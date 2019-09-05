EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Four men were arrested in connection with thefts along a street in East Haven.
David Carpio of Stratford, Kevin Despres of Middletown, Adrian Santiago of Stratford and Tyler Souza of Stratford, all 20 years old, face a list of charges.
At around 2 a.m. on Sept. 4, police said they were called by an alert citizen who reported a group of suspicious people pushing a motorcycle up Meadow Street.
A Nissan Maxima driver followed slowly behind.
As officers were dispatched, they said they were informed that the suspects abandoned the motorcycle, got into the Nissan and traveled north on Hemingway Avenue.
When police got behind the vehicle, the driver pulled into a driveway on Hemingway.
At that point, all four suspects fled on foot toward Farm River Marsh.
Branford officers arrived to help with the search with a K9 unit.
The K9, Arrow, helped track down Carpio and Despres.
Santiago and Souza were found a short time later hiding in the marsh.
Police said they learned the motorcycle was stolen by the suspects from a home on Meadow Street. They said stolen items belonging to other residents on the street were found as well inside the Nissan.
All four suspects were charged with third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trespass and interfering with police.
They were held on $5,000 bonds and faced a judge on Wednesday in New Haven.
(1) comment
Another good job by K9 officer Arrow and all his fellow officers. A bunch of losers, so young and really started off life in a bad way. But the good guys got them, YIPEE!!!!!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.