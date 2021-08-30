GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A local department is in mourning after suddenly losing one of their own over the weekend.
Glastonbury Police said Officer Francis Christopher Perrone, assigned to the department's patrol division, passed away from natural causes at his home on Sunday.
He was 54.
Perrone has been serving the town of Glastonbury since September 23, 2013.
He previously served the Hartford Police Department for twenty-two years, where he rose to the rank of sergeant.
Many accolades were bestowed upon Perrone during his more than thirty years in law enforcement.
His fellow officers at the Glastonbury Police Department described Perrone as a gregarious person and the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back.
Local departments have expressed their condolences to their brothers and sisters in blue in Glastonbury upon hearing of Perrone's passing.
Perrone leaves behind a wife and two children.
Funeral arrangements for Perrone are expected to be announced later this week.
