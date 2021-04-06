NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Theaters around the are hoping to once again raise the curtain on live entertainment.
There is some much needed help on the way for those venues that have been without crowds and shows for the last year.
In New Haven, the Shubert Theater and the neighboring College Street Music Hall have been dark for the past year, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“I’m the head sound man for the theater. I’ve been here for 25 years. The last few months, our industry has just stalled,” said Thomas Quagliano, International Alliance of Theatrical Stagehands.
The Shubert Theater, which had to lay off 75 percent of its staff and lost more than $5 million in projected revenue, is already planning to get people back in the seats in a post pandemic world.
“The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant will be a lifeline to the Shubert,” said Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of the Shubert Theater.
More than $16 billion is available for theaters, entertainment venues, and even zoos and museums that had to close up because of COVID.
Last year, Senator Richard Blumenthal traveled the state, pitching his Save Our Stages Act, asking Connecticut venues what they need to survive. It led to this and now starting this week, eligible applicants can apply for federal grants equal to 45 percent of their gross revenue, topping out at $10 million. They can use it for payroll, utilities, and rent among other items.
Those who call the Shubert home know eventually the show will go on and they can’t wait.
“I can’t think of any other job that is as rewarding being backstage and hearing the audience,” Quagliano said.
The grants will come in handy getting the places back open because on Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said he expects to make an announcement regarding concert venues and theaters soon.
For more information about the grant and how to apply, click here.
