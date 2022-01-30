(WFSB) – Former House Republican Leader Themis Klarides announced she is running for the United States Senate on Sunday.
In a tweet, Klarides details her reasons as to why she wants to run for election.
“Washington DC is broken. Richard Blumenthal is the poster boy for dysfunction,” writs Klarides.
Senator Blumenthal reacted to Klarides' announcement by saying, "my focus is doing my job and working for the people of Connecticut. There will be plenty of time for politics later in the year."
