554 deaths.
More than 41,220 patients have been tested, Lamont said.
For a breakdown of the virus in your area, click here.
April 11
8:00 p.m.
Governor Lamont said on Monday he will meet with New York Governor Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Murphy to work on their back to work strategy.
Gov. Lamont said they are working on getting people back to work as soon as they can.
Connecticut has worked in harmony with regional governors in New York and New Jersey combating this virus and we are making progress. We’re also going to work together to get everyone safely back to work. We’re in this together and we’ll get back to work together. pic.twitter.com/hesJhM2TZv— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 12, 2020
3:30 p.m.
On Saturday afternoon, Governor Lamont announced the latest statistics regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
The state has 972 new positive cases, bringing the total to 11,510.
Officials say 1,593 patients have been hospitalized and 494 people have died.
Over 39,831 people have been tested for the virus.
To see a breakdown of cases in your area, click here.
April 10
6 p.m.
Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim posted on Facebook confirming that another two deaths linked to COVID-19. Their ages were not immediately available.
5:20 p.m.
On Friday evening, Gov. Ned Lamont released the latest statistics regarding the coronavirus outbreak:
- Connecticut has 754 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 10,538.
- He said 1,562 patients have been hospitalized and there have been 448 deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test.
- More than 36,288 patients have been tested.
2 p.m.
Starting Saturday morning, the Army National Guard will begin to set up 646 beds at the Connecticut Convention center for an overflow hospital
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he plans to sign an executive order on Friday to extend all deadlines for previously enacted closures, distancing and safety measures until at least May 20.
"This is no doubt a difficult situation, but I cannot stress enough that these actions are saving lives by staying home," Lamont said.
Lamont also said that data showed that the curve is indeed flattening, but cautioned that the state is not out of the woods.
"Returning to normal too soon will have too many negative consequences," Lamont said. "I will continue to consult with medical experts every day and do our best to protect the health and safety of Connecticut."
10 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont urged people celebrating Easter and Passover to limit their celebrations to five people or fewer, in accordance with social distancing
He also said he has no plans to cancel Connecticut's presidential primary.
He plans to issue an executive order for renters, which includes protections for April and May payments. The details will be released later Friday afternoon.
Lamont sought to remind people to practice social distancing and said the state ramped up testing efforts.
He also echoed the president's words in calling COVID-19 an invisible enemy.
"This is a war that's never won, now is no time to take your foot off the accelerator," Lamont said.
6 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 1,614,405 with 96,789 deaths, according to Worldometer. Recoveries stood at 362,409.
In the U.S., cases topped 468,895 with 16,697 deaths and 25,928 recoveries.
April 9
7:15 p.m.
Middletown announced they had two additional coronavirus-related deaths since Wednesday. One of the individuals who passed away was is in their 80s and the other was in their 90s. Middletown now has three coronavirus-related deaths.
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said there have now been 9,784 positive cases in the state, and 380 deaths associated with a positive COVID-19 test. He said 1,464 are hospitalized, and 33,502 tests have been conducted.
To date, approximately 41 percent of people who have been admitted to CT hospitals for reasons related to COVID-19 have been discharged, 49 percent are hospitalized, and 10 percent have died.
He said the state is reaching out to every source possible for personal protective equipment
We're reaching out to every source possible to get PPE to our first responders, health care workers, nursing home providers, and others in need. pic.twitter.com/07TkdgO3D8— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 9, 2020
In addition to schools not reopening until May 20, Gov. Lamont said non-essential businesses like dine-in restaurants and bars are closed until then as well.
3:30 p.m.
CT National Guard coordinated delivery of personal protective equipment at two collection points on Thursday, in Branford and New Britain.
The @CTNationalGuard has been coordinating delivery of PPE statewide at 2 collection points. Today's distributions:Branford:10,300 N9519,600 Surgical Masks121,000 Gloves4,500 Face ShieldsNew Britain:11,700 N9520,650 Surgical Masks128,000 Gloves5,250 Face Shields pic.twitter.com/Fjy3Vhz94f— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 9, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Ledge Light Health District confirmed the first death in Ledyard associated with COVID-19. The resident was a 64 year-old female.
“It is with deep regret that I inform our community of the passing of a fellow Ledyard resident today. Please remain vigilant with social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing. My sympathies and prayers go out to this residents’ family and friends.” said Mayor Fred Allyn III.
3 p.m.
The state’s Department of Consumer Protection announced on Thursday that it has received a donation of hydroxychloroquine.
The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized emergency use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 in certain hospitalized patients.
2:25 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the reopening of schools in the state has been delayed until May 20. More information expected to be released at 4 p.m. news conference on Thursday
10:15 a.m.
Bloomfield reports 5 deaths related to COVID-19 and 47 confirmed cases. Its Town Hall remains closed.
8:30 a.m.
U.S. labor officials said 6.6 million Americans filed for jobless aid last week for a total of 16.6 million since the outbreak began. That amounts to 10 percent of the workforce.
6 a.m.
Worldwide coronavirus cases climbed to 1,524,375. Deaths stood at 88,965. Recoveries reached 332,870.
U.S. COVID-19 cases rose to 435,160 with 14,797 deaths and 22,891 recoveries.
April 8
6:30 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff in recognition and mourning of all those who have lost their lives and been affected by COVID-19.
Flags should be lowered to half-staff effectively immediately and will remain lowered throughout the emergency.
“This global pandemic is impacting the lives of so many families, friends, and loved ones in Connecticut, and we mourn for those who have been impacted,” Governor Lamont said. “This is an incredibly trying time and a tragic period in our state’s history. I continue to urge every resident of Connecticut to stay home and practice social distancing as much as possible, because not only may your life depend on it, but it could also impact the lives of others.”
6:25 p.m.
The city of Middletown announced the first coronavirus-related death of a resident. The person was a man in his 90s who passed away at Middlesex Hospital.
As of Wednesday, Middletown has 56 positive COVID-19 tests.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said 49 more deaths are linked to a positive COVID-19 test, leading to a total of of 326. He said hospitalizations are up 110 for a total of more than 1,400.
He added that 39% of nursing homes have at least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19
Unemployment backlog remains 5 to 6 weeks. The Dept. of Labor has quadrupled the amount of staff processing claims. Once processed, they will go out, retroactive.
Since March 13, there have been 302,000 claims submitted, which is two years of normal claim activity, in just one month.
working overtime, weekends, and as a result of that they’ve processed 10 times the normal weekly load.
4 p.m.
Within the last seven days, Trinity Health Of New England said it has managed 10 patients to come off of ventilators and breathe on their own. Trinity Health Of New England hospitals have also discharged 83 patients with COVID-19 and these patients are on their way to recovery.
