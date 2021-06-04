GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- There are growing concerns over the wildlife roaming in neighborhoods across Connecticut.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said it’s that time of the year when both bears and coyotes are very active, and they’re being seen all over the state.
“That population is growing very, very quickly. We are seeing bears in a lot of areas that traditionally we haven't seen bears before. It's not something for the northwest hills or northern state anymore. People are seeing them in every location you can imagine statewide,” said Jenny Dickson, CT DEEP Wildlife Division.
She said people can encounter bears almost anywhere in the state.
“We don't want to create a situation where bears associate people with food. So, anything we can do to make it hard for them to get an easy meal, the better off we'll be,” Dickson said.
To make it harder for them, don't put trash out until collection day, clean your grill so there aren’t inciting odors for bears, don't feed your pets outdoors, and take your bird feeders in for the summer,” Dickson said.
The same thing goes for coyotes.
Many who live in Glastonbury have taken to social media recently saying they're seeing coyotes in the Buttonball neighborhood.
So, if you have an encounter with a bear or a coyote, experts say don’t turn your back on it, walk away, don’t run. Also, make a lot of noise.
“Whatever wild animal it is, make sure they know you're there. So, waving your arms, shouting, banging on things would help. Any loud noises, you'll startle them so that's a good thing to do,” Dickson said.
Also, if you have dogs, don’t let them out in the yard alone, especially at night.
