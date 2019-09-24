SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- There is a warning from the state Department of Agriculture after people have been stealing hemp plants.
Authorities say there have been three reported incidents where people have stolen hemp plants from licensed growers in Simsbury, North Stonington and Redding.
Investigators believe nearly 200 plants were up-rooted.
On Sunday, police arrested three adults from Massachusetts and a minor.
They were charged with stealing plants from a Simsbury hemp farm.
There are 86 licensed hemp growers with 318 licensed acres in Connecticut.
"The agency reminds the public that while hemp plants look like marijuana, hemp is not an intoxicant. The 2018 Farm Bill redefines hemp as a raw agricultural commodity provided the THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) content is not more than 0.3% on a dry matter basis. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis plants," a press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.