11:00 a.m.
Enfield cancels its annual Fourth of July Town Celebration that was set to be held the weekend of July 10-12.
6 a.m.
The number of worldwide cases of COVID-19 rose to 1,446,344, according to Worldometer. Deaths stood at 83,065 with recoveries at 308,553.
In the U.S., the number of cases rose 400,549. Deaths were at 12,857 and recoveries were at 365,981.
April 7
8:45 p.m.
Big Y World Class Market announces they will close for two days to give their employees a break.
All stores, including Fresh Acres and the Table & Vine flagship store, will close on Easter Sunday, April 12, as well as Monday April 13.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont says as of Tuesday afternoon there have been 7,781 coronavirus cases in the state, and 277 deaths linked to a positive COVID-19 test. There are currently 1,308 patients hospitalized, and 29,036 tests have been conducted.
Looking at the numbers, Lamont said it appears they are flattening out.
1:15 p.m.
Labonne's Markets announces it will temperature check each store associate before their shift and every customer before they enter the store.
RELATED: Local grocery chain to check store associate, customer temperatures
11:50 a.m.
The Town of Windsor Locks erroneously released information about a baby who tested positive for COVID-19.
It released a statement on Tuesday acknowledging the error and said the patient was actually a person between the ages of 70 and 79.
"The person was not a newborn infant as originally reported," said Chris Kervick, first selectman, Windsor Locks. "The original report was the result of an error in the Connecticut Department of Public Health database."
11:30 a.m.
ShopRite in Milford says there are confirmed cases of coronavirus among it's associates, but it is unclear how many at this time
8:30 a.m.
Health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Waterford.
The Ledge Light Health District said the resident was an elderly female.
“It is with regret I inform you all that we have lost our first Waterford resident to the virus," said Robert Brule, Waterford first selectman. "I would like to extend my deepest prayers and condolences to the family. Please everyone, stay home & stay safe!"
8 a.m.
The Travelers Championship golf tournament has not altered its schedule, despite The Open and other PGA TOUR stops either canceling or rescheduling.
The tournament in Cromwell remains on the Calendar for late June.
6:15 a.m.
Coronavirus cases totaled 1,358,943 worldwide, according to Worldometer. There have been 75,896 deaths and 293,449 recoveries.
In the U.S., there were 367,650 cases, 10,943 deaths and 19,810 recoveries.
April 6
7:45 p.m.
Windsor Locks announced a newborn resident has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials have not released any additional information, but indicate they will be monitoring the case closely.
There are a total of 8 residents who have COVID-19 in Windsor Locks.
4:45 p.m.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced the Hartford Police Department has created a unit dedicated to domestic violence calls.
Domestic violence calls have increased by 20 percent in Hartford in the last week.
3:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced there are 6,906 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in CT.
There have been 1,221 hospitalizations and 206 deaths linked to the virus, according to Lamont.
Lamont said that Connecticut is not seeing the rate of increase going up quite as quickly as other states. He says it could be a variety of reasons, with one of them being social distancing.
2 p.m.
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is continuing to self-isolate at home.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 107 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ridgefield and 12 deaths. All the deaths were associated with a care facility.
Anyone who has gathered in groups over the weekend are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before entering any public areas in Ridgefield.
9:30 a.m.
Kent Falls State park in Kent closed on Monday due to "challenges maintaining appropriate social distancing."
DEEP said it would be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.
8:30 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said that since new jury trials, both civil and criminal, were suspended back on March 12, that also applied to jury duty for those cases.
6 a.m.
Worldwide COVID-19 cases rose to 1,282,041 with 70,172 deaths and 269,451 recoveries.
The U.S. had 337,646 total cases, 9,648 deaths and 17,582 recoveries.
April 5
4:00 p.m.
Governor Lamont announced there are 5,675 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut.
There have been 1,142 hospitalizations and 189 deaths linked to the virus, Lamont said.
Officials say more than 23,270 patients have been tested.
For the state's breakdown of coronavirus in your area, click here.
3:30 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced there are 241 confirmed coronavirus cases in the city as of Sunday afternoon. There are 9 fatalities linked to the virus.
New Haven Director of Public Health Maritza Bond said the youngest coronavirus patient in New Haven is 1-year-old.
Mayor Elicker also said the Health Department will be conducting inspections at grocery stores in New Haven to make sure they are complying with Governor Lamont's orders on social distancing.
April 4
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Saturday afternoon there are a total of 5,276 confirmed coronavirus cases in CT.
Lamont says 1,033 patients have been hospitalized and 165 people have died.
Officials say more than 22,029 patients have been tested for coronavirus.
For the state's latest breakdown on coronavirus cases, click here.
12:30 p.m.
A male doctor at Smilow Cancer Hospital was diagnosed with COVID-19 back on March 25. He is currently using TeleHealth to keep appointments with his patients. There is no timetable as to when he will see patients again in person.
12:15 p.m.
In a statement sent to all employees, Electric Boat President Kevin Graney says that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Electric Boat continues to follow proper disinfection and notification protocols.
April 3
4:30 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says there have been 170 positive COVID-19 cases, and 4 deaths linked to the virus.
Within the police department there are 2 positive cases. He said 37 officers are out right now, either symptomatic or possibly have been exposed.
Seven firefighters have tested positive, 10 have been cleared, and five are pending.
4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said since Thursday, an additional 1,090 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in CT, bringing the total to 4,914. There have been 131 fatalities.
He added that 909 patients have been hospitalized and more than 20,015 patients have been tested.
Lamont said on Thursday, Dr. Deborah Birx said Connecticut will be one of the next "hot spots" regarding coronavirus cases.
He also presented a power-point about the surge in cases in the state. To view it, click here.
3:30 p.m.
The Ledge Light Health District confirmed the first COVID-19 associated death in Stonington. The resident was a 94-year-old male. The Ledge Light Health district is urging everyone to promote social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
3:30 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announces a series of major actions his administration is taking to support Connecticut long-term care facilities, staff, and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective immediately, the state’s 213 nursing homes are receiving a 10 percent across-the-board increase in Medicaid payments to help meet extraordinary costs from the public health emergency. In addition, the state is offering to assist with start-up costs and to make the same $600 per-day payment to facilities that are designated by DPH as suitable to be re-opened for the purpose of serving residents with COVID-19 and who need nursing home level of care. For more info, click here.
1:45 p.m.
Post University announces it will provide dormitory space to medical personnel and first responders working to fight COVID-19.
The University is preparing some of its undergraduate dormitory space for use by healthcare professionals serving patients at Waterbury Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital.
