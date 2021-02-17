(WFSB) – The pandemic has altered so many aspects of our lives, including dating.
Dating can be pretty hard, even in the best of times. Add in a pandemic, social distancing, and quarantining and you would think people would want nothing to do with dating, but it is in fact booming.
There are plenty of online apps and websites that people are flocking to.
Researchers say that video chatting is going to permanently affect the way people date, long past the pandemic.
Online dating is now more popular than ever. Websites and apps for people of all ages and walks of life have been a source of refuge during the pandemic for singles looking to mingle.
Many are hesitant to meet people in person, at least right away, now doing Zoom or Facetime dates. It’s become the “in” thing and relationship experts say that post pandemic video chatting is here to stay.
“What singles are saying is that they’re spending much more time on this video chatting actually getting to know the person. They’re having much more meaningful conversations with much more transparency and honesty and self-disclosure,” said Dr. Helen Fisher, Biological Anthropologist.
Dr. Helen Fisher, who studies relationships, says this past year, people have seen death, illness, and financial hardship, which has led them to get more real about things.
“It really is a phase of intentional dating. The bad boy, the bad girl are out. Long-term, serious partnerships are in,” Dr. Fisher said.
“I want to get to know someone on more of a personal level. You know, to create those relationships and create that bond between another individual and myself,” said Nicole McIsaac, sophomore at Quinnipiac University.
Nicole McIsaac, a 19-year-old college sophomore, says she spent the past year doing a little bit of swiping left and swiping right on dating apps, but was cautious about meeting in person. She thinks that attitude will stick post pandemic.
“Personally speaking, if I do use one of the apps, I meet an individual and I’m like, hey, I think you’re really cute. That first thing that comes out of my mouth and my friend’s mouth is when was the last time they’ve been tested or have they been around, have they been following COVID-19 protocols and safety measures,” McIsaac said. “So, I think it’s a huge shift in what online dating is going to present itself to not only the pandemic life now, but the post pandemic life as well.”
Of course, another theory is that history could repeat itself.
A scene from the film The Great Gatsby depicts the roaring 20s that followed the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. It was a reaction, a time of people craving social interaction and fun. It’s possible the 2020s could be a sequel.
“I think post coronavirus, post COVID pandemic, I think you will see similarities to the roaring 20s and all of the activities that came with that. I know when the pandemic is over, although I might be a little cautious as first, I definitely will be wanting to go out and interacting with other people, and honestly, live my best life to the best ability that I can because we’ve been trapped in quarantine and containment with all of these fears for so long,” McIsaac said.
Dr. Fisher says that even so, people have realized during the pandemic, they don’t have to waste time or money on going on for dinners or drinks and that pre-screening people through video chatting is here to stay.
“If people begin to feel really safe again, maybe we will see something like the roaring 20s. I, regardless of that, I do think that we’re going to do more video chatting, because with the video chat, you don’t have to cope with sex, you don’t have to cope with money, and you can get to know somebody before you end up going out with them,” Dr. Fisher said.
Whether it’s a new Victorian era with conservative courting or the roaring 20s 2.0, one thing for certain post pandemic is that people will never want to be lonely and the human desire to find love will never change.
