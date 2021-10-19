WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – “The Price is Right Live” is coming to Connecticut.
The show is taking place at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m.
Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and of course a brand-new car.