10 a.m.
The U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March -- worst report since 2009
9 a.m.
Trinity Health of New England out of Hartford said that as of Thursday, it tested 4,934 people for COVID-19. Of those, 789 were positive and 3,010 were negative. As of Friday morning, 1,135 cases were still pending.
6 a.m.
Worldwide coronavirus cases stood at 1,026,739. Deaths were at 54,406. Recoveries were reported at 218,586.
The U.S. remains the country with the most cases at 245,380. The virus has killed 6,095. Recoveries stood at 10,411.
April 2
4 p.m.
Dept. of Veterans Affairs confirms one case of COVID-19 in the residential program.
"Any Veteran Residents who may have come in close contact with this Veteran, or who are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, have been placed in isolation and will be tested. For any Staff that may have been in close contact with this Veteran, CDC guidelines will be followed. Enhanced health and safety protocols have been in place for several weeks throughout the DVA campus which include increased cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing, providing Staff and Veterans with personal protective equipment, no visitors allowed and daily COVID-19 screening of Veteran Residents, Patients and Staff. All off campus travel by Veteran Residents has been suspended subject to future review. The COVID-19 positive Veteran is being cared for by the DVA and is doing well with very mild symptoms at this time."
4 p.m.
Bloomfield confirms first death linked to coronavirus. The resident was between the ages of 50 and 60 years old.
3:40 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there have been an additional 267 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,854. The number of deaths as of Thursday afternoon has reached 112.
More than 18,300 tests have been conducted, and 827 patients have been hospitalized.
Lamont also issued an executive order for hotels and short-term rentals being reserved for essential workers. This goes into effect on Friday.
He added that Connecticut is expected to receive $1.45 billion in federal aid
Unemployment numbers have reached 220,000 filed in the past 18 days. The total in all of 2019 was 180,000.
3:15 p.m.
Westport’s first selectman has confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the town.
Officials confirmed the patient was an 80-year-old man. As of Wednesday, there were 122 positive tests for COVID-19 in Westport.
2 p.m.
Coronavirus cases worldwide have surpassed 1 million with more than 50,000 deaths.
Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 1 million with more than 50,000 deaths
2 p.m.
Access Health CT extends special enrollment period until April 17. For more info, click here.
1:45 p.m.
The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) released aggregate data of the reported number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified within its state-operated inpatient facilities:
- Connecticut Valley Hospital has 6 patients and 2 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Whiting Forensic Hospital has 6 patients who have tested positive.
- Western Connecticut Mental Health Network has 1 staff member who has tested positive.
12:30 p.m.
Three Waterbury police officers have tested positive for COVID-19. Lt. David Silverio said at least one of the officers was showing symptoms, and then all three tested positive. They are all in stable condition at this time.
10:50 a.m
The Town of Cromwell reported its first coronavirus death
Mayor Enzo Faienza said the woman was 94 years old.
"As Mayor I was praying I would not have to pass this terrible news along but the reality is it will spare no town," Faienza said. "Please follow the guidelines and stay safe. Together we will get through this, I ask you all to stay strong. We will prevail and defeat this horrible virus."
6 a.m.
The number of worldwide coronavirus cases stood at 949,750, according to Worldometer. For deaths, 48,259 were recorded. As for those who recovered, there were 200,317 reports.
For the U.S., it was 215,344 cases, 5,112 deaths and 8,878 recoveries.
April 1
3:45 p.m.
Glastonbury town officials announced the first coronavirus-related death. The resident was a female over the age of 80.
The Connecticut Lottery has announced its first case of COVID-19. Beginning on Thursday, April 2, the CT Lottery will begin temporary operations out of its backup facility. The employee who tested positive had been self-isolating at home and absent from the facility for more than two weeks.
3 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said a 6-week-old baby that died had tested positive for COVID-19. The baby, who was from Hartford, was brought to the hospital unresponsive late last week and could not be revived.
Lamont said "Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19. This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."
He added that there have been 429 more coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,557, and 16 more deaths, bringing the total so far to 85.
Lamont said there are currently 766 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, and 16,600 patients have been tested.
Gov. Lamont also toured the field hospital at SCSU on Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont visits field hospital at SCSU
2:45 p.m.
UConn Health reports the first death of a patient related to COVID-19. The individual was a 70 year old male who had been receiving treatment at UConn Health.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual,” said Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, CEO of UConn Health and EVP for Health Affairs. “Even though we know from the experience of hospitals elsewhere in Connecticut and across the country that some patients can lose their lives from this illness it is heartbreaking to announce this first death.”
1:10 p.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 200,000, according to Worldometers. Also reported, nearly 4,400 deaths.
It also said more than 8,707 people have recovered.
1 p.m.
A 73-year-old woman with underlying conditions was Cheshire's first coronavirus death, the town reported.
Town officials said they have a total of 27 confirmed cases so far.
11:30 a.m.
CT's Comptroller Kevin Lembo projects fiscal year 2020 deficit of $170 million, although the ongoing and rapidly changing conditions will demand close monitoring and scrutiny in the coming weeks and months.
8:30 a.m.
North Haven police said nine people in town have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
Police urged residents not to discard loose waste into trash receptacles, especially medical waste items such as gloves, gowns and masks.
"Our public works department has seen an increase in such items being thrown into trash receptacles," police said. "Please make sure these items are properly bagged before discarding them. Actions like this put our public works department at an increased risk."
8:15 a.m.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reduced the number visitors that can be at state parks.
DEEP said violators of the order could face fines and/or charges.
6 a.m.
Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to reach 1 million by the end of the week.
Experts said the virus could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans.
The U.S. recorded a big daily jump of 26,000 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 189,000. The death toll leaped to more than 4,000, including more than 1,000 in New York City.
March 31
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont confirms 557 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 3,128.
Lamont reported 16 more deaths on Tuesday afternoon that had been reported in the past day. There were an additional 17 deaths that had been reported to the state medical examiner. The total number of deaths as of Tuesday stood at 69.
There are 608 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 15,600 have been tested for coronavirus.
Lamont went on to say that Connecticut is the fourth most infected state, per capita.
The state also announced a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for anyone impacted by COVID-19
RELATED: Gov. announces 90-day grace period for mortgage payments amid pandemic
2 p.m.
A second Department of Correction inmate tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the offender is a 24-year-old male who is incarcerated at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville. This is also the second case at the facility.
1 p.m.
The Department of Public Health confirmed the first associated death of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of the Uncas Health District. The individual, a Norwich resident, was a man between the ages of 40 and 50 years old.
