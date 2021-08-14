MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB)— The Manchester U12 All-Star Baseball Team is headed to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania!
This team made history as the first Manchester Little League team to advance this far.
A GoFundMe page has been set up so the families can make the trip with their boys.
If you would like to donate, click here for the link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.