(WFSB) - The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and celebration.
For some, however, it can be anything but that.
This time of year can bring up bad memories, feelings of loneliness or questions about a loved one's living situation.
People may be seeing an elderly family member in person for the first time in a while during a visit around the holidays.
Changes to their physical or mental health, as well as their living situation, may raise concerns.
Knowing when a family member may need assistance at home can be daunting.
For instance, visiting a loved one's home during the holidays, people may realize the home had not been cared for in some time. Dishes may be dirty and laundry has piled up. Personal hygiene may also be lacking.
Experts said it may be time to have help in their home or to see what options are out there.
Senior centers are also great options for those who want to get out of the house more and spend time with others.
"See what they can do, what they offer, some places have lunch there everyday, crafts, exercise groups," said Karen Pagliaro, Hartford Healthcare at Home. "It's available to see what's available for seniors. You're retired, you want to enjoy your life! And there are so many cool things out there."
It's not just for loved ones who might need help this time of year.
Experts said increased anxiety, stress and depression are realities of the season.
Here are some things people can do to better deal with the holidays.
- Spend time with friends and do things that bring enjoyment
- Get plenty of rest
- Think about others and give back
- Get money off one's mind
- Watch what one eats and drinks
"You have to show your parents, your grandparents, your loved ones, that you love them, that you adore them, and you really want what's best for them," Pagliaro said.
For more information, head to Hartford Healthcare's website here.
People can also call Hartford Healthcare at 1-800-466-3227.