“It is with sadness today that I am confirming the first death of a person within the Uncas Health District due to severe complications from COVID-19. The patient had recently been admitted to the hospital, where he was receiving treatment,” said Patrick McCormack, Uncas Health District’s Director of Health.
11:30 a.m.
Bristol Health president and CEO Kurt Barwis tested positive for COVID-19. Barwis said he experienced some normal cold symptoms on Friday and underwent testing to see if he could return to work.
He had not been in the hospital since and quarantined himself for 14 days.
He said he must test negative twice before he can return to work.
Otherwise, he said he felt physically well.
6 a.m.
There have been nearly 3,200 deaths in the U.S., 500 of which happened on Monday. Officials said the U.S. is expected to surpass China in terms of deaths sometime on Tuesday.
March 30
9 p.m.
Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati confirms the city’s first coronavirus-related death. The resident who was in their 40s died on Monday. The city has not released the person’s identity.
4:30 p.m.
There have been 2,571 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of Monday afternoon, and 36 deaths. Gov. Lamont said 517 people have been hospitalized, and more than 14,600 tests have been conducted statewide.
New Haven leaders say there are 72 cases in the city and there have been three deaths. They went on to say 13 firefighters are in quarantine right now, and four tests came back negative. The rest are waiting for results.
3:30 p.m.
State leaders are looking at everything from nursing homes that are no longer in use, to college dorms, and even venues like the Connecticut Convention Center, Webster Bank Arena, and even Mohegan Sun as possible hospital overflow sites.
3 p.m.
First Dept. of Correction inmate tests positive for COVID-19. DOC said the 32-year-old male offender is incarcerated at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.
6 a.m.
The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, while around the world almost 725,000 people are infected.
President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York alone from the new coronavirus passed 1,000.
Deaths in Spain and Italy topped 34,000 combined.
March 29
10:15 p.m.
Since Saturday, there are 87 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in the city to 226. A death of a Norwalk resident was also reported. Five Norwalk residents have died as a result of coronavirus. In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 908 to 1,245.
New Haven Firefighters Local 825 President Frank Ricci announced 2 first responders in the city have tested positive for coronavirus. He said the number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.
5:20 p.m.
Gov. Lamont reports 1,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths as of Sunday evening. There are 404 people hospitalized.
More than 11,900 tests have been done.
2:55 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced there are 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.
Elicker also said playgrounds will be closed at all schools and parks in the city.
2:30 p.m.
Mayor Kevin Scarpati of Meriden announced the city has a total of 16 residents that have tested positive for coronavirus. Four are hospitalized.
Starting March 30, the golf course will be closed until further notice.
12:40 p.m.
The North Central Health Department confirmed the town of Ellington's first case of coronavirus. Officials say the patient is between the ages of 50 and 59.
11:25 a.m.
Old Lyme First Selectman Timothy Griswold reports the town's first case of COVID-19.
11:00 a.m.
The CT Department of Public Health has reported the town of North Branford's first case of coronavirus. Officials said the patient is a woman between the ages of 60 and 70.
10:00 a.m.
Glastonbury's town manager states that two members of the local EMS self quarantined in early March. At this time, no EMS members have tested positive for COVID-19.
March 28
6 p.m.
Gov. Lamont reports 1,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. There are 205 hospitalized at this time.
More than 10,200 tests have been performed statewide.
10:00 a.m.
Gov. Lamont is urging Connecticut residents who can help during the coronavirus crisis to register to volunteer on the state's CT Responds! website.
This system helps to maintain a registry of volunteers’ skills and credentials available within the state, and helps communities match available resources to an emergency event.
Click here to register.
7:30 a.m.
Worldwide infections topped 600,000, with medical officials saying most of the new cases were stacking up in Europe and the United States.
While the U.S. now leads the world in reported infections — with more than 104,000 cases — five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.
March 27
7:45 p.m.
The Torrington Area Health District confirmed the first coronavirus-related death of a Torrington resident.
The health district said the patient was an elderly adult, but did not release any additional information.
5:45 p.m.
A third member of the Dept. of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19. The custody staff employee who is assigned to the Hartford Correctional Center last entered the Hartford facility on Thursday, March 19.
On Monday, March 23, 2020 the staff member was assigned to a hospital detail at Manchester Memorial Hospital and worked both the second and third shifts. On March 24, the staff member developed a fever and was sent home. Positive test results were reported on Friday
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont reports 1,291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths as of Friday afternoon. There are 173 hospitalized at this time.
As of Friday, 8,400 tests have been performed statewide
Experts said coronavirus in Connecticut could peak in the second week of April
1:30 p.m.
The House passed the $2.2 trillion rescue package and rushed it to the president's office for his signature. It's expected to pay $1,200 to millions of Americans and bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans and grants, and provide tax breaks to businesses.
1 p.m.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who represents Connecticut's 3rd District, spoke out in support of the stimulus package.
"The United States is now the epicenter of a global pandemic," DeLauro said on the floor of the House. "Cases of the coronavirus are rising exponentially. And, to slow the spread of the contagion, serious measures of social distancing are underway. Schools are closing, businesses are shuttering, and last week, more than 3 million filed for unemployment."
12 p.m.
The House kicked off a debate over the $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic's devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system. It hit a snag when Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, threatened to delay a vote. President Donald Trump called Massie's threat "political grandstanding."
7:30 a.m.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus.
Johnson's office said he was tested after showing mild symptoms. He is self-isolating.
March 26
11 p.m.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed that of any other country in the world.
The U.S. passed China with more than 85,000 cases, and Italy also exceeded 80,000, the three countries together accounting for almost half of the world's infections from the new virus.
9:15 p.m.
A patient at Connecticut Valley Hospital tested positive for COVID-19. The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said the person is a patient in the General Psychiatry Division of CVH.
8:45 p.m.
A Bristol postal worker has tested positive for COVID-19. The postal service believes the risk is low for employees at the office. They also said there’s no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through mail or package.
8 p.m.
The town of Wolcott announced that a resident has died from coronavirus-related complications. The patient’s age has not been released.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there are now 1,012 coronavirus cases, and 21 deaths. There have been 6,500 tests performed, but that will decline as tests will be reserved for those with serious symptoms. This is due to a lack of medical equipment needed to keep healthcare staff members safe.
He said "if you're coming to Connecticut, self quarantine for 14 days."
Lamont also says people should not gather in groups more than 5 people
He also said he's considering removing the tax on plastic bags at stores, as reusable bags could be a public health concern
3:45 p.m.
Town of Clinton reports first coronavirus-related death. The town manager said a woman in her 70s passed away at Middlesex Hospital.
1 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont submits request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a presidential major disaster declaration resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state of Connecticut.
11:30 a.m.
