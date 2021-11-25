(WFSB) – The Salvation Army of Greater Hartford has a program to prepare Thanksgiving meals for seniors.
The program is designed to hep seniors who may not have any other family support.
Meals will be delivered to seniors throughout Hartford and surrounding towns and cities.
This year the organization plans to serve 900 meals to homebound, disabled, and isolated seniors. Last year, the organization served 750 people.
The most critical part of this operation are the volunteers themselves. The Salvation Army had delivered holiday meals to seniors for over 32 years.
While serving Thanksgiving meals is their goal today, about a month from now The Salvation Army plans to deliver 900 meals to seniors for Christmas.
