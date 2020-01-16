House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., second from left, gives a pen to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., right, after she signed the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The two articles of impeachment against Trump are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Other looking on are, from left, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-California. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)