The City of Stamford reported that former Board of Representatives member Anthony Spadaccini died on Wednesday due to coronavirus complications.
11 a.m.
The Town of Durham announced its first case of COVID-19.
First Selectman Laura Frances alerted the town.
"We knew it was only a matter of time before there was a confirmed case in Durham, given that community spread has already been established in our region," Francis said. "We must assume that there are other cases already in our community at this time, and that the number will increase. If someone is sick with a fever and has a cough, you need to assume they have COVID-19. I strongly urge all Durham residents to heed instructions by public health officials to 'flatten the curve' and slow the spread of the disease by practicing social distancing."
9:25 a.m.
Bristol's mayor confirmed the city's fourth case of COVID-19. The number involves two residents and two people who work in the city.
8:30 a.m.
The U.S. Labor Department announced that a record 3.3 million people filed unemployment claims last week.
12 a.m.
The U.S. Senate passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus package.
March 25
7:15 p.m.
State police announced that there are four positive cases of COVID-19 within the agency.
The four cases consist of a trooper from Troop G in Bridgeport, Troop L in Litchfield, the training academy in Meriden, and a recruit from the 129th Training Troop which has been training remotely.
All are doing well and are expected to make a full recovery.
6:30 p.m.
The second Department of Correction employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The custody staff employee was assigned to the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville. The employee last entered the facility on March 21.
No other staff members or offenders at the facility have tested positive.
The employee’s assigned post for the last five days worked was in areas of the building which required minimal interaction with the offender population.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont gives an update saying 875 COVID-19 cases, 106 hospitalized, 19 deaths. He adds that the majority of fatalities are older than 75 years old
DECD Commissioner discussed a small business loans, saying it is available for businesses with up to 100 employees, no interest for 18 months, money for 3 months of operating expenses, capped at $75,000, applications will be processed on Thursday
3:30 p.m.
New Haven has its first coronavirus-related death. No information regarding the patient has been released at this time. Mayor Justin Elicker is expected to give an update at 4 p.m.
3 p.m.
New data put out by the Dept. of Public Health shows 875 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon, and 19 deaths
1:30 p.m.
The University of Connecticut announced that it will be giving refunds to students who board and who were part of its Education Abroad program.
11 a.m.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system announced that students who were kicked off campus and moved to online classes would be eligible for a credit.
The Department of Labor also announced that it is taking steps to address its overloaded system. It said the system became bogged down due to a spike in applications for unemployment benefits. It could take up to three weeks for payments to be dispersed.
6 a.m.
Worldwide, more than 423,000 people infected and more than 18,000 deaths. More than 108,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.
South Korea will provide testing materials to U.S. in response to President Donald Trump’s request for help.
White House and Senate leaders reached a deal on a $2 trillion U.S. aid package.
March 24
8:50 p.m.
The Archdiocese of Hartford has extended the cancellation of public masses from April 3 until April 30 at churches throughout Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties. This includes the liturgies of Holy Week and Easter.
5:15 p.m.
The Judicial Branch says a staff member tests positive for COVID-19. The employee is a Judicial Marshal assigned to the Litchfield Judicial District courthouse located at 50 Field St., Torrington. The marshal hasn't been to work since Friday and had been assigned to the control room, which is located in the basement of the building, where there is no public access.
A statement released said "The Judicial Branch takes the safety of its employees and members of the public seriously. The area where the individual worked has been cleaned and disinfected. In addition to the normal cleaning procedures, which remain in place, all Judicial Branch locations are now also receiving disinfecting cleaning nightly. For court locations, in addition to the normal cleaning routine and nightly disinfecting, additional disinfecting cleaning is occurring during the day as well. The disinfecting cleaning places special emphasis on high touchpoint areas."
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there are now 618 coronavirus cases in the state, with New Haven County more than doubled. There have been 12 deaths as of Tuesday.
He added that 71 people are hospitalized, and more than 5,300 tests have been conducted statewide.
To see the latest statistics, click here.
12 p.m.
In a radio interview with WCBS, Gov. Lamont said Connecticut schools will likely be closed until the fall. On Monday, he said schools would be closed until at least April 20.
A statement from his office said "The Governor is looking at this public health crisis as potentially lasting a longer period of time than initially thought, which he has said publicly before and is consistent with federal CDC suggestions of class cancellations for up to 6-8 weeks. The goal is to have frank discussions with superintendents and the education community as this situation unfolds. Governor Lamont is telling school systems they must be prepared for a potentially unprecedented break from classes being held in schools as a result of the coronavirus to ensure students, teachers, staff, and parents are safe."
11 a.m.
Hartford HealthCare said it is bracing for a surge in patients. The number of cases is expected to significantly go up. It said the virus is affecting almost all communities in Connecticut.
The criteria for screening for COVID-19 was also changed after a number of patients experienced abdominal pain and diarrhea.
March 23
7:45 p.m.
Naugatuck announced its first positive case of COVID-19. Officials said the person who contracted the virus has been working directly with the health department. The health department has confirmed that there is no risk to the community.
The Naugatuck Valley Health District announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Derby. The resident will remain in quarantine at their home.
7:30 p.m.
The two people who died from COVID-19 were a man in his 50s who live in a private residence in Norwalk and was recently hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital. The other person was a man in his 70s who lived in a private resident in Newington and was recently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital.
7:15 p.m.
Legislative leaders have announced that legislative business, including committee meetings and public hearings, will be postponed until April 13. The Legislative Office Building, State Capitol, and the Old State House will be closed during that time.
5 p.m.
The Department of Labor received more than 72,000 new unemployment claims from Friday, March 13 to Friday, March 20.
Over the weekend, the DOL received approximately 17,000 new claims.
On Monday, March 23, the DOL received approximately 10,000 new unemployment claims.
4:45 p.m.
The first Connecticut Department of Correction employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was assigned to the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown and has been self-monitoring at hoe.
The employee last entered the institution on Tuesday, March 17.
Starting Monday, DOC employees will have to pass a wellness screening check before entering a facility.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said there are now 415 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, and 10 deaths, and 54 are hospitalized
- See a town-by-town breakdown as of Monday afternoon, here.
As of Monday afternoon, 4,500 tests have been conducted statewide
Lamont said schools in the state could be reopening on April 20, at the earliest, but this is not a firm date
12:30 p.m.
Two Branford residents test positive for COVID-19. The patients are male, between the ages of 63 and 70
10 a.m.
The UConn Health Center began testing for COVID-19. Patients need to bring an order from their doctor.
More locations can be found here.
The facility also became the state's first approved triage site in case there is a surge in patients.
7:30 a.m.
