(WFSB) -- June is Pride Month, and Eyewitness News is sharing stories about the gay community right here in Connecticut.
The Rainbow Library is a project in Connecticut that uses books to teach children about diversity and inclusion.
The Connecticut chapter of the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network, or GLSEN, started the Rainbow Library in 2019, collecting books focused on LGBTQ-plus characters and donating them to schools.
“For decades, kids have not seen themselves in the books, so they don’t understand what they’re feeling and that it’s a completely valid thing to be feeling,” explained Ashley Holbrooks, GLSEN Connecticut chairperson.
Holbrooks said it’s important for LGBTQ-plus students to see themselves portrayed positively in books.
“They teach you a lot about how pink isn’t just for girls, and blue isn’t just for boys,” said Vera Wiley, a third-grade student at Elm City Montessori.
The Rainbow Library is age appropriate. So, for example, books for younger students might feature characters who don’t follow gender stereotypes or families with same-sex parents.
Roughly 120 schools signed up in the first year. GLSEN expects 360 schools by the end of the year.
Seven other chapters have copied the idea.
“Reading in general is such a good way to incorporate something that might feel uncomfortable to children,” said Amelia Sherwood, Anti-bias/anti-racism director, at Elm City Montessori.
For example, third grade student Teddy Anderholt loves a good book.
One of her favorites from this school year is called “Julian is a Mermaid.’
It’s the story of a boy who wants to join a parade of mermaids, a costume typically associated with girls.
“People need to be able to read books about people like them,” Anderholt said.
Officials at Elm City Montessori say books are a great way to have difficult conversations with kids. They also say parents have been supportive. In fact, the program has been a way to educate parents about LGBTQ-plus issues.
“What’s the point of school if we don’t leave school without figuring out who we are,” said Julia Webb, principal at Elm City Montessori.
Holbrooks says the benefits of inclusion go beyond mental health. LGBTQ-plus students perform better in the classroom when they feel accepted.
“By feeling welcomed and affirmed in their schools, they are doing better long-term,” Holbrooks said.
For more information on the Rainbow Library, click here.
