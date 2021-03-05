HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – By March 19, most businesses will be able to open at full capacity, but some venues, like theaters and stadiums, won’t be able to ease up on restrictions.
Venues like Hartford Stage will have to remain at 50 percent capacity.
One theater owner says he doesn’t expect crowds for another three to four months.
Palace Theater in Waterbury will turn 100 next year and CEO Frank Tavera has a goal.
“We say 100 years at 100 percent capacity,” Tavera said.
But for now, they have to settle at 50 percent as many other businesses around the state get to scale up to 100 percent.
That means the theater can only seat 650 people or less. Tavera says they’ve been dealing with groups much smaller and will likely continue to do so.
“We’re doing small scale activities in the building where 100 people can gather safely,” Tavera said.
As much of the state reopens, theaters and performing arts venues will continue at 50 percent. Indoor stadiums will be able to reopen April 2 at 10 percent capacity and outdoor event venues will reopen at a 50 percent cap.
“We’re going to see that there’s not going to be that many fans. That’s made very clear to understand that you have more space in a venue,” said Johonniuss Chemweno, VIP StarNetwork.
VIP StarNetwork sent compliance officers to work in entertainment and sports settings. CEO Johonniuss Chemweno says with the caps still in place, fans are going to have a different experience.
“Clear exits and entrances, one-way traffic, a limited capacity of people being completely spread out around the venue,” Chemweno said.
Tavera says he misses providing a live arts experience to people, but he’s okay with a slow reopening for now.
“We want to make sure we can get people comfortable entering the building, comfortable convening with other people because it’s been a year since we’ve been allowed to do that, before we kind of really open the floodgates,” Tavera said.
Masks and social distancing will continue to be required no matter where you go.