The Town of South Windsor Health Department confirmed two cases of COVID-19 and is working on contact investigations. The cases involved women between the ages of 18 and 30.
Today at 8 p.m., all businesses considered non-essential will close. To see the full breakdown of what is considered essential and non-essential, click here.
March 22
9:50 p.m.
Officials have confirmed a case of coronavirus at ESPN in Bristol.
A spokesperson says the individual has not been in the office since March 13.
9:15 p.m.
State officials released a guide explaining which businesses are considered essential and non-essential on the "Stay Safe, Stay Home" Executive Order.
The order goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m. and orders all non-essential businesses to close.
To see the full breakdown of what is considered essential and non-essential, click here.
8:00 p.m.
Cromwell Town Manager Tony Salvatore confirmed that an 84-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19, making it the town's first case. The man is not being hospitalized and is being monitored closely. Salvatore adds that the patient is doing very well at this time.
6:30 p.m.
Governor Lamont has announced three more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total in the state to eight.
Five have died in Fairfield County, two in Tolland County, and one in Hartford County.
The number of positive cases has risen to 327: 208 in Fairfield County, 54 in Hartford County, 12 in Litchfield County, 6 in Middlesex County, 29 in New Haven County, 3 in New London County, 14 in Tolland County, and 1 in Windham County.
Of those cases, 51 are hospitalized.
Click here for a breakdown from the state.
4:55 p.m.
Officials in New Haven confirmed two new cases in the city, bringing the total number to 12.
A homeless man that tested positive had escaped care at the hospital and is now in police custody.
A child has also tested positive for COVID-19.
3:50 p.m.
Town officials announced two new cases of coronavirus in Stratford. A male in his 40s and a female in her 80s have tested positive.
Officials say the child that previously tested positive has recovered.
2:55 p.m.
Officials with Day Kimball Hospital confirmed that an obsetrics and gynecology physician tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19. The Day Kimball Hospital is working to contain the case and safeguard the well being of its patients, volunteers, visitors, and staff.
2:50 p.m.
Fairfield University announced online classes will continue for the rest of the spring semester.
The school's residence life team will contact students on Monday with instructions on when students can pick up their belongings.
The 2020 Commencement will not be held in May as scheduled, but the school is making arrangements for them to be held at a later date.
2:45 p.m.
Officials confirmed there are 5 patients at the Evergreen Health Center in Stafford Springs that tested positive for COVID-19. Four patients are in the center and one is in the hospital.
1:25 p.m.
The Newtown Health District announced the town's first case of COVID-19. Officials say that the patient, a woman between the ages of 25 and 49, is currently isolated and recovering at home. The district is also working on notifying all those that have recently come in contact with her.
8:05 a.m.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced on Twitter the city's first confirmed case of coronavirus. Mayor Stewart says that they were treated at UConn Medical Center and were later released. They are now quarantined in their home for 14 days and are working with the city's public health department. Mayor Stewart adds that the party is resting and doing well.
March 21
8:40 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont is asking residents to consider signing up for the CTAlert system for phone and text message update about emergency alerts in the state. Find out more information here.
7:45 p.m.
Governor Lamont has announced another coronavirus-related death. This brings the total to five in the state.
The person who died is a man in his 80s who was a resident of a nursing home in Stafford Springs. He had been receiving treatment at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
The number of positive cases has risen to 223: 140 in Fairfield County; 35 in Hartford County; 11 in Litchfield County; 24 in New Haven County; 6 in Middlesex County; 5 in Tolland County; 1 in New London County, 1 in Windham County.
Of those cases, 43 people are hospitalized.
6:10 p.m.
Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim confirms the city's first positive case of COVID-19. The 50-year-old man is self-isolating at home.
5:45 p.m.
The Department of Public Health has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 within the jurisdiction of the Uncas Health District. The patient is a 42-year-old Norwich resident.
2:35 p.m.
The University of Hartford says remote instruction will continue through the end of the Spring semester. Students that remain on campus during Spring break have been asked to return home. Click or tap here for additional information.
9:30 a.m.
Connecticut's Department of Revenue Services (DRS) is extending the filing and payment deadline for personal income tax returns 90 days, to July 15, 2020. The extension also applies to Connecticut estimated income tax payments for the first and second quarters of 2020. For more, click here.
March 20
8:15 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announces the fourth patient to die of COVID-19 in CT was a woman in her 80s who had been living in her private home in Norwalk. She was receiving treatment at Norwalk Hospital.
7:45 p.m.
Bristol Health announces an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has been notified as well as any co-workers or patients the employee may have had contact with.
3:30 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont announced the fourth coronavirus-related death in the state. The number of positive cases has risen to 194: 122 in Fairfield County; 29 in Hartford County; 8 in Litchfield County; 23 in New Haven County; 8 in Middlesex County; 4 in Tolland County; 1 in New London County, 2 in Windham County.
40 people have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Gov. announces Stay Safe, Stay Home policy, ordering non-essential businesses to close, those over 70 to stay home. Essential businesses would include: food, grocery stores, healthcare, pharmacies, gas stations. This goes into effect Monday at 8 p.m.
2:30 p.m.
West Hartford confirms first case of COVID-19. The patient is between the ages of 20 and 30 years old
1 p.m.
The State Department of Public Health reported a positive case of COVID-19 in Haddam, a resident over age 70 who has had very limited contact with others. The resident has been self-isolating. He is recovering from the infection. His symptoms are improving daily.
East Lyme reports first case of COVID-19. The patient is a 44-year-old female
11:40 a.m.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers in the state to stay home in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
He issued an executive order for that.
"New York State on pause," Cuomo called it.
11 a.m.
Griffin Health was approved to provide a drive-up collection facility for COVID-19 testing by the Department of Public Health. It'll happen on the Griffin Hospital campus in Derby.
Only people with a valid order from a licensed health care practitioner can be tested. Those with an order can scheduled an appointment at 203-437-6815.
Testing will be done Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
9 a.m.
Central Connecticut State University announced that it moved its 2020 spring commencement and joined it with the winter 2020 commencement. This comes after the CSCU system announced earlier this week that all commencements were canceled.
6:15 a.m.
Cases amount to 244,500 with more than 10,000 deaths worldwide. More than 86,000 people have recovered, mostly in China.
U.S. death toll topped 200 with more than 14,000 people infected.
March 19
10 p.m.
The Stratford Health Department announced the second presumptive case of COVID-19 in a Stratford High School student is reported to be negative.
6:30 p.m.
Governor Ned Lamont has announced a third coronavirus-related death in the state. A man in his 80s from New Canaan died from the virus. This is the second person from New Canaan to die.
6 p.m.
