NEW HAVEN, CT – Around 1:38 p.m. tonight New Haven Police got a report of gunfire on Ferry Street between Exchange Street and Pierpont Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they did not find any gunshot victims. However, they did find a 44-year-old who had been hit by a car.
Detectives continued to investigate and learned the victim had been shot at by the occupants of a gray or silver Porsche SUV and had been struck by the car during the incident.
American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.
Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.
