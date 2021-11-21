STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – Last night around 11:57 p.m. the Stamford Fire Department responded to a car crash near 885 Summer St.
Two cars were involved in this accident.
The two drivers were treated for minor injuries.
Stamford Police are investigating this incident.
Stay with Channel 3 as we learn more about this car crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.