A member of the CT House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Jane Garibay confirmed she tested positive and is self-quarantining at home.
5 p.m.
63 more residents test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 159.
Enfield announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the town. The patient is a 26-year-old Enfield resident.
Bloomfield closes town offices to the public until further notice
3 p.m.
Four Hartford police officers, who returned from international travel on March 10, have tested positive for COVID-19. A fifth officer was in contact off-duty with one of the officers prior to receiving test results. All are under self-quarantine at home.
The officers were on personal leave and traveled to Spain, which was not on the CDC's list of countries with coronavirus advisory at that time.
2 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announces the state's presidential primary will now be on June 2.
1:40 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said he will issue an executive order on Thursday directing the closure of establishments like nail salons, barber shops, and hair salons
12:09 p.m.
Meriden confirms first case of COVID-19. Officials have reached out to close contacts of the patient and will quarantine for 14 days
8:35 a.m.
A 91-year-old man in New Canaan was the state's second coronavirus-related death, Gov. Ned Lamont reported. The man had been hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital with the virus. The death was announced at a City Council meeting on Wednesday night.
8:30 a.m.
The Chinese city of Wuhan reported no new homegrown infections of COVID-19.
6 a.m.
University of Connecticut students are allowed to move off campus early as the remainder of the spring semester moves to online classes.
March 18
10:15 p.m.
State Representative Bobby Gibson says a employee of the Bloomfield Wells Fargo Bank has tested positive for COVID-19. Wells Fargo is closing and cleaning the location.
4:45 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont confirms 97 cases of COVID-19 in the state: 69 in Fairfield County; 11 in Hartford County; 5 in Litchfield County; 10 in New Haven County; 1 in Middlesex County; 1 in Tolland County
Nursing home resident at Evergreen Health Facility in Stafford Springs tests positive for COVID-19
Health officials confirm 24 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state right now.
700 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
4 p.m.
Gov. Lamont announces first death of a person in Connecticut due to severe complications from COVID-19.
The patient, a man in his 80s, had recently been admitted to Danbury Hospital, where he was receiving treatment. He had been a resident of an assisted living facility in Ridgefield
3:30 p.m.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirms presumptive case. This would be five cases in New Haven.
2:45 p.m.
CT joins NY, NJ, PA in announcing closure of indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19
2 p.m.
Hospital of Central Connecticut is treating its first two positive COVID-19 patients (a husband and wife in their 70s) currently hospitalized and in isolation.
Hartford Healthcare releases data on drive-through process thus far: 204 Registered with 114 tests performed yesterday (March 17); 214 Registered for testing today (March 18th)
Hartford Healthcare says it is working to get more drive through testing sites open on other campuses across the state.
11:30 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced some aid for cities and towns.
He directed the Office of Policy and Management to release second and third annual payments from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund earlier than required under state law. Cities and towns should expect the grants by Monday.
8 a.m.
Johns Hopkins University's tally of worldwide COVID-19 cases topped 201,436 with 82,032 listed as recoved.
It also recorded 8,006 deaths.
The countries with the most confirmed cases were China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany.
March 17
10:30 p.m.
The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford will temporarily close as of Thursday, March 19. The mall did not announce when they plan to reopen, but said they will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 and reopen when health authorities recommend it.
9:15 p.m.
A student who attends Grove School in Madison tested positive for COVID-19, according to the first selectwoman. The student was immediately isolated and brought to his home in the New York area. The school was advised to close early for spring break as a precaution.
6:30 p.m.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announces that all 17 CSCU institutions continue online classes for remainder of spring semester. All in-person commencement activities are canceled
5:30 p.m.
DMV announces all branch offices will be closed until further notice. Employees can continue to report to their work locations, unless otherwise instructed, and will assist with transactions that are completed online, through the mail and by phone through Interactive Voice Recognition.
4:30 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont confirms 68 cases of COVID-19 in the state: 48 in Fairfield County; 7 in Hartford County; 5 in Litchfield County; 8 in New Haven County
240 tests done so far
Dr. Matthew Cartter said because the state is so far behind in testing, we have to multiply the 68 by 100 and operate like there are 6,800 cases and we're only in the infancy
4:00 p.m.
UConn announces classes remain online for rest of semester. Commencement exercises canceled. Students who left campus will be contacted to retrieve belongings from residence halls
3:00 p.m.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announces schools, libraries, early learning centers, and senior centers are closed
2:00 p.m.
A woman from Waterbury who tested positive traveled to northern Italy with her family. Four other people she was with are also being tested.
9 a.m.
Waterbury's emergency management director confirmed the city's first confirmed case.
The last official number of cases in Connecticut stands at 41, for now. No deaths have been reported.
8 a.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the number of cases could climb after 200 workers at a healthcare network with ties to Connecticut may have been exposed.
Nuvance Health Services serves Sharon, New Milford, Norwalk and Danbury hospitals, along with three hospitals in New York. The impacted employees have been asked to stay home.
March 16
There were 29 cases in Fairfield County, four cases in Litchfield County, four in New Haven County, and four in Hartford County.
Waterbury: Woman in her 20s from the city who traveled to northern Italy with four other people.
Westport: 20 cases confirmed on Monday
Hartford County: Patient admitted to UConn Health Center in Farmington, but discharged to quarantine.
New Haven: Two cases, including a Yale-New Haven Hospital worker. One additional case is being monitored.
Norwalk: A man in his 40s tested positive.
Rocky Hill: A woman in her 80s was positive and is now at Hartford Hospital.
Greenwich: Two cases, a man in his 40s and another man in his 20s.
Darien: A man in his 50s tested positive.
Wilton: The patient was between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
Bethlehem: Three cases, a woman in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s.
New Canaan: An elderly man tested positive on Wednesday. The case is not connected to any known cases in the state, and Dept. of Public Health is assisting medical professionals to trace it.
Stratford: A child tested positive. Before the positive test was announced, Wilcoxson Elementary School was closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case.
Stamford: Patient did not contract virus in the United States or in Stamford. The patient returned from international travel on March 10 and was preemptively isolated at Stamford Hospital. They tested positive on March 11.
