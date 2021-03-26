NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s vaccine rollout has been celebrated for its speed, but people of color continue to get vaccinated at lower rates.
Channel 3 went to a mobile clinic in New Britain to find out if the state’s efforts to close that gap are actually working, as part of its new Eye on Connecticut podcast.
Luis Texidor was trying to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. It wasn’t until Wednesday that he found success, when a mobile clinic came to his senior-living apartment complex in New Britain.
“I tried on the phone, I couldn’t get a call, nobody would call me back. I’m glad they did this,” he said.
Connecticut has been trying to get more vaccines into urban areas after early data showed black and Hispanic people in particular weren’t getting access.
Wednesday’s clinic in New Britain helped vaccinate 50 people who say a variety of issues made it hard for them to get to existing vaccine clinics.
The state is looking to expand the mobile clinics, with trucks similar to ice cream trucks, in April.
But as the vaccine rollout continues to ramp up, data from the Department of Public Health shows that disparity in vaccine access.
As of March 15, only 13 percent of Hispanics, and just under 17 percent of black and Asian residents had received at least one vaccine dose. That’s compared with more than 32 percent of white people.
“It just really says a lot about the disparities that are apparent in our state,” said Yvette Highsmith-Francis, vice president of Community Health Center Inc.
She said on a recent episode of the Eye on Connecticut podcast that this lingering vaccine gap is due to longstanding disparities in Connecticut, and undoing this will take special effort.
But some on the state’s vaccine distribution advisory group wonder why more wasn’t done from the start.
“We didn’t have an equitable response or kind of a way to address this in the beginning,” said Takisha Everette.
Highsmith-Francis agrees that more needs to be done.
Providers are opening up smaller clinics in underserved neighborhoods. The expanded access could also have the added benefits of overcoming vaccine hesitancy.
