MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) The right lane on I-691 Eastbound in Meriden was closed earlier tonight between Exits 10 and 11 due to police activity.
Connecticut State Police are getting preliminary reports of a car jacking near Bee Street in Meriden.
This reported carjacking is currently being investigated by the Meriden Police.
In addition there was a car accident on Route 691 in Meriden near Exit 12. This incident is being investigated by Connecticut State Police.
Those involved in the accident only had minor injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.