Milford: Resident tests positive for COVID-19
Executive orders (as of March 16)
All schools closed for two weeks
Waiver of 180-day school year
Flexibility of graduation requirements
Flexibility of educator prep programs
Flexibility for educator certification timelines, educator evaluations and school in-services
Prohibition of large gatherings of 50 people
Limits on nursing home visits
Extension of DMV licensing renewal deadlines, suspension of other DMV requirements
Modification of police academy attendance requirements
Suspension of in-person open meeting requirements
Waiver of manufacturer registration requirement for hand sanitizer
Suspension of garbing requirements for non-hazardous compounding of sterile pharmaceuticals
Refunds of certain liquor license application frees permissible
Waiver of face-to-face interview requirements for temporary family assistance
Flexibility to maintain adequate childcare resources
Flexibility to provide for adequate healthcare resources and facilities
Municipal budget deadline extension
Extension of regional Board of Education Budget Adoption deadlines
Remote conduct of DMV operations
Limits on visitors to facilities that treat persons with psychiatric disabilities
Limits on visitors to Southbury Training School
COVID-19 information sharing between facilities that treat patients with disabilities
March 16
Bristol-Burlington Health Districts says all licensed hair salons, nail salons, barbers, tattoo parlors to close by 5 p.m. Monday
- Lamont: 200 employees of Nuvance Health, which has locations in CT and NY, may have come in contact with COVID-19 and are staying home. Lamont did not specify which locations were impacted.
Connecticut's casinos, which are considered sovereign nations, announced to close as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
Gov. Lamont makes decision to close several businesses at 8 p.m. The businesses include gyms, restaurants, bars and movie theaters. Restaurants and bars may only offer takeout, curbside pickup or delivery to customers at that point. Exceptions to the announcement would be grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.
- Lamont announces 15 new cases on Monday, bringing total to 41
Westport says 20 residents have tested positive for coronavirus
DMV commissioner says executive team member who works within agency's Wethersfield office tests positive. Person hasn't been at work since March 10, currently at home recovering
Milford announces case of coronavirus, declares Civil Preparedness and Health Emergency
Old Saybrook declares local state of emergency
March 15
All CT schools to close by the end of business Monday
26 coronavirus cases confirmed so far in the state
Patient at UConn Health tests positive for COVID-19
Faculty member at Eastern CT State University tests positive for COVID-19
Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero to support economy
RELATED: School districts announce food distribution sites as classes are canceled
March 14
State confirms 20 positive coronavirus tests thus far
Yale confirms case
President Donald Trump gets tested for coronavirus, results come back negative
Trump extends current travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland
Massachusetts shuts down all state casinos
March 13
President Trump declares national emergency
State announces 12 coronavirus cases in CT, first one in Hartford County (A woman from Rocky Hill)
PURA orders moratorium on all utility shut-offs
DSS is expanding telemedicine coverage for those under HUSKY/Medicaid
SDE has received a waiver from the federal government allowing students who receive meals under the school lunch program to continue receiving those meals during school closures and consume them at home
CTDOL is announcing modifications to unemployment insurance
DECD is working with small businesses to assist with COVID-19 impact
Gov. Lamont signs executive order authorizing additional visitation restrictions at nursing homes
Senators Blumenthal, Murphy call for more action to be done to fight coronavirus
Schools cancel SATs
Bristol Health opens outdoor screening facility
Grocery stores wiped out of essentials, like toilet paper, paper towels, meats, etc.
March 12
Gov. announces three more positive cases of COVID-19, one being a child from Stratford
Gov. Lamont signs executive order that: Prohibits all events in CT with over 250 people, waives 180 school day requirement, clarifies visitor restrictions at nursing homes, authorizes DMV to extend renewal deadlines and reduce crowds at branches
More school districts and universities announce closures lasting at least two weeks: New Haven, Danbury, Hamden, Hartford, West Hartford
Hartford cancels any city-permitted events where more than 100 people are expected
Hartford Marathon Foundation cancels all March events
MLS shuts down, AAC, SEC and Big Ten Tournaments canceled, NHL pauses season, MLB delays opening day
NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments
Yard Goats home game delayed
March 11
State officials confirm case in New Canaan. An elderly man tested positive and was hospitalized at Norwalk Hospital
New Haven announces closure of Nathan Hale School due to an adult suspected of having COVID-19 being in limited contact with the school facility and a student.
More school districts announce closures – Wilton, Westport, New Canaan, Greenwich
NCAA announces games with no fans, only essential staff and limited family attendance
President Trump cancels all U.S. travel to and from Europe
NBA suspends season
Hartford Healthcare announces drive-by coronavirus testing location
More colleges, universities cancel in-person classes, move to online learning
Cities and towns continue to cancel/postpone events
Ivy League Athletics cancel spring sports
St. Mary’s Hospital conducts drive-through screenings
Hartford temporarily closes senior centers, pauses daytime recreation for adults
March 10
Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness and public health emergencies
Connecticut Insurance Department notifies travel insurance companies about the emergency declarations and will be monitoring their compliance with the terms of their policies
Gov., other leaders push to increase number of tests being done per day
Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade gets canceled
Danbury, Norwalk cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades
New London postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade
Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) cancels all remaining winter high school tournament games
Petition started in opposition to CIAC’s decision
More districts continue to cancel school trips, events
Region 14, which covers Woodbury and Bethlehem, cancels school after student comes into contact with person who tested positive for coronavirus
Colleges, universities start to cancel in-person classes, move to online learning
RELATED: Gov. declares public health emergency due to the coronavirus
March 9
Officials confirm second positive case of coronavirus in CT. A female in her 60s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and a Bethlehem resident, tested positive. She is believed to have contracted the virus while in Nevada
State given second coronavirus test kit. One kit can test up to 600 patients.
School districts start to schedule half days, plan for distance learning
New Haven postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade as a precaution against coronavirus
Hospitals, nursing homes start to implement new restrictions on visitation
Gov. Lamont puts travel ban on state employees, urges cities and towns to limit large gatherings
Public hearings, all non-legislative events at State Capitol postponed
March 8
State officials confirm first case of coronavirus in Connecticut. The patient, who lives in Wilton, is between the ages of 40 and 50. The infection is believed to have happened during a trip to California.
March 7
State confirms second hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19
The State of Connecticut is partnering with United Way of Connecticut to launch the infoline.
Those who have questions can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
March 6
Gov. Ned Lamont confirms Bridgeport Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19, but is a New York state resident. The female employee self-quarantined, and officials believe the patient was infected in New York.
Hartford Healthcare expands command center to field concerns and questions about coronavirus. Folks can call the command center at 860-972-8100, or click here for more information.
March 5
Gov. Ned Lamont says 200 people in Connecticut have been self-quarantined since February and are being monitored for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
March 4
Gov. Lamont advises travelers to follow CDC guidance surrounding coronavirus outbreak
March 2
School districts, colleges start to cancel trips abroad as a precaution
Gov. Lamont, U.S. surgeon general test state lab in Rocky Hill
Feb. 28
State Lab in Rocky Hill approved to test for coronavirus
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
Connecticut launched a coronavirus info-line as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211 or click here for more information.
