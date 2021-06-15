FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The American Red Cross said it is experiencing a severe blood shortage.
It said the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries has risen and depleted the nation's blood inventory.
The Red Cross said that all blood types are needed, but it put an emphasis on type O and platelets.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Mario Bruno, CEO of Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
The Red Cross reported seeing demand from trauma centers climb by 10 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
In addition to trauma needs, there the organization said there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross said it distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet those needs. As a result of the shortage, some hospitals were forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilized.
Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by donors.